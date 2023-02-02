Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Delores Marie (Bassett) Cowman
Funeral services for Delores Marie (Bassett) Cowman, age 74, of Knoxville will be held Wednesday, February 8 at 10:30AM at. Celebrate Community Church in Knoxville with visitation Tuesday February 7th from 3:00pm to 7:00pm with the family present. from 4:00pm to 7:00pm also at Celebrate Community Church. Burial will be...
kniakrls.com
Elaine Mason
A funeral service for Elaine Mason, age 76 of Lacona, will be held Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville After Prom Fundraiser
The Knoxville After Prom Trivia Night Fundraiser is set for Saturday, February 11. The deadline to sign up will be Tuesday, February 7. To play trivia, teams of 8 players, $200/table will be payable the night of the event. The event will be held at the Knoxville National Guard Armory with doors opening at 6 p.m. and trivia starting at 7 p.m.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: Public Safety Part 5; Knoxville Township Rural FD
Why do our first responders do what they do? In the tenth part of a ten part program on public safety…. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Chief Kenny Thompson and Assistant Chief Kyle Thompson with the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department. Podcast:...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville City Council to meet Monday
The Knoxville City Council will meet Monday at 6:15 p.m. Among items on the agenda are accepting a bid, awarding a contract for The Edwards Park Improvements Project. There will be a public hearing to award the contract for Veteran’s Park. The board will consider approving a CDBG contract...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Brandon Nemmers
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Brandon Nemmers, he is the Parks and Recreation Director in Knoxville, as we talk about his job. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Pella Orchestra Invites Public to Winter Concert
The students of Pella High School’s Orchestra are excited to share their work with the community next week. Students Loic O’Neil, Aidan Smith, Rachael Stratton, and Clayton Flattery invite the public to “An Evening of Music at Tamory Hall” on Thursday, February 9th at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Pella. The students say they’ve been challenged this year to perform a different type of music, and they will featuring a unique variety at the upcoming performance.
kniakrls.com
Pella Bowlers Sweep Triangular in Sigourney; Failor Nears School Record
The Pella bowlers swept the competition in Keokuk County during a triangular meet Saturday. The Dutch boys scored 2549 pins and the girls hit 1959, defeating both the hosting Signourey Cobras and Isaac Newton Academy. Pella’s Carter Failor improved upon his season bests, as his individual game of 269 is...
kniakrls.com
A total of 240 Campsites are Monitored
There are right around 240 campground sites that help generate money for the county. Most of the sites are full-service, with electrical, sewer and water. Steve Edwards, Executive Director of the Marion County Conservation Department and his staff manage three parks in the county, the Marion County Park, Cordova Park and Roberts Creek Park.
kniakrls.com
Central RED Society Presents “The Ninth Hour”
Central College’s Central RED Society will present “The Ninth Hour: Bringing Biblical Characters to Life,” with Valerie Van Kooten, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. in the Dave and Ardie Sutphen Common Room, Graham Annex, on Central’s campus. The cost of lunch is $10.
kniakrls.com
Central Faces Stiff Test at Wartburg Select Track and Field Meet
Competing in its toughest meet of the season, the Central College men’s and women’s track and field team had two individuals crack the national top 10 of their individual events Saturday at the Wartburg Select. As a team, the Dutch women were third and the men were fifth.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Football Program Holds Signing Day For Incoming Class
National Signing Day was this past Wednesday, and while most of the Knoxville High SChool Athletes that are going to the next level have already put pen to paper, there was a different kind of signing day at Knoxville High School this past week as the Knoxville Football Program welcomed their next incoming class of players with a singing day event. Head Coach Matt Dunkin told KNIA/KRLS Sports 28 total players signed a letter of intent to play football and commit to playing for the Panthers next fall. Dunkin highlighted the importance of positively representing themselves, the Panther Football Program, Knoxville Schools and the community. Dunkin added he was pleased with the turnout and is excited to have a large class of individuals sign up.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Series
Indianola Parks and Rec is hosting the next installment of their Tunes and Treats Concert Series Tuesday, featuring Gladys Lite. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News Gladys Lite is the acoustic sub-unit of the popular local classic rock band, The Sons of Gladys Kravitz. Gladys Lite will play acoustic classic rock songs primarily from the 60s and 70s, along with contemporary Irish music. The Tunes and Treats concert will be on Tuesday, February 7th at 2pm at the Indianola Activity Center.
kniakrls.com
Warren County 4-H Hosting Meal Packaging Event
Warren County 4-H is hosting a meal packaging event in March, with the goal of distributing meals to Warren County food pantries for those in need. All 4-H members, their families, friends, and others in the community are encouraged to volunteer for a 1-hour shift to help package the meals, with the goal of packaging 12,000 meals over the course of the day. The meal packing will take place on March 4th from 10am to noon at the Blake Fieldhouse at the Indianola Middle School. Find more information below.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Girls Roll Newton, Boys Lose An Early Lead And Fall To The Cardinals
The Knoxville Girls Basketball Squad got the win it was searching for on Saturday, while the boys let an early lead slip away in a loss to Newton as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The girls controlled things from the tip to the final buzzer in a 46-31 win. The Panthers roared out to a 28-8 lead and coasted from there. The Dunkin Sisters did most of the damage with defense and spot on shooting. Hannah scored 17 points while Emma put in 11. Coach Matt Ritchhart was happy with the defense and how his team took control early.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Soccer Sign-ups
The Knoxville Recreation Center is currently taking sign ups for Youth Spring Soccer. Sign ups are for those 3-5 year-olds, kindergarten and first grade. Registration deadline is March 30 at 9 a.m. Cost to sign up is $33. For more information call the Knoxville Recreation Center or e-mail@cityofknoxvilleiowaparksandrecreation.
kniakrls.com
Pella Library Offering Cake Mix with Pans in February
During the month of February, the Pella Public Library is encouraging patrons to peruse their collection of more than 100 cake pans, and when checked out, that individual can also take home frosting and a cake mix, compliments of Pella Hy-Vee and Pella Fareway. The Pella Public Library offers a...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Hosting Seminar
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a class later this month for business owners and employees to share ways on how to use the chamber to assist your business. Topics discussed will be upcoming tourism opportunities, networking events and business education series, marketing, event calendar and promotion, and sponsorships among others. The class will be held on February 23rd from 8-9am at the Peoples Bank conference space.
kniakrls.com
Norwalk bowlers close regular season with dual losses to Gilbert
The Norwalk bowling teams closed out the dual season on Saturday, both losing to Gilbert at the Air Lanes Bowling Center in Des Moines. Gilbert won the girls dual by just 43 total pins, edging the Warriors 2209-2166. The Tiger boys prevailed by a final count of 2783-2526. The Norwalk...
kniakrls.com
Simpson Basketball Travels to Luther
The Simpson Storm basketball teams attempt to get back into the win column today on the road at Luther College to take on the Norse. The Storm women have dropped two games in a row and is firmly entrenched in the sixth spot of the American Rivers Conference standings, with Luther sitting two games in front in a tie for the third seed. The Storm defeated the Norse 70-54 in their first matchup, that included outscoring the Norse 45-25 in the first half.
Comments / 0