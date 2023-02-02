Read full article on original website
Kimberly Allen
3d ago
Good for our Sheriff…. Everyone is so tired of these begging people.. He has my vote!!!
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Jaycees host pop-up vendor event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Jaycees hosted an open house vendor pop-up Sunday. The goal of the event was to highlight local businesses in the Hattiesburg area. The hope is to also bring positive economic impact, spotlight each business and provide network opportunities. “So, good foot traffic coming in,...
WDAM-TV
USM Campus Police looking for more officers
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss looking for more campus police
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi Campus Police are looking to add more officers to the department. With an enrollment of more than 14,000 students and 17 D-1 sports, university police are tasked with responding to emergencies and traffic control. Chief Rusty Keyes says that the...
WDAM-TV
Powers Fire & Rescue set to host blood drive next weekend
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Are you looking for a way to donate blood?. The Powers Fire & Rescue is set to host a blood drive on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register for the blood drive, please visit www.donors.vitalant.org and use the blood drive code: POWERS. You can also scan the QR code on the Powers Fire & Rescue blood drive flyer.
WDAM-TV
Smith and Co. Pharmacy's 1st year as museum
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosts ‘get ready’ event
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg hosted a “get ready” event for women this weekend. The goal of the event was to help women get ready to go into or re-enter the workforce. The event touched on important topics like resume preparations, the interview process, following up, and how to dress for success.
WDAM-TV
Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy celebrates 1st year as museum
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Smith Drugs and Company Pharmacy of Hattiesburg is celebrating its first year as a museum during Black History Month. The pharmacy is a reminder of Hattiesburg’s past. It was open from 1925 to 1996, serving the community and as a safe space for African-Americans during the civil rights movement.
WDAM-TV
Man pulled from burning mobile home in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A man was reportedly pulled to safety from a burning mobile home in Sandersville on Sunday. According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 603 South Pine Street in Sandersville at about 6 p.m.
HomeGoods to enter another Mississippi market, replacing recently closed Bed, Bath & Beyond
A Mississippi city that recently lost its Bed, Bath & Beyond store is filling the vacant retail space quickly with another national retailer. HomeGoods will open its first south Mississippi store at Turtle Creek Crossing in Hattiesburg soon. It will be joining Target, Five Below, Kirklands, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, and PetSmart in the shopping center on U. S. Highway 98.
WDAM-TV
Food Truck February cooks up fun in the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Food trucks will now be featured at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg every weekend in February. The idea of Food Truck February is to bring the community to the downtown area and feature a variety of local food trucks. One local food truck owner, Domonic Hardy...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police seek public help to find missing person
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person. According to family members, 38-year-old Elliot Washington was last heard from on Thursday, Feb. 2. However, they’ve been unable to reach him since that last phone call. The family...
WDAM-TV
Bassfield barbers give back to area youth with free haircuts
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss hosts Phi Beta Sigma annual state conference
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The men of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. hosted their annual state conference luncheon at the University of Southern Mississippi Hattiesburg campus on Saturday. More than 100 members gathered at the Thad Cochran Center to celebrate community service efforts in 2022. The fraternity also partnered with...
WDAM-TV
Pierce named Hattiesburg’s Firefighter of the Year
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) recently named Engineer Dean Pierce Firefighter of the Year. This annual award is given to one firefighter who performs above expectations and continues to be a positive role model for younger firefighters. Nominations are taken from supervisors and peers, with a...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Hattiesburg police report missing person found
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported on Friday night that 38-year-old Elliot Washington has been found and is safe. According to family members, Washington had last been heard from on Thursday, Feb. 2. However, they had been unable to reach him since that phone call. The family...
WDAM-TV
USM students receives doctoral fellowship
2nd Peaceful Protest in Taylorsville, Mississippi, on Sunday afternoon for Rasheem Carter
The Black Lives Matter Restoration Group, members of the Black Panther Party, members of the Elmer "Geronimo" Pratt Group, the President of the Smith County NAACP, the Building Bridges organization, Pastor Carl Soto from Brooklyn, NY, Cortez Rice from Minneapolis, MN who had lost a 15-year-old son to violence, the Jefferson County Medical Examiner, and many others were in attendance on Sunday afternoon in Taylorsville, MS.
WDAM-TV
Protest held in Taylorsville in connection to Rasheem Carter’s death investigation
TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - There were reports of multiple law enforcement agencies gathered in Taylorsville to monitor a protest in connection to the death investigation of Rasheem Carter. Despite high tensions and law enforcement reports of armed attendees, Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston said that the protest has ended. No...
CBD supplements, cash seized from Biloxi councilman’s stores
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) seized thousands of CBD supplements and about $2 million in cash after a raid of CBD and kratom stores in Mississippi and North Carolina. The Sun Herald reported the businesses are owned by Biloxi Councilman Robert Deming III. The raid happened on January 26, 2023. […]
WDAM-TV
Denny Behm Memorial Hornfest
