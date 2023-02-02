Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Developer Continues with Plans for California's Futuristic Costco Store Despite BacklashTech ReviewedLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Related
New surveillance video to be released showing the deadly police shooting of Anthony Lowe Jr.
WARNING: Graphic video. The wheelchair-bound, double amputee was shot roughly 10 times by Huntington Park police during an encounter on January 26th captured in a cell phone video. The officers seen in the video were placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. Lowe Jr.’s family announced they would be filing a lawsuit against the city, alleging wrongful death and civil rights violations.Feb. 5, 2023.
KTLA.com
Two women killed in early morning crimes in downtown Los Angeles
A woman was declared dead early Sunday morning after she was found in downtown Los Angeles suffering from a fatal stab wound. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street around 1:50 a.m. for a report of a woman who was stabbed. When they...
Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle
Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
3-year-old boy found after alleged abduction, non-custodial mother arrested, Riverside police say
A 3-year-old boy has been found and his non-custodial mother arrested after she allegedly abducted him, prompting a search, Riverside police said.
2urbangirls.com
Shooting suspect evades police in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Police surrounded a South Los Angeles residence Friday in search of a possible shooting suspect believed to be inside, but later determined the person was not at the location. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a...
Stolen Puppy Recovered; Suspect Arrested
Bell Gardens police have arrested a suspect for allegedly stealing a puppy in a violent confrontation with its owner, and the animal has been recovered, authorities said Friday.
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.
foxla.com
Man killed in Van Nuys hit-and-run
LOS ANGELES - A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a...
Officials searching for inmate who walked away from LA reentry program
Carlos Montes, 30, disappeared from the Male Community Reentry Program in Los Angeles while serving a 5-year sentence for robbery and evading police.
KTLA.com
Family speaks out after triple homicide in Montclair
Family members of the three people found shot to death inside their Montclair home nearly a week ago are speaking out as authorities continue to investigate the triple homicide. Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home, located in the 4800 block of Ramona Place,...
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim Police arrested a gang member for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero
Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested Miguel Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Anaheim man, for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero. On November 25, 2021, at about 5:33 p.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Placentia Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Romero was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
foxla.com
Takar Smith's family continues calls for justice at his funeral
LOS ANGELES - The family of Takar Smith continued its calls for justice for his death at the hands of Los Angeles Police Department officers as they laid him to rest Saturday. "There was no reason for the police to shoot him like that," a demonstrator at Smith's funeral said of the Jan. 2 shooting. On that day, Takar Smith's estranged wife Shameka Smith called LAPD to report that Takar Smith had violated a restraining order when he showed up to her apartment.
Motorist Hits ER Doctor Riding Bicycle, Then Stabs Him to Death on Street in Broad Daylight: Prosecutors
A driver hit a bicyclist from behind and then stabbed him to death in broad daylight in Orange County, California, before onlookers held the assailant until police arrived and arrested him on murder charges, authorities said. Dr. Michael Mammone, 58, was riding on Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point when...
Protesters demand LA County DA Gascón prosecute police officers involved in fatal shootings, arrests
Activists are demanding L.A. County DA George Gascón hold police accountable for recent deadly encounters. They protested outside his office, along with family members of the men recently killed by police.
kion546.com
Los Angeles man admits selling ghost guns, 17 pounds of meth
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 27-year-old Los Angeles man has pleaded guilty to federal charges for selling 17 pounds (7.7 kilos) of methamphetamine and 89 firearms, including dozens of untraceable “ghost guns,” prosecutors said. He entered guilty pleas on Friday to one count of distribution of meth...
iheart.com
Man Faces Up to 132 Years to Life for Kidnap-Rape of Girl in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 42-year-old man faces between 25 to 132 years to life in prison in April when he is scheduled to be sentenced for kidnapping and raping an 11-year-old girl in Santa Ana 24 years ago. Jose Andres Plascencia was convicted Thursday of kidnapping to commit a...
foxla.com
Puppy stolen during violent encounter in Bell Gardens returned to family
BELL GARDENS, Calif. - A puppy that was stolen from a Bell Gardens pet store is back home and the juvenile responsible for the violent robbery is behind bars. Jesse Robles is the son of Rosa Muñoz, the woman who was seen on video fighting with the dognapper. Muñoz was trying to rescue a 6-week-old puppy who was stolen moments ago from her store Planet Pet Shop.
Man wanted for leaving human remains at San Bernardino police station
Authorities are searching for a man who dropped off human remains at the San Bernardino Police station on Thursday. The man was seen entering the station and approaching a public counter where he placed what initially appeared to be animal remains and a jawbone, police said. He then left the station before officers could locate […]
Inmate Walks Away from Correctional Facility in Los Angeles
Authorities Sunday are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles.
newsantaana.com
Long Beach man arrested after running into an O.C. cyclist then stabbing him to death
DANA POINT, Ca. (Feb. 2, 2023): At 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2023, Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway reference a traffic collision and an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found Michael John Mammone, 58, a cyclist, lying in...
NBC News
580K+
Followers
67K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 7