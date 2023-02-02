Read full article on original website
Thailand's Central Retail expects 15% revenue growth in 2023
BANGKOK, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's largest retailer, Central Retail Corporation plans to invest 28 billion baht ($835.07 million) this year and expects revenue to grow 15%, its chief executive said on Monday. China's re-opening, recovering purchasing power in Thailand and Vietnam were positive signs, Yol Phokasub said. ($1 =...
Skc Co Q4 Operating Loss 24 Billion Won, Swings To Loss
* SKC CO: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 24 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS Further company coverage:.
IONOS sets IPO price guidance at lower end of range
LONDON (Reuters) - German web hosting firm IONOS plans to sell shares at the lower end of the targeted price range in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Frankfurt bourse, a deal seen as a potential icebreaker for the reopening of European markets. The company is offering stock at...
Cleantech company Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) highlights operating efficiencies in latest quarter report - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt develops and sells specialised activated carbon products, including powdered activated carbon and activated carbon pellets. The Kentucky Joint Venture is near completion and is set to become an immediate funding support, the report says. Operating efficiencies were added to the Arden Hills pellet plant and the Black Birch PAC...
India's Adani shares see extended sell-off as credit warnings kick in
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The sell-off in India's Adani Group's seven listed companies, where more than $110 billion in market value has already evaporated, continued on Monday as a U.S. short-seller's report critical of the group's finances now led to credit warnings. Ratings agency Moody's warned on Friday that the group...
China stocks fall as Sino-U.S. tensions rise
SHANGHAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Monday as elevated Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions dented investor sentiment in a decline tracking Asian shares lower after the latest U.S. jobs report renewed concerns of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. China's CSI 300 Index lost 1.7% by the end...
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on February 6
ZURICH/BERLIN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening down 0.40% at 11,304 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:. NESTLE. Nestle will have to raise prices of its food...
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 6
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. - Newmont Corp has made a roughly $17 billion offer to acquire Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd aiming to seal one of the biggest deals for a global gold miner as the industry struggles to make large new discoveries of the precious metal.
2022 in review: Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) makes a strong mark in cleantech space - Kalkine Media
Carbonxt Group manufactures specialised activated carbon products capable of capturing harmful pollutants emitted during industrial processes. In 2022, the company continued to extend its reputation in the industry as an innovative provider of activated carbon solutions with novel materials. CG1 entered the massive LNG sector and secured the renewal of...
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) announces AU$35Mn placement for Nifty Project Restart - Kalkine Media
Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) has received firm commitments for a placement of 318.6 million shares at AU$0.11 per share to raise AU$35 million (before costs). The participants of the placement will get 1 attaching option for each share, with a two-year term and an exercise price of AU$0.15 per option. The...
