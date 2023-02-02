Read full article on original website
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Head of Epsom College found dead at school alongside husband and daughter
Emma Pattison and family found at prestigious Surrey independent school early on Sunday morning
Missing Missouri children found in Florida grocery store nearly a year after abduction, police say
Police in High Springs, Florida, located two children who were allegedly abducted by their noncustodial mother last year in Missouri after a "routine" vehicle tag check.
SFGate
Zambia drops child trafficking charges against 8 Croatians
LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — A court in Zambia has discharged eight Croatians who had been charged with child trafficking. The court dropped the charges against the Croatians — four couples — following applications by their lawyers. They had earlier pleaded not guilty. The eight include Zoran Subosic,...
SFGate
2 accused of plotting to disable Baltimore power grid
BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman conspired with a Florida neo-Nazi leader to carry out an attack on several electrical substations in the Baltimore area, officials said Monday. The arrest of Sarah Beth Clendaniel, of Baltimore County, was the latest in a series across the country as authorities warn...
SFGate
Officer who said ‘happy hunting’ before shooting suspended
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police SWAT officer who was recorded on body-camera video telling his team “happy hunting” before a fatal police shooting last year has received a two-day suspension after an internal investigation, according to LAPD disciplinary records. The records obtained by the...
SFGate
Police Allegedly Find 21 Pounds Of Fentanyl And Firearms After Multi-City Investigation
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Four people were arrested on Wednesday in San Francisco for alleged possession of firearms and narcotics sales. An investigation that began in San Francisco to disrupt drugs that were allegedly destined for the Tenderloin district resulted in search warrants being executed at residences in Oakland on the 2500-block of 61st Avenue and the 1800-block of East 24th Street, San Francisco police said in a news release.
