ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in Baton Rouge, State Police say

A man was arrested in a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian dead in Baton Rouge Saturday, State Police said. According to LSP spokesman Christian Reed, Casey Lee Cantrelle, 47, was headed north on LA 42 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he struck 58-year-old Prairieville resident Bret Millet as he stood in the roadway for reasons still under investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

St. Mary Parish men charged in connection with string of Terrebonne Parish burglaries

HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Two men from St. Mary Parish were arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in Terrebonne Parish, authorities said. Keon Amaud Carbin, 19, of Berwick and Gregory Payne Jr., 19 of Patterson, have been charged along with Da’Khari Tywan Clark, 20, of New Orleans in a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted burglaries that started in Terrebonne Parish during the month of January, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD asking for help identifying Walmart theft suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect seen in the photo above. APD said the suspect is responsible for multiple felony thefts at the Walmart on Coliseum Blvd. from the past four months. If you have any...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Video of Rapides Parish arson suspect released

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Friday, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office released a video of the person responsible for starting a fire in Pineville over the summer. The Pineville Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the 100 block of Lorelei St. around 3:15...
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested after illegal drug complaints on Radio Road

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville was arrested after complaints were made about fentanyl and meth being sold from a home on Radio Road. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that John David Dorsey, 36, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of counterfeit CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, the illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and the possession of drug paraphernalia.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

3 arrested after drug bust on Kees Avenue in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Three people were arrested in Alexandria after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit made a drug bust on Kees Avenue on Jan. 24. Three counts of possession of CDS II with intent to distribute. Possession of CDS III with intent to distribute. Possession of CDS IV...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kadn.com

Woman jailed for allegedly scamming elderly Opelousas victim out of $61k

News release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff... According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz: On June 22, 2022 the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of financial exploitation of an 87 year old elderly female located in Opelousas. The suspect in this case was identified as the victim’s daughter, Cypriane Kim Williams. ”
OPELOUSAS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy