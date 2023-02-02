H-E-B breaks ground on Mansfield grocery store, the second in Tarrant County

The much anticipated groundbreaking of Tarrant County’s second H-E-B location took place Friday.

H-E-B Mansfield will hire more than 700 employees for its new grocery store at the corner of U.S. 287 and Broad Street. H-E-B owns about 28 acres at the site.

The Texas-based grocery chain announced plans for a Mansfield location in August after committing to grow its North Texas footprint.

In November, the company broke ground on a Fort Worth grocery store in the Alliance development , at Heritage Trace Parkway and North Riverside Drive. It is expected to open in spring 2024 and employ 750 people.

H-E-B leaders gathered for the groundbreaking of H-E-B Alliance in Nov. 2022. Next, H-E-B will host a similar groundbreaking ceremony in Mansfield, TX. Harrison Mantas/hmantas@star-telegram

Mansfield leaders and H-E-B executives gathered at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the flagship-format store inside a heated tent. The 118,000-square-foot-store will likely open in May 2024, given the grocery chain’s typical 15-month construction timeline.

The interior of H-E-B’s new location in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony revealed new details about the store’s department and product offerings.

The new Mansfield store will feature a Texas Backyard department with outdoor essentials, H-E-B’s home decor department and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with a drive-thru. The store will also come with a pharmacy and curbside and home delivery services.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex with our move into Mansfield,” H-E-B Executive Vice President North West Food/Drug Juan-Carlos Rück said in a release. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to stir up great excitement with customers, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this thriving community.”

Similar to other flagship H-E-B locations, the store will feature a bakery, seafood and meat departments, fresh produce, cheese and deli departments, beer and wine department, handmade sushi section, prepared meals in store, live cooking demonstrations and samplings and a floral department with online ordering and delivery options. Mansfield’s H-E-B will also include a healthy living department, frozen food section, beauty and cosmetics department, pet department and wellness nutrition services.

“The Mansfield community welcomes H-E-B as a partner and advocate for quality service and world class standards of operation,” Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans said in a release. “Our residents will be the recipients of top-quality grocery and produce, and we are excited about their presence in our city.”

The Mansfield store will feature H-E-B’s Taste of DFW coffee flavor, a new variety of the chain’s private-label coffee brand, Cafe Ole.

H-E-B is the largest privately held employer in Texas. The San Antonio-headquartered chain has more than 430 stores and 154,000 employees in Texas and Mexico.

H-E-B also operates high-end grocery chain Central Market with several stores across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The popular chain also owns state-wide delivery service Favor Delivery.

To learn more about why Texans are so obsessed with H-E-B , here’s a look at some of the secrets behind the grocery chain’s success.