FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami man charged with stealing personal information of more than 50 customersUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
numberfire.com
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) ruled out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will not be available after the veteran experienced left knee soreness. Expect Max Strus to play an increased role on Saturday versus a Bucks' team ranked second in defensive rating. Strus' current projection...
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert (hamstring) uncertain Monday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (right hamstring soreness) is questionable for Monday against the Washington Wizards. LeVert sat out Sunday for a second straight and game and he might remain out for the second leg of the Cavaliers' back-to-back. Ricky Rubio (left knee injury management) has been ruled out, so Cedi Osman and Dean Wade might play larger roles on Monday night.
numberfire.com
Bradley Beal (foot) present at Wizards shootaround
Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal (left foot soreness) was present at the morning shootaround. Beal remains questionable for Monday's matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but this is an encouraging sign for his status. Corey Kispert will likely move back to the bench if Beal is cleared to return. There would also be fewer minutes and opportunities available for Deni Avdija and Kendrick Nunn.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (injury management) ruled out for Nuggets on Sunday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray was listed doubtful, so this news comes as no real surprise. He'll sit out the second leg of the back-to-back set due to left knee injury management. Look for Bones Hyland or Bruce Brown to start at point guard.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (illness) questionable for Warriors on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Thompson is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Thompson plays, Kevon Looney or Jonathan Kuminga would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Frank Ntilikina (illness) now questionable Monday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (illness) has been added to the injury report as questionable for Monday versus the Utah Jazz. Ntilikina has been an inconsistent part of the Mavericks' rotation this season, but he is in line for a larger role on Monday since Luka Doncic (heel) is still out and Kyrie Irving isn't available to make his debut yet. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy will have even more minutes available if Ntilikina is also inactive.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) ruled out on Friday
Orlando Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Carter Jr. will be sidelined on Friday after the Orlando big man was held out with a right foot plantar fascia strain. Expect Bol Bol to see more time versus a Timberwolves' team ranked 14th in defensive rating.
numberfire.com
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Nuggets Sunday in place of injured Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan will start Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Nuggets will be severely shorthanded versus Anthony Edwards and Co. Nikola Jokic is sidelined due to left hamstring tightness, and as a result, Jordan will draw the start. Expect the big names back in there Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Grizzlies' Ja Morant (wrist) questionable on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Morant is dealing with wrist soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.4 minutes against Toronto. Morant's Sunday projection includes 23.2...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) cleared for Bucks Saturday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the floor despite dealing with right knee soreness. Our models project Antetokounmpo for 30.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 56.9 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Draymond Green replacing Jonathan Kuminga in Warriors lineup Saturday
Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is in the starting lineup on Saturday versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is replacing Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup after sitting out last game. Kevon Looney is making another start.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Nikola Vucevic (quad) probable on Saturday
Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (quad) is probable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Vucevic is on track to play on Saturday after Chicago's center was listed as probable. In 34.4 expected minutes, our models project Vucevic to score 40.9 FanDuel points. Vucevic's projection includes 17.9 points, 11.9...
numberfire.com
Suns starting Dario Saric for inactive Cam Johnson (injury management) on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is starting in Friday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Saric will make his 12th start at power forward after Cam Johnson was held out for injury management reasons. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Saric to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Saric's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Davis Bertans (calf) on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans (calf) will not play in Saturday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Bertans will be inactive after suffering a left calf strain on Thursday. Expect Reggie Bullock to play more minutes versus a Warriors' team ranked 14th in opposing true shooting percentage. Bullock's current Saturday...
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson starting for Spurs on Friday in place of injured Jeremy Sochan (back)
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Richardson will get the start on Friday with Jeremy Sochan sidelined with lower back soreness. Our models expect Richardson to play 32.2 minutes against the 76ers. Richardson's Saturday projection includes 14.5 points,...
