As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.

LORAIN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO