LOS ANGELES - The family of Takar Smith continued its calls for justice for his death at the hands of Los Angeles Police Department officers as they laid him to rest Saturday. "There was no reason for the police to shoot him like that," a demonstrator at Smith's funeral said of the Jan. 2 shooting. On that day, Takar Smith's estranged wife Shameka Smith called LAPD to report that Takar Smith had violated a restraining order when he showed up to her apartment.

