Wayne County, MI

The Flint Journal

Michigan man, 81, dies after iceboat crash

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan man is dead after the iceboat he was sailing crashed Sunday at Pontiac Lake Recreation Area, FOX 2 Detroit reports. Dan Erwin, Campbell, 81, of Oakland County, was sailing a 27-foot iceboat (a sailing craft supported on metal runners) when he crashed shortly before noon about 100 yards from shore, the report said. Authorities believe Campbell hit his head in the crash; he was wearing a helmet and face shield.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man dies after ice sailboat crash in Oakland County

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 81-year-old man is dead after a crash involving a sailboat at the Pontiac Lake Recreation Area. Police say Dan Erwin Campbell of Independence Twp. was piloting a 27-foot ice sailboat on Sunday morning before a crash happened 100 yards from shore. Police do not...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Sheriff: Springfield Twp. man killed, 2 others injured in crash

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 72-year-old Springfield Township man was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle crash on Dixie Highway in Independence Township, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators said the crash happened at 1:12 p.m. north of the intersection at Deer Lake Road. The sheriff’s office said...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

East Tawas councilman no longer charged with solicitation of murder after witness’ death

EAST TAWAS, MI — Following the death of a key witness, an East Tawas councilman is no longer facing charges that he tried having two people killed for money. An Iosco County judge on Feb. 1 signed an order dismissing the case against Michael A. Mooney, 65, who had been charged with two counts of solicitation of murder since his Oct. 5 arrest and arraignment.
EAST TAWAS, MI
The Flint Journal

Boy, 7, dies in house fire

DETROIT – A 7-year-old boy died in a house fire Sunday afternoon in Detroit, authorities said. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a call about a house fire in the 15800 block of Lindsey Street in Detroit, , FOX 2 Detroit reports. When they arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Charges dropped against teen accused in Flint Township homicide

FLINT, MI – Charges have been dropped against a teen who had been accused in a fatal July 2022 shooting at a Flint Township home that left another person injured. Genesee County District Judge William H. Crawford in January granted a motion by the attorney representing Christopher Wesley Grammatico seeking to dismiss charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing death, discharging a firearm in or at a building causing serious impairment and four counts of felony firearm dismissed.
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Shots fired after fight outside Los Arcos restaurant in Allen Park

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park police are investigating after shots were fired outside a restaurant on Sunday. The shooting happened at Los Arcos, which is located on Allen Road near W. Outer Drive. According to police, there was a fight between several individuals inside the restaurant. The...
ALLEN PARK, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids protesters call for police convictions after Tyre Nichols, Patrick Lyoya deaths

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In frigid temperatures Saturday, Feb. 4, just over a dozen West Michigan residents protested the deaths of two Black men at the hands of police. Protesters at Monument Park in downtown Grand Rapids held signs calling for the conviction of the police officers who killed Patrick Lyoya in Grand Rapids last year, as well as those who killed Tyre Nichols in Memphis last month.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
CBS Detroit

Oakland Co. Polar Plunge has big turnout from law enforcement

(CBS DETROIT) - The Polar Plunge is back in Southeast Michigan just in time for single digit temperatures.The Oakland County Polar Plunge at Walled Lake welcomed jumpers from all over the area to raise money for Special Olympics. This year though, was a bit different, with a whole jump dedicated to law enforcement.Sgt. Brad Connell of the Walled Lake Township Police Department says 300 plungers registered this year and nearly two-thirds of them are members of Oakland County law enforcement. "I mean, we started by jumping into a pool," Connell said when recalling his first jump 7 years ago. He...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

State Police: 3 bodies found in Highland Park basement identified

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police Second District confirmed Friday the bodies found in an abandoned Highland Park apartment basement Thursday are the three rappers missing since Jan. 21. Armani Kelly, Oscoda Montoya Givens, Dante Wicker, were scheduled to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on...
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

