theadvocate.com
Court documents reveal new details in 2020 Marigny Circle homicide in Lafayette
Court documents allege the suspect in a 2020 fatal shooting at a Marigny Circle apartment shot the victim while purchasing marijuana, then hid the gun used in the shooting at an acquaintance’s house. On Oct. 13, 2020, 35-year-old Loveless Willis was fatally shot in his apartment in the 100...
Ville Platte Councilwoman Was Indicted on Fraud and Forgery Charges
A Ville Platte councilwoman has been indicted on charged of forgery and fraud.
Church Point Police locate missing 14-year-old
The Church Point Police Department (CPPD), is asking for help in locating a 14-year-old who has run away from home.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office: Three juveniles arrested in terrorizing and cyberbullying case
Three juveniles have been arrested on terrorizing and cyberbullying charges, according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office (SLPSO).
theadvocate.com
Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Baton Rouge, State Police say
A man was arrested in a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Baton Rouge Saturday, State Police said. According to LSP spokesman Christian Reed, Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47, was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he struck 58-year-old Prairieville resident Bret Millet as he stood in the roadway for reasons still under investigation.
Louisiana Female Offender Escapes from Jail and is Apprehended in Under an Hour
Louisiana Female Offender Escapes from Jail and is Apprehended in Under an Hour. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana female offender escaped from Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women’s Jail in Cottonport, Louisiana, but was apprehended in under an hour and returned to custody. Deputies from the...
Son of Former Opelousas Police Chief Found Guilty in Double Homicide
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Nearly six and a half years after two people were found killed ambush-style at a home in Plaisance, the son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon has been found guilty in their deaths. 19-year-old Shawn Parish and 21-year-old Nakia Ramar Jr. - both of...
cenlanow.com
St. Mary Parish men charged in connection with string of Terrebonne Parish burglaries
HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Two men from St. Mary Parish were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said. Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick and Gregory Payne Jr., 19 of Patterson, have been charged along with Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans in a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
3 St. Landry Parish Juveniles Booked for Terrorizing & Cyberbullying
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office arrested three young people for activity online.
Jennings man accused of burglarizing home while with 11 and 12-year-old
A Jennings man has been arrested following a residential burglary in Lake Arthur, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
kalb.com
APD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen in the photo above. APD said the suspect is responsible for multiple felony thefts at the Walmart on Coliseum Blvd. from the past four months. If you have any...
wbrz.com
Accused teenage carjacker charged as an adult in Southern student's killing
BATON ROUGE - A teen who was 16 years old when he allegedly shot and killed a Southern University student during a botched carjacking near the school's campus is being charged as an adult in the killing. Court records show De'Arius Ellis, who turns 17 next month, was formally charged...
cenlanow.com
Video of Rapides Parish arson suspect released
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Friday, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office released a video of the person responsible for starting a fire in Pineville over the summer. The Pineville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the 100 block of Lorelei St. around 3:15...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash on I-10
Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on LA 42 north of I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday morning.
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested after illegal drug complaints on Radio Road
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville was arrested after complaints were made about fentanyl and meth being sold from a home on Radio Road. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that John David Dorsey, 36, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of counterfeit CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, the illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and the possession of drug paraphernalia.
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office to reinstate and introduce programs
Some programs operated or sponsored by the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office (VPSO) are being restarted, along with new ones being introduced.
Female prisoner escapes during transfer, soon recaptured in Cottonport
Deputies of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport, La. reported the escape of a female offender being transported to DC-3 around 1:15 a.m.
kalb.com
3 arrested after drug bust on Kees Avenue in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three people were arrested in Alexandria after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit made a drug bust on Kees Avenue on Jan. 24. Three counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute. Possession of CDS III with intent to distribute. Possession of CDS IV...
brproud.com
Daycare worker in East Baton Rouge Parish accused of throwing, hurting 3-year-old
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A father contacted the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office after picking his 3-year-old daughter up from daycare on Tuesday, Jan. 31, and finding a laceration on her forehead, according to an arrest affidavit. The father claimed that Angel Fernandez, 37, of Denham Springs,...
kadn.com
Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k
News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
