PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville was arrested after complaints were made about fentanyl and meth being sold from a home on Radio Road. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported that John David Dorsey, 36, has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of counterfeit CDS II with intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV with intent to distribute, the illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, the possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number and the possession of drug paraphernalia.

PINEVILLE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO