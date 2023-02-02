Read full article on original website
U.S. Attorney Office: Rocky Mount gang members sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina men were sentenced for their connections to selling drugs on Friday. After a multi-year investigation, two Rocky Mount men were sentenced for their roles in heroin and fentanyl distribution. “Our goal is to reduce crime in our city by strategically targeting those involved in...
Vanceboro man charged with forcible rape, kidnapping in Beaufort Co.
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man has been charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Michael Lee Jones, 42, of Lary Mills Road, was arrested Wednesday. A magistrate judge set his secured bond at $10,000. During Jones’ first court appearance Thursday, a district court judge increased […]
Craven County revamps Crime Stoppers program
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina community debuts the rebuild of its Crime Stoppers program in a social media post. Craven County Crime Stoppers introduced the new board, along with an insight into how the program works in a social media post on Sunday night. According to the Facebook post, Craven County Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that will rely on fundraisers and donations to pay tipsters.
North Carolina man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants.
Greensboro man charged with kidnapping, assault on a female in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Greensboro man was arrested and charged with second-kidnapping, felonious restraint and assault on a female. Jeremiah Washington, was arrested in an apartment in Simon Bright Apartments. Washington surrendered without incident and was jailed in the Lenoir County Jail without bond.
Man arrested on gun charge after incident in Chocowinity
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man was arrested on a gun charge after an altercation with an instructor at the barber academy. Joseph McKinney, 39, of Fowle Drive in Washington, was arrested by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies and charged with one count of possession of a firearm on a school grounds. He was […]
BCSO: shots fired at barber academy altercation lead to arrest
On Feb. 1, 2023, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a communicating threats at the barber academy located in the Cypress Commons Shopping Center located on Old Blount’s Creek Road in Chocowinity. It was determined the academy is operated through Beaufort County Community College. Deputies...
Highway Patrol looking for suspect in deadly hit and run in Duplin County
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is looking for the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 96-year-old woman on Friday. In a Facebook post, officials said they responded just before 4:30 p.m. to a call at 3405 Summerlins Crossroads Rd. in Duplin County. Mary Ella Bunn, 96, was struck by […]
Pitt County deputies find man, woman dead inside home
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pitt County Sheriff's Office found two people people dead inside a home on Saturday afternoon. Deputies found residents 62-year-old William Oscar Small and 44-year-old Heather Davenport Small dead with gunshot wounds upon arriving at about 1:14 p.m. at the home along Lexington Downs Drive, according to the sheriff's office.
Kinston authorities arrest second suspect in weekend shooting
A second suspect in a weekend shooting has been apprehended by authorities in Kinston. The Kinston Police Department detailed the arrest: On Thursday, Feb. 2, warrants were obtained for Shy’qim Hooker, 22, of Kinston for his involvement in Saturday’s shooting incident. Hooker was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3 without incident and charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and Attempted Murder. He has been placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond.
Mistaken ID leads Rocky Mount police to charge innocent man
Rocky Mount police say officer error led to an innocent man being charged with multiple crimes - and facing the possibility of being named a sex offender. The police department and the Nash County district attorney have now cleared Mark Silver of all wrongdoing, but Silver says he wants justice.
Police investigation at Rocky Mount hotel
Breaking news on a crime investigation in Rocky Mount. Police have been at the Executive Inn hotel for nearly six hours. Breaking news on a crime investigation in Rocky Mount. Police have been at the Executive Inn hotel for nearly six hours.
One killed in Pitt County shooting
BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
Police investigate deadly shooting in Bethel
Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office: Man shot in face in La Grange
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in the face Friday afternoon. According to a release from Bryan Hanks with the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Savyone Jairell Grant, 20, was found shot on Cypress Grove Drive in La Grange at […]
Rocky Mount gang members get long prison terms for dealing heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, feds say
The U.S. Department of Justice says Benjamine Moss Jr., 31, and Dentrez Randell Thomas, 28, were sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III.
New Bern man charged with two counts of murder
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A New Bern man was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of murder in connection to a shooting that killed two people on Jan. 21. Clonzie Lee Nealy Jr., 34, was arrested by ECU Health Police. He was jailed under no bond. Police responded just before 3 a.m. on […]
