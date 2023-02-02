ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Comments / 2

Related
News-Herald.com

Euclid Fire, hazmat crews battle blaze at manufacturing building

First responders and hazmat specialists were called Feb. 6 to help contain a fire at a manufacturing building in Euclid. According to a post on the Euclid Fire Department Facebook page, at 2:37 a.m., the department was dispatched for a fire alarm to 24240 Rockwell Drive. The Euclid Police Department was also sent for a burglar alarm.
EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Officer interrupts car theft in progress: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Attempted grand theft: Plover Street. An officer at 12:24 a.m. on Jan. 22 pulled up on an attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle in progress on Plover Street, according to a police event report. The officer spotted a man dressed entirely in black and wearing a ski mask. The vehicle carrying the suspects took off once they spotted the officer. The officer gave chase, and the suspects drove eastbound on Madison Avenue. The officer broke off the pursuit as the suspects neared W. 117th Street. The vehicles’ speeds exceeded 50 mph in moderate traffic, according to the police event report. The suspects’ vehicle had been reported as stolen out of Cleveland. It was last seen headed southbound on W. 117th Street.
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio E-Check should find an environmentally friendly answer to the $300 penalty for test failure

As I head to the e-check center again, I’m reminded of those unfortunate vehicle owners that failure to pass imposes a minimum $300 repair penalty to apply for a waiver. I live in rural Lorain County, with neighbors whose livestock emit more greenhouse gas than my colllector’s car does. Yet, every two years, my car’s computer fails to adequately record my emissions data and results in a failure. The service garages and dealers that have looked into my problem can’t find the problem and have to, somehow, come up with a bill of $300 to let me get a waiver. A friend of mine has the same problem as I. The $300 I spend, every two years, does nothing to improve the air in Lorain County! It only enriches my mechanic.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WKYC

US 20 reopens in Lorain County

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 3:20 p.m., U.S. 20 in Lorain County has been reopened. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Ohio Department of Transportation was warning travelers that they may need...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize more than 2 pounds of crystal meth during Summit County traffic stop

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are facing several criminal charges after allegedly being caught with a significant amount of methamphetamine in Summit County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers pulled over a Mazda CX-5 Monday afternoon for lane violations on the Ohio Turnpike. While speaking with the driver and passenger, authorities claimed to have smelled burning marijuana, leading to a search of the SUV.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Between the Bun owners preparing for March 1 opening: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Many have wondered what is coming to the old building at 34445 Center Ridge Road that has sat vacant for more than 10 years after the Brew Keeper closed. The new owner of the building is Clifford Winkel, Ward 4 councilman in North Ridgeville, who purchased the property in April 2021 (Wink Ridge Inc.), according to records from the Lorain County Auditor. He took on a project many turned down. Winkel is all about the community and putting old buildings back to work. Longtime residents will remember the building also housed a bowling alley back in the day.
AVON LAKE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy