JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you looking for a way to donate blood?. The Powers Fire & Rescue is set to host a blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register for the blood drive, please visit www.donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code: POWERS. You can also scan the QR code on the Powers Fire & Rescue blood drive flyer.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO