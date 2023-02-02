Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO