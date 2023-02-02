Read full article on original website
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Daily Orange
After SU changed trolley route to include Warehouse, students voiced concerns
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following last week’s changes to trolley routes to the Nancy Cantor Warehouse, students in the College of Visual and Performing Arts voiced concerns about access to transportation and funding at an academic listening session in the Warehouse auditorium on Friday morning.
localsyr.com
City says contractor working to restore hot water at Skyline Apartments
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of Friday, February 3, hot water has not been restored to Skyline Apartments, but they have contractors working on it. Jake Dishaw, the director of Code Enforcement for the City of Syracuse said the city has been aware the building was without hot water since Monday.
Did You Know There Are Heated Streets & Sidewalks in Central New York
Did you know there are heated sidewalks in Central New York? Me either. And it seems there are several. Heated sidewalks can be found in front of Crouse Hospital in Syracuse and the Upstate parking garage. There's also warmth coming from the street in front of the Onondaga Savings Bank...
Traffic alert: Multiple crashes reported on Syracuse-area highways
Syracuse, N.Y — Police, fire departments and ambulance crews are responding to more than a dozen motor vehicle crashes this morning, most on area highways and ramps. There are crashes on I-690, I-695 and I-81, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. One police officer reported he saw cars...
urbancny.com
Public Notice City of Syracuse Board of Zoning Appeals: Thursday, February 16, 2023
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. in the Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 233 E. Washington St., to consider in full or in part, the following applications. Please note this is not necessarily the order in which they will be heard.
Many people were left without power and heat in Skaneateles after high winds
SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The high winds and dangerously cold weather we saw on Friday caused thousands of people to lose their power and heat. Some of those outages happening in Skaneateles, where the village maintains its own electric services for neighbors there. “I got home expecting it to be on but it wasn’t, and […]
NewsChannel 36
Free veterinary clinic in Ithaca on Monday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Volunteer veterinarians and technicians will be providing free health exams, vaccines, heartworm tests and parasite preventatives to pets of people experiencing homelessness on Monday, Feb. 6th. Put together through the Street Dog Coalition, care will be paid for entirely through volunteers and donors. According to the...
Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber
UTICA, NY – A man wanted for a bank robbery on Friday was captured by police and U.S. Marshals the following day. According to the Utica Police Department, a robbery hold-up alarm was reported at approximately 9:30 AM on Friday at the downtown branch of Adirondack Bank. Upon arrival, bank employees informed officers that a male had entered the business and passed a note demanding money to the teller. Following the transfer of the money to the suspect, the suspect fled eastbound on Elizabeth Street. The suspect then boarded a CENTRO bus to Sangertown Square Mall. Upon arriving at the The post Utica police capture wanted homeless bank robber appeared first on Shore News Network.
Oneida Dispatch
Madison County offers warmth to cold homeless
ONEIDA, N.Y. — In anticipation of the frigid temperatures, Oneida Police and Madison County staff want to remind the community of the ‘Code Blue’ program and warming sites. If you are homeless and stuck out in the cold, individuals and families can go to any Madison County...
thecolgatemaroonnews.com
Hamilton Village Business Updates
Hamilton Eatery Reintroduces Select Hot Menu Items. After hiring a new temporary line cook, the Hamilton Eatery is excited to put their popular grilled sandwiches back on the menu. According to a Facebook post (@HamiltonEatery) from Jan. 16, these changes include the return of the Rueben, Philly, Italian Combo, Egg Sandwich, and Mac Daddy. However, co-owner Clay Skinner explained that the Eatery staff is still looking to expand.
cnycentral.com
School districts across Central New York closing Friday due to extreme cold
Onondaga County, N.Y. — Several large school districts in Central New York made the decision Thursday evening to cancel classes Friday due to the expected frigid temperatures heading into the weekend. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse , Syracuse, and Oswego are all among large districts making the decision to keep...
cnycentral.com
County Executive Ryan McMahon urges for safety ahead of bitter cold temperatures
Syracuse, NY — According to County Executive Ryan McMahon, the County is prepared to deal with the cold that's expected to arrive. He said the weather elements outside the extreme temperatures seem to be manageable and the DPW and other crews are prepared if they are needed. McMahon urges...
waer.org
Onondaga water authority gives tips on how to stop freezing pipes
The Onondaga County Water Authority is suggesting some helpful hints to safeguard your pipes from freezing during with the frigid cold temperatures forecast through Saturday. It’s good idea to allow cold water to drip from faucets that have exposed pipes, the agency said. Water officials also suggest people consider leaving fixture cabinets open such as kitchens and bathrooms where pipes may run along the outside walls.
14850.com
Widespread power outage affects Cornell campus, Ithaca’s east hill
A power outage affected the Cornell campus for a little over a half hour on Saturday afternoon, and widespread brief outages and power surges were reported around Ithaca, mostly in the Collegetown and east hill areas. According to an alert from Cornell, the outage was first reported at about 2:15pm...
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office 1/26 thru 2/3/2023
On 1/26/23 at 10:40 a.m., Jerry R. Wheeler, 33, of 5870 US Rt 11, Sandy Creek, NY was arrested for Possessing Contraband in Prison, 2nd degree, a class A misdemeanor and Possessing Dangerous Contraband in Prison, 1st degree, a class D felony following the investigation into an incident in the Oswego County Correctional Facility. Mr. Wheeler was arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on 1/26/23.
Ithaca Police investigating Saturday morning shooting
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police are searching for a suspect they think is responsible for a shooting incident in the city Saturday morning that left one injured. According to police, around 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, officers were dispatched to Cayuga Medical Center for the report of a person in the emergency room with […]
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity Completes Work on Liberty St. Home Featured
With the help of volunteers, local companies and unions, and the sweat equity of future homeowners, Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), recently completed renovations to a home at 21 Liberty St., for the Tunaley family in Oswego, said Samuel Raponi, OCHFH executive director. The extensive renovations included new insulation,...
flackbroadcasting.com
Snowmobiler treated and transported following wreck in Lewis County, deputies say
TURIN- Emergency responders were called out to the scene of a snowmobile accident Thursday afternoon in Lewis County. It was shortly before 1:30 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatch began receiving calls regarding a snowmobile crash, with injuries, in the town of Turin. It happened on Trail C7B, behind the River Valley...
WKTV
Arrest made in Adirondack Bank robbery
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica Police have arrested a man in connection with Friday morning's robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street. 37-Year-Old Joseph Thompson is accused of entering the bank around 9:30 AM Friday and passing a note to the teller demanding money. Utica Police say Thompson fled the bank on Elizabeth Street and boarded a bus to the Sangertown Square Mall at the CENTRO Hub. When he arrived at the mall, police say surveillance video shows Thompson being picked up by an unknown person driving a white SUV.
Romesentinel.com
HAPPENING NOW: Robbery reported at Adirondack Bank in Utica
UTICA — The Utica Police Department is on the scene of a reported robbery at the Adirondack Bank on Genesee Street this morning. Authorities said they received an alarm from the bank at 9:33 a.m. for a possible robbery. Authorities said a suspect fled the bank with possible stolen loot.
