Norton: Rising above the noise
Starting in 1996 I began living in Highlands Ranch, and in 2001, bought a small condo in Edwards. The elevation in Highlands Ranch is about 5,800 feet, and Edwards is just over 7,500 feet. Coming from sea level on the East Coast, it took a little time to acclimate to the elevation. And soon enough, all was well and everyone was just fine.
Five decades of soul on the slopes: National Brotherhood of Skiers returns to Vail for milestone summit
The National Brotherhood of Skiers is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its annual Black Summit this week, bringing more than 1,200 predominantly Black skiers and snowboarders from around the country to Vail for competitions, parties, fundraising efforts and world-class skiing. It is a milestone that founder Ben Finley, 84, said...
Catching up with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy before VPAC performance
IF YOU GO... What: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy When: 7 p.m. Feb. 3 Where: Vilar Performing Arts Center, Beaver Creek Tickets: Starting at $45; child and student, $28 More info: VilarPAC.org. Thirty years ago, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy named themselves after an autograph by blues legend Albert Collins, and since...
Art and Soul on the Slopes: Lamont Joseph White brings spirit of the National Brotherhood of Skiers history to life
The National Brotherhood of Skiers is in Vail this week to celebrate its 50th Anniversary Summit and in addition to all the skiing, snowboarding, racing, fundraising and parties, there is an artistic side to this event. Stop by the Colorado Snowsports Museum and become familiar with the work of Lamont...
Deca + Bol’s metropolitan mountain culture
When you’re looking for a contemporary dining menu and big city atmosphere within a European-styled alpine village, Deca + Bol is the place where metropolitan dining meets mountain culture. Deca + Bol combines upscale, flavorful dining with some of the best nightlife in Vail Village, including a unique bowling...
Letter: Welcome, National Brotherhood of Skiers
On behalf of the Vail Town Council and the entire community, I am extremely excited to welcome the National Brotherhood of Skiers as they celebrate their 50th Anniversary Summit, “Soul on Snow,” this week in Vail. As the world’s largest snowsports organization, NBS has worked over the last half century to expand access to skiing and snowboarding through their mission “to identify, develop and support athletes of color who will win International and Olympic winter sports competitions representing the United States and to increase participation in winter sports.” We believe these efforts are critical to our current vitality and future success.
Colorado educator survey illustrates an education system in ‘dire straits’
Colorado educators are feeling under stress, undervalued and unsafe, and the result is an education system that’s in “dire straits.”. Those are some of the main takeaways from the Colorado Education Association’s 2023 State of Education report. The association is the statewide labor union for public educators in Colorado with over 39,000 members across numerous local chapters including the Eagle County Education Association.
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail Alpine racers shine in Colorado Ski Cup Qualifiers on Golden Peak￼
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail hosted the Colorado Ski Cup on Golden Peak on Jan.26-29. The qualifier event for both U18 nationals and U.S. nationals saw over 130 Alpine racers from throughout the Rocky and Central regions compete in two days of super-G and two days of giant slalom racing in the hopes of obtaining a coveted spot at one and or both of these two prestigious national events (dependent on their year of birth). SSCV athletes took 13 overall podiums (including one from a former SSCV athlete) and 18 U18 podiums over the course of the four days.
Q&A: Aaron Winberry of Independence Realty
Aaron Winberry is a Realtor® with Independence Realty. After living in Vail for seven years, he moved to Leadville, allowing him to cater to a wide range of clients, whether they’re looking for luxury second homes in Vail or more affordable living in Lake or Chaffee counties. How...
Eagle soft launches broadband project, looks forward to next phases
During her tenure in Eagle, former Town Manager Brandy Reitter proposed an ambitious goal for Eagle’s internet accessibility. Current Eagle Town Manager Larry Pardee said the vision involved providing outstanding internet access for the entire town at a highly competitive rate. “I think it was a little higher risk,...
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: The family that you choose
Up on our ranch, a lot of conversations happen with friends in their cars and me on the road or in the field. This was no different. Late in the summer, my good friend Dagmar shouted at me as I wrestled with an irrigation sprinkler about joining the Vail Valley Charitable Fund.
Obituary: Kyle “Bubba” Owen Dolven
Kyle “Bubba” Owen Dolven, age 22, passed away in his home in Minturn, Colorado, on Friday, December 9, 2022. After graduating from Cherry Creek High School, Kyle moved to Vail, Colorado where he worked for Vail Mountain Resorts. An avid outdoorsman, Kyle enjoyed fly fishing, camping, and hiking,...
Ski & Snowboard Club Vail and Ski Club Arlberg exchange goes full circle in Austria￼
Seventeen Ski & Snowboard Club Vail (SSCV) U14 Alpine athletes and three SSCV coaches recently returned from a life-impacting experience in Austria. Ski Club Arlberg played host to these 12 and 13-year-old SSCV athletes on the heels of a same-aged group of U14 and U16 Alpine athletes from Ski Club Arlberg visiting and training with SSCV and hosted by SSCV U14 parents in December.
Jen’s Place in Eagle offers learning through play
Date opened: July 31, 2021. Tell the story of your Vail Valley business with a Bizwatch feature in the Vail Daily. For more information, email Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller, smiller@vaildaily.com. What goods or services do you provide? Inclusive sensory gym for all children to learn through gross and...
Eagle County will probably see wolves reintroduced to its remote areas, and that worries ranchers
Wolves are probably coming to Eagle County. Area ranchers are nervous about it. Proposition 114 passed narrowly in the 2020 general election. The proposition requires the state to create a plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now in the final stages of creating a draft plan to implement the new law.
Artisanal glassblowing event returns to Minturn
The Vail Cup Collector’s Club is back for a sixth year with an all-day event featuring glassblowing artists performing live demonstrations and creating collaborative projects. With a stacked lineup of artists, the club offers not only the opportunity to get to know and watch glassblowers work up close, but also to share your passion for “Cup Life” and all things glass with fellow collectors.
Letter: Gratitude for the community
This January marked my eight-year anniversary of moving to the Vail Valley after spending a lifetime in Chicago. It has prompted even deeper reflection on how special this place truly is. We’ve all heard the phrase, “I moved here for the winter but stayed for the summer.” I’ve always said,...
Sustainable Vail: Resolve to think green in the new year
Each year, millions of people make New Year’s resolutions to get organized, learn a new skill, exercise more, lose weight, be healthier and so much more. In 2023, there are small changes we can all make to contribute to a healthier environment. We can all resolve to think a little more about our habits and how little shifts can make a big difference when impacting the world around us.
