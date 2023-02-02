ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Civil rights groups seek halt to Missouri execution

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The president of the national NAACP is urging Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for the deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. “There are many reasons to spare Mr. Taylor’s...
MISSOURI STATE
Woman charged with plotting to disable Baltimore power grid

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman conspired with a Florida neo-Nazi leader to carry out an attack on several electrical substations in the Baltimore area, officials said Monday. The arrest of Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Baltimore County, was the latest in a series across the country as authorities warn...
BALTIMORE, MD
Florida hospital taking expectant moms, delaying surgeries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A major regional hospital system based in northern Florida resumed seeing patients at its clinical practices on Monday, days after a security problem forced it to take its IT network offline. But Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare was still being forced to use paper documentation, and non-emergency...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Potential for 'major explosion' from derailed train, Ohio governor says

Authorities warned Sunday night that a "major explosion" or toxic gas release could happen at the site of a train derailment in northeastern Ohio, ordering anyone within a mile to evacuate or face possible arrest. A "drastic" temperature change on Sunday evening in one of the derailed cars - some...
OHIO STATE
Sheriff: Toxic gas release likely from Ohio derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities were threatening to arrest anyone who doesn't leave an evacuation zone near the smoldering wreckage of an Ohio train derailment near the Pennsylvania state line and warned Monday there was a high probability of a toxic gas release. While crews were working to...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Florida teen pleads guilty to fatally stabbing classmate

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager pleaded guilty Monday to fatally stabbing a 13-year-old classmate 114 times in 2021. The plea deal came as jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday morning in the first-degree murder trail of Aiden Fucci, who was 14 when Tristyn Bailey was killed, prosecutors said.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
3 US tourists stabbed in popular Puerto Rican neighborhood

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Three U.S. tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after police said someone told them to stop filming in a renowned seaside community known as La Perla that is popular with visitors. The confrontation began when one of the tourists, who lives...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Strongest earthquake in decades startles western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday, alarming people in a region unaccustomed to such shaking but apparently causing no significant damage. The U.S. Geological Survey preliminarily reported a 3.8 earthquake centered east of Buffalo in the suburb of West Seneca at...
BUFFALO, NY
Kentucky Bourbon Trail attendance reaches record heights

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Bourbon tourism reached new heights last year in Kentucky, where visitors flocked to large and small distilleries as the attractions recovered quickly from pandemic-era restrictions. Attendance at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail surpassed two million in 2022 for the first time ever, the Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lamont's budget to include permanent income tax rate cuts

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday his new two-year budget plan will include the state's first personal income tax rate reduction since 1996, one of several tax relief proposals he will officially unveil to the General Assembly on Wednesday. The proposed rate changes are predicted...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MSHA: Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine

EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Two miners were trying to remove a water pipeline at a gold mine in northeast Nevada last month when the pipe burst, killing one and injuring the other, according to a preliminary report issued by federal safety investigators. Alejandro Castaneda, 49, who had been working...
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass. Counties. For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding. is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Caddie for amateur at Pebble Beach collapses during tourney

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The caddie for an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am collapsed on the 11th fairway Friday, and CPR was performed on him until an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital. In a tournament known for its easy vibe with celebrities and...
PEBBLE BEACH, CA
CT Forecast

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Windsor Locks;Clouds and sunshine;42;33;S;7;46%;57%;3. _____
CONNECTICUT STATE
CA WFO RENO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023. The following message is transmitted at the request of the U.S. Forest Service Sierra Avalanche Center. The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY. AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002. (Greater Lake...
NEVADA STATE

