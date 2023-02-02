ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FanSided

Derek Carr rumors: The 3 most likely outcomes and destinations

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders have all but made their split official. He already posted his goodbye on social media, which, as we know, is when a goodbye has really happened. With a deadline looming for the Raiders to make a decision on how they’ll move forward, exactly,...
VikingsTerritory

Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
atozsports.com

One team is messing with the Vikings’ search for a new DC

The Minnesota Vikings’ quest to find its next defensive coordinator might have encountered a bump in the road. Minnesota is looking to find the right candidate to take over the defense after the team fired Ed Donatell from the position. The Vikings have keyed in on multiple candidates, who are all qualified for the job.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Interview 3rd Coordinator Candidate, Vikings Top Coach

FEB 4 3rd CANDIDARE Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio is the third candidate to interview for Dallas' offensive coordinator opening. ESPN reports that Angelichio interviewed for the Cowboys’ vacancy on Thursday as the Cowboys look to replace Kellen Moore, who has moved on to become the Chargers offensive coordinator.
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Three-headed monster will shape Denver Broncos future

The Broncos’ “Power P’’ triumvirate – Payton, Penner and Paton – must be very creative, cunning, clever and collaborative. In his new expansive office on the west side of the second floor that overlooks the practice fields at Broncos headquarters and has a grand view of the distant snow-swathed Rockies, Sean Payton, unlike Old Mother Hubbard, didn’t find a bare cupboard.
DENVER, CO
purplePTSD.com

Josh Frey’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft (1.0)

It’s officially 2023 NFL mock draft season, and so, this week brings the first of our full first-round mocks of the offseason. In this first one, keep in mind that there are no trades, and everyone will be picking in their original spot. 1. Chicago Bears: Georgia DT Jalen...
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota hiring OC from MAC team as Gopher analyst, per report

P.J. Fleck has reportedly added an offensive coordinator from the MAC to the Gophers football staff as an analyst. Andy Greder of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Eric Koehler has been hired by Minnesota as a senior offensive analyst. Koehler arrives from Miami (Ohio) where he had been the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2014.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

