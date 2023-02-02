ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Zambia drops child trafficking charges against 8 Croatians

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — A court in Zambia has discharged eight Croatians who had been charged with child trafficking. The court dropped the charges against the Croatians — four couples — following applications by their lawyers. They had earlier pleaded not guilty. The eight include Zoran Subosic,...
SFGate

2 accused of plotting to disable Baltimore power grid

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman conspired with a Florida neo-Nazi leader to carry out an attack on several electrical substations in the Baltimore area, officials said Monday. The arrest of Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Baltimore County, was the latest in a series across the country as authorities warn...
BALTIMORE, MD
SFGate

Officer who said ‘happy hunting’ before shooting suspended

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police SWAT officer who was recorded on body-camera video telling his team “happy hunting” before a fatal police shooting last year has received a two-day suspension after an internal investigation, according to LAPD disciplinary records. The records obtained by the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Police Allegedly Find 21 Pounds Of Fentanyl And Firearms After Multi-City Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Four people were arrested on Wednesday in San Francisco for alleged possession of firearms and narcotics sales. An investigation that began in San Francisco to disrupt drugs that were allegedly destined for the Tenderloin district resulted in search warrants being executed at residences in Oakland on the 2500-block of 61st Avenue and the 1800-block of East 24th Street, San Francisco police said in a news release.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy