ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville Herald

Tim Colburn

By Nancy Radcliff/Chief Photographer
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JIJGX_0kaYjjUR00

Tim Colburn, president and CEO of Berger Health System, addressed the board during the board meeting in which the then Berger Health Board voted to merge with OhioHealth in January of 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
400
Followers
776
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy