FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Dozens of officers were called to Clovis West High School after they received a threat of violence and a lockdown was issued Friday afternoon. According to the Fresno Police Department, they received a call from a male saying he was going to carry out a shooting, and as a precaution, Fort Washington Elementary which is located across the street was also placed on lockdown but has since been lifted for both campuses.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO