Criminal charges against two 14-year-olds underscore Cuyahoga County’s Kia, Hyundai theft problem
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Criminal charges filed in the last week against two 14-year-old Cleveland boys underscore the scourge of thefts targeting certain Kia and Hyundai cars that social media unlocked last summer. One boy is charged with receiving stolen property after prosecutors accused him of possessing more than two...
Teens lodge stolen Hyundai in Burger King drive-thru on two wheels after owner confronts them
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Surveillance cameras captured the moment last month when a man confronted teenagers driving his stolen Hyundai through the drive-thru line at a Cleveland Burger King. The victim, who reported his car stolen on Jan. 20, spotted it later that afternoon as he was out looking for it...
OVI suspect blames faulty steering for his striking the curb: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Lorain Road. An officer at 10:56 p.m. on Jan. 20 spotted a westbound pickup truck with a dim rear license plate light strike the curb and then veer to the left and cross lane markings while westbound on Lorain Road near Barton Road. The...
Woman charged with OVI after nearly crashing into a police cruiser: North Ridgeville police blotter
On January 29, officers responded to an accident blocking the road. A woman attempted to drive on the curb to get around an officer’s cruise and nearly hit it. She stopped and was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. OVI: US 20. During a traffic stop...
Customer fails to return rental equipment to store: Brunswick Police Blotter
A Home Depot employee called police Jan. 5 to report that a man who had rented a $19,916 excavator and trailer from the store and was to return it Dec. 12 had not done so. There was no further information at the time of the report. Drugs: Pearl Road. A...
Police seize cocaine on traffic stop for improper plates: Avon Police Blotter
Police stopped a driver Jan. 17 for having license plates on his car that belonged to a different vehicle. The 60-year-old Grafton man was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and suspected cocaine was seized. Failure to comply: Interstate 90. A driver led police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of...
News-Herald.com
Euclid Fire, hazmat crews battle blaze at manufacturing building
First responders and hazmat specialists were called Feb. 6 to help contain a fire at a manufacturing building in Euclid. According to a post on the Euclid Fire Department Facebook page, at 2:37 a.m., the department was dispatched for a fire alarm to 24240 Rockwell Drive. The Euclid Police Department was also sent for a burglar alarm.
Officer interrupts car theft in progress: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Attempted grand theft: Plover Street. An officer at 12:24 a.m. on Jan. 22 pulled up on an attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle in progress on Plover Street, according to a police event report. The officer spotted a man dressed entirely in black and wearing a ski mask. The vehicle carrying the suspects took off once they spotted the officer. The officer gave chase, and the suspects drove eastbound on Madison Avenue. The officer broke off the pursuit as the suspects neared W. 117th Street. The vehicles’ speeds exceeded 50 mph in moderate traffic, according to the police event report. The suspects’ vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Cleveland. It was last seen headed southbound on W. 117th Street.
cleveland19.com
6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
Woman hit by her own car: Avon Lake police blotter
On January 29, a woman was hit by her own vehicle on Lake Road near Aquamarine Boulevard. She was transported to the hospital. During a traffic stop for a man with an outstanding warrant on January 20, police found items in the truck that was reported stolen out of Avon.
FBI Cleveland CGNL Task Forces seizes 88 pounds of narcotics, valued at $5.2 m
The FBI Cleveland Cartel Gang Narcotics and Laundering Task Force seized 40 kilograms, or 88 pounds, of suspected fentanyl and other drugs during search warrants conducted earlier this week.
Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure
As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police Vice Unit search warrant leads to drug, money, gun confiscations; 6 arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department on Friday said its Vice Unit and VCRT confiscated a “significant” amount of narcotics, money and a firearm during an executed search warrant. The search warrant was executed on a home on Bernard Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.
Hazmat crew responds to magnesium warehouse fire in Euclid
Several crews battled flames of a warehouse fire in Euclid Monday morning.
Drug trafficking suspect arrested with suspected cocaine, weapons: Westlake Police Blotter
WESTLAKE, Ohio – Drug trafficking: I-90 Officers at 1 p.m. on Jan. 24 stopped a vehicle on I-90 eastbound at the Rocky River line for equipment and license violations and discovered drugs and weapons inside. The officers noted signs of drug use in the vehicle, and the driver admitted...
US 20 reopens in Lorain County
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
I-Team: Arrest in W. 25th murder; Cleveland homicides up in 2023
The FOX 8 I-Team has found charges now filed for a deadly shooting this week on West 25th Street in Cleveland, and this case adds to violent start to the new year.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize more than 2 pounds of crystal meth during Summit County traffic stop
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are facing several criminal charges after allegedly being caught with a significant amount of methamphetamine in Summit County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers pulled over a Mazda CX-5 Monday afternoon for lane violations on the Ohio Turnpike. While speaking with the driver and passenger, authorities claimed to have smelled burning marijuana, leading to a search of the SUV.
Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
Third suspect in fatal Warren fire arrested
According to U.S. Marshals and Warren Police, he was taken into custody in regards to the fatal fire that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.
