Men Arrested After Traffic Stop Leads To Loaded Guns, Fentanyl
MERCED, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men now find themselves behind bars after a traffic stop led to guns and fentanyl in Merced. According to the Merced Police Department, officers pulled over Christopher Yormark, 42, and his passenger Joshua Passons, 35, as they were driving down W. 20th Street. Officers...
Phone Threat Causes 2 Fresno Schools to Lock Down, Now Lifted
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Dozens of officers were called to Clovis West High School after they received a threat of violence and a lockdown was issued Friday afternoon. According to the Fresno Police Department, they received a call from a male saying he was going to carry out a shooting, and as a precaution, Fort Washington Elementary which is located across the street was also placed on lockdown but has since been lifted for both campuses.
