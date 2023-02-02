ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontoon Beach, IL

Alton police investigate gunfire during domestic incident

The Alton Police Department is investigating an alleged domestic incident in which they believe a gun was fired. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire, but the victim sustained other injuries during the altercation. The following is a statement from Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford:. On 02/05/23...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

17-year-old shot, killed in Columbus Square neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 17-year-old was shot in the face and killed Sunday night just before 7:30 p.m. in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood. The shooting happened at the 800 block of O’Fallon Street. The morning after the shooting, the victim was identified by police as Jamorie Cannon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Car crash kills 3 teens, injures 2 in Lincoln County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A single-car crash on South Chantilly Road killed three teenagers and left two with serious injuries in Monroe Township. It is a tragedy that both friends and family members of the teens who died still cannot wrap their heads around. “All I got to say...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Sheriff’s Office arrest man following standoff in Hillsboro area

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew T. Conaway, 38, of Hillsboro following an hourslong standoff at a mobile home in the Hillsboro area. Conaway was wanted on a warrant for domestic assault and for questioning about an arson case, spokesman Grant Bissell said. Conaway was being held without...
HILLSBORO, MO
KMOV

String of South City ATM holdups continued on Friday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The string of South City ATM robberies continued Friday night, with two happening just hours apart. The first robbery happened at a BMO Harris Bank ATM on South Kingshighway around 7:30 p.m. Police said that two men with handguns approached a woman standing outside of her car making a deposit. The men demanded the woman’s money, and she told police that she screamed for help and which made the men run and jump into a gray car and drive away, without taking her money.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

East St. Louis double shooting leaves one dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities say a double shooting left one person dead in East St. Louis. News 4 was on the scene shortly after 2:30 this afternoon. Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police responded to 18th and Old Missouri, where they found this blue honda sedan riddled with bullet holes.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
abc17news.com

Three teens die, two seriously hurt in St. Louis car crash

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three teenagers were killed and two others were flown to a hospital with injuries after a car struck a tree and overturned in the St. Louis area this weekend. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s department says the crash was reported on South Chantilly Road before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old named William Flickinger were killed in the crash. The 17-year-old girl driving the car and a 20-year-old man named Trevor Bogert were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The juveniles weren’t named in the accident report.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka Walmart employee thwarts theft

An alert Eureka Walmart employee foiled a pair’s alleged attempt to steal merchandise worth $1,029. The employee simply picked up items the man and woman allegedly had thrown over a fence in the store’s outdoor lawn and garden section before the two could retrieve them, Eureka Police reported.
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka Police arrest Pacific man for alleged DWI following crash

A 57-year-old Pacific man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident at Six Flags Road and I-44 in Eureka. The man allegedly registered a blood-alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit, Eureka Police reported. No one was injured in the accident, which happened at about...
EUREKA, MO
5 On Your Side

Charges: Suspect shot man, strangled toddler at St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS — A suspect has been charged in the killings of a 60-year-man and a 3-year-old girl earlier this week in St. Louis. The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office on Saturday charged Henry Hughes, 55, of St. Louis with two counts of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm by a dangerous felon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man charged with felony weapons charge

A 36-year-old Centralia man has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. Jeremy Phelps of North Marion in Centralia faces at least a two-year prison term up to ten years in prison if convicted on the charge. Bond was set at $25,000 and Phelps posted $2,500...
CENTRALIA, IL

