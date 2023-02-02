ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Park, CA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

New surveillance video to be released showing the deadly police shooting of Anthony Lowe Jr.

WARNING: Graphic video. The wheelchair-bound, double amputee was shot roughly 10 times by Huntington Park police during an encounter on January 26th captured in a cell phone video. The officers seen in the video were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. Lowe Jr.’s family announced they would be filing a lawsuit against the city, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations.Feb. 5, 2023.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
Key News Network

Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting suspect evades police in South LA

LOS ANGELES – Police surrounded a South Los Angeles residence Friday in search of a possible shooting suspect believed to be inside, but later determined the person was not at the location. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run

LOS ANGELES - A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair

Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
MONTCLAIR, CA
newsantaana.com

The Anaheim Police arrested a gang member for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero

Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested Miguel Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Anaheim man, for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero. On November 25, 2021, at about 5:33 p.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Placentia Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Romero was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Takar Smith's family continues calls for justice at his funeral

LOS ANGELES - The family of Takar Smith continued its calls for justice for his death at the hands of Los Angeles Police Department officers as they laid him to rest Saturday. "There was no reason for the police to shoot him like that," a demonstrator at Smith's funeral said of the Jan. 2 shooting. On that day, Takar Smith's estranged wife Shameka Smith called LAPD to report that Takar Smith had violated a restraining order when he showed up to her apartment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kion546.com

Los Angeles man admits selling ghost guns, 17 pounds of meth

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 27-year-old Los Angeles man has pleaded guilty to federal charges for selling 17 pounds (7.7 kilos) of methamphetamine and 89 firearms, including dozens of untraceable “ghost guns,” prosecutors said. He entered guilty pleas on Friday to one count of distribution of meth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Puppy stolen during violent encounter in Bell Gardens returned to family

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - A puppy that was stolen from a Bell Gardens pet store is back home and the juvenile responsible for the violent robbery is behind bars. Jesse Robles is the son of Rosa Muñoz, the woman who was seen on video fighting with the dognapper. Muñoz was trying to rescue a 6-week-old puppy who was stolen moments ago from her store Planet Pet Shop.
BELL GARDENS, CA
NBC News

NBC News

580K+
Followers
67K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy