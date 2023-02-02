Read full article on original website
whby.com
Man gets life without parole in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac du Flambeau man will spend life in prison without parole for an execution-style murder in Green Bay. Waylon Wayman was found guilty in Brown County Court on charges of First Degree Intentional Homicide and Armed Robbery. Wayman shot Codie Schultz in the back...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in Drug Delivery Case
A Manitowoc man convicted of delivering drugs has been sentenced. 27-year-old Kyle A. Mesna previously was found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, and Judge Mark Rohrer has ordered him to spend 2 years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.
wtaq.com
Verdict for Oshkosh Student Accused of Stabbing Police Officer
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The man who stabbed a police liaison officer while he was a student at Oshkosh West High School has been found guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Grant Fuhrman, now 20 years old, learned the verdict Friday evening for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say...
Firefighters responding to fire at metal scrap business in Manitowoc County
A fire at a metal scrap business in Manitowoc County sent a large plume of smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple pets saved, one person in hospital after Green Bay kitchen fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Green Bay’s east side last night. According to authorities, the fire was coming from a second-story apartment on the 1100 block of Emilie Street at around 5:45 p.m. The Green Bay...
whbl.com
Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home
Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
wearegreenbay.com
Deadly crash on STH 21 in Waushara County, alcohol believed to be a factor
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – One person reportedly died after a two-vehicle crash in Waushara County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office, on February 5 around 12 p.m., there was a call about a two-vehicle crash on STH 21 in the Township of Marion. Authorities arrived on the scene and tried life-saving measures on one of the people involved in the crash.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire breaks out at Manitowoc County scrap metal facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Scrap metal caught fire at B&B Metals Processing in Newton Saturday. Cleveland Assistant Fire Chief Clifford Henning said the fire was reported by employees just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, Cleveland called in backup. “We have fire departments from four counties. Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet and Sheboygan...”...
WNCY
High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
Fox11online.com
Wayman gets life sentence, no parole, for 2020 murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – After being sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder, Waylon Wayman had to be removed from the courtroom Friday after an outburst reacting to the judge saying he’ll never be eligible for parole. A jury previously convicted Wayman first-degree intentional homicide for...
WBAY Green Bay
Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
wearegreenbay.com
Grant Fuhrman found guilty of Attempted 1st-Degree Homicide for Oshkosh West attack
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The 20-year-old accused of attacking an Oshkosh West School Resource Officer back in 2019 has learned his fate. Grant Fuhrman, who was 16 at the time of the attack, has been found guilty of Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide by a Winnebago County jury. Fuhrman pleaded not guilty to the charge back in 2021.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police give insight into process following double homicide on Elkay Lane
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the double homicide on Elkay Lane in Green Bay over the weekend, the Green Bay Police Department is sharing how they emotionally process seeing a traumatic crime scene. In the criminal complaint for suspect Richard Sotka, investigators recounted seeing pools of blood and...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities remind public to have chimneys inspected after weekend fire in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire departments responded to a chimney fire in Sheboygan over the weekend. On Saturday night, February 4, the Sheboygan County Communications Center received a call concerning visible flames coming from the rooftop of the building at 5544 County Road J in Sheboygan. Crews arrived...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
wearegreenbay.com
High-speed pursuit covers 15 miles in Fond du Lac County, driver posed as his brother
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop...
WBAY Green Bay
Double Homicide brings attention to rising domestic violence cases
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -An important conversation about domestic violence is happening in our community, following the deaths of two women in Green Bay. 48-year-old Richard Sotka of Green Bay faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide. Police in Green Bay were dispatched to the residence of 58-year-old Rhonda Cegelski on the 1600 block of Elkay Lane last Sunday.
NBC26
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center. Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.
WBAY Green Bay
Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help
SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing. At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained:...
WNCY
Kaukauna Murder Suspect Wants Some Statements to Police Tossed Out
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Kaukauna murder suspect wants some of his statements to police disallowed, saying he didn’t knowingly and willingly waive his Miranda rights. Dontae Payne and Tanya Stammer are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery for the death of Brian Porsche at a home on W. Division Street on March 30, 2021.
