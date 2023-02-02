Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted the Colorado Ski Cup on Golden Peak on Jan.26-29. The qualifier event for both U18 nationals and U.S. nationals saw over 130 Alpine racers from throughout the Rocky and Central regions compete in two days of super-G and two days of giant slalom racing in the hopes of obtaining a coveted spot at one and or both of these two prestigious national events (dependent on their year of birth). SSCV athletes took 13 overall podiums (including one from a former SSCV athlete) and 18 U18 podiums over the course of the four days.

