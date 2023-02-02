Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Downs No. 22 NC State, 63-50
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 8 Virginia (18-4, 10-3 ACC) held No. 22 NC State (19-6, 9-5 ACC) to 33 percent shooting and forced 12 turnovers as the Cavaliers defeated the Wolfpack, 63-50, at John Paul Jones Arena Tuesday night (Feb. 7). The win marked UVA’s 11th at home this...
virginiasports.com
No. 8 Virginia Hosts No. 22 NC State Tuesday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 8 Virginia (17-4, 9-3 ACC) hosts No. 22 NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) in ACC action Tuesday (Feb. 7). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. on ACC Network. For Openers. • No. 8 Virginia (17-4) is tied for second in...
virginiasports.com
Depleted Lineup Impacts UVA at Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club
GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team finished 10th at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club. The Cavaliers were faced with lineup issues during the two-day, 54-hole event due to illness that prevented UVA from fielding a complete lineup through any round. UVA shot 17-over 305 during the final round for a total of 43-over 907. UVA was the host school for the tournament.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Concludes Cavalier Invite Sunday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams closed out competition in the 2023 Cavalier Invite on Sunday afternoon at the Aquatic and Fitness Center. WOMEN’S RESULTS. Freshman Izzy Bradley swam a season-best time to win the 200-yard backstroke. It was also...
virginiasports.com
Coach’s Corner With Tony Bennett Returns Tonight
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – “Coach’s Corner with Tony Bennett” returns Monday (Feb. 6) live on the Virginia Sports Radio Network at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse located off Route 29, Seminole Trail at 3924 Lenox Ave. in Charlottesville. The weekly radio show airs from 7-8 p.m. (ET).
virginiasports.com
National Girls and Women in Sports Day Celebration on Feb. 19
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Letterwinners from the first women’s varsity teams to compete at the University of Virginia will be honored at the National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration when the Cavalier women’s basketball team hosts Duke on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.
Comments / 0