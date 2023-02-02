ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 8

RNbutNotApacifist
3d ago

I know how we can improve the crime in Louisville....get the police to go after criminals instead of law abiding citizens....oh wait-law abiding citizens have money and criminals don't. they make more money giving speeding tickets in speed traps than arresting REAL CRIMINALS. SMH

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvih.com

Man Found Shot Death In Van Identified

Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Death investigation underway in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Officials identify 40-year-old man hit, killed by car on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 40-year-old man who was hit and killed on Dixie Highway on Thursday has been identified. Jeremy Hurst died due to multiple blunt force injuries, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. On Thursday, Louisville Metro police were called to the intersection of Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police: Two students hit by car outside Moore High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students are being treated for minor injuries after being hit by a car outside of Moore High School on Monday morning. Louisville Metro Police confirmed the incident and said two students, ages 15 and 16, were hit by a vehicle near campus. The driver stayed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown on Friday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself to police at the jail after the incident. Calls came in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 person shot on 4th Street near Winkler Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after one person was shot in the South Louisville neighborhood Friday afternoon. The shooting was reported at around 3:30 p.m., near the intersection of South 4th Street and Winkler Avenue. According to a MetroSafe supervisor, a shooting victim was found at that location....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Indiana State Police investigating officer involved shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to ISP, detectives with the Indiana State Police - Versailles Post are investigating an officer involved shooting. ISP said the shooting occurred at a rural Jennings County address Friday afternoon. According to a release, the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded to the 4000...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy