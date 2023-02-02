Read full article on original website
Michigan man, 81, dies after iceboat crash
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is dead after the iceboat he was sailing crashed Sunday at Pontiac Lake Recreation Area, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Dan Erwin, Campbell, 81, of Oakland County, was sailing a 27-foot iceboat (a sailing craft supported on metal runners) when he crashed shortly before noon about 100 yards from shore, the report said. Authorities believe Campbell hit his head in the crash; he was wearing a helmet and face shield.
Man dies after ice sailboat crash in Oakland County
WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 81-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a sailboat at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area. Police say Dan Erwin Campbell of Independence Twp. was piloting a 27-foot ice sailboat on Sunday morning before a crash happened 100 yards from shore. Police do not...
Sheriff: Springfield Twp. man killed, 2 others injured in crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 72-year-old Springfield Township man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Independence Township, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the crash happened at 1:12 p.m. north of the intersection at Deer Lake Road. The sheriff’s office said...
East Tawas councilman no longer charged with solicitation of murder after witness’ death
EAST TAWAS, MI — Following the death of a key witness, an East Tawas councilman is no longer facing charges that he tried having two people killed for money. An Iosco County judge on Feb. 1 signed an order dismissing the case against Michael A. Mooney, 65, who had been charged with two counts of solicitation of murder since his Oct. 5 arrest and arraignment.
Police shoot, kill man in Crawford County following traffic crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI -- An investigation has been launched into the fatal shooting of a Tawas man by a Michigan State Police trooper Friday night. David Alan Stockton, 48, of Tawas, was shot and killed by an MSP trooper following a confrontation between the two while troopers were responding to a vehicle crash at about 9 p.m. Feb. 3, police said in a news release.
MSP: Speeding Macomb County driver had a loaded submachine gun on his lap
A 21-year-old Macomb County man who was pulled over for speeding Tuesday night spent the evening in jail after police found loaded weapons in his car, according to Michigan State Police. “It is unclear what the drivers intentions were with the weapons,” MSP said in a statement. State Police...
Boy, 7, dies in house fire
DETROIT – A 7-year-old boy died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in Detroit, authorities said. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a call about a house fire in the 15800 block of Lindsey Street in Detroit, , FOX 2 Detroit reports. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.
Charges dropped against teen accused in Flint Township homicide
FLINT, MI – Charges have been dropped against a teen who had been accused in a fatal July 2022 shooting at a Flint Township home that left another person injured. Genesee County District Judge William H. Crawford in January granted a motion by the attorney representing Christopher Wesley Grammatico seeking to dismiss charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing death, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing serious impairment and four counts of felony firearm dismissed.
Wayne County man is 9th snowmobiling fatality in Michigan this winter: DNR
A 38-year-old Wayne County man was killed in Northern Michigan earlier this week after losing control of his snowmobile and crashing into a tree, authorities say.
Was deputy’s death an accident or something more sinister?
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bryan Wickham was found confused, barely conscious on his floor. Blood was splattered on the window blinds in another room and near a chair where he liked to sit. Drops were found throughout the house, and two blood-soaked towels lay downstairs in the laundry room next to a bloodied Michigan State University sweatshirt.
Suspected drunk driver dies after MSP trooper-involved shooting
A suspected drunk driver is dead after a shooting involving a state trooper during a traffic stop in Crawford County. It happened Friday night along northbound I-75 northeast of Houghton Lake.
Shots fired after fight outside Los Arcos restaurant in Allen Park
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park police are investigating after shots were fired outside a restaurant on Sunday. The shooting happened at Los Arcos, which is located on Allen Road near W. Outer Drive. According to police, there was a fight between several individuals inside the restaurant. The...
Police confirm bodies found were missing Lansing rapper and friends
Police announced on Thursday that three bodies had been found but did not identify them as Kelly, Givens, and Wicker until Friday.
Grand Rapids protesters call for police convictions after Tyre Nichols, Patrick Lyoya deaths
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In frigid temperatures Saturday, Feb. 4, just over a dozen West Michigan residents protested the deaths of two Black men at the hands of police. Protesters at Monument Park in downtown Grand Rapids held signs calling for the conviction of the police officers who killed Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids last year, as well as those who killed Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month.
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
Deputies arrest alleged Holt home invader
One man's alleged home invasion was cut short by Ingham County deputies.
Oakland Co. Polar Plunge has big turnout from law enforcement
(CBS DETROIT) - The Polar Plunge is back in Southeast Michigan just in time for single digit temperatures.The Oakland County Polar Plunge at Walled Lake welcomed jumpers from all over the area to raise money for Special Olympics. This year though, was a bit different, with a whole jump dedicated to law enforcement.Sgt. Brad Connell of the Walled Lake Township Police Department says 300 plungers registered this year and nearly two-thirds of them are members of Oakland County law enforcement. "I mean, we started by jumping into a pool," Connell said when recalling his first jump 7 years ago. He...
State Police: 3 bodies found in Highland Park basement identified
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police Second District confirmed Friday the bodies found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment basement Thursday are the three rappers missing since Jan. 21. Armani Kelly, Oscoda Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker, were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on...
Michigan rappers identified, person of interest being questioned in slayings
A person of interest is in police custody in connection with the disappearance of three Michigan rappers who vanished while in Detroit.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
