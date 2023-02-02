Have you ever wondered what the "i" in iPhone stands for? If you did, then you're not alone. We all have thought about it at least once in our lives. It's just that people now realize the meaning behind the "i" in "iPhone." It may come as a surprise to a lot of people, given how technologically savvy everyone is. The revelation left many Apple users in a conundrum and some seemed pretty displeased. The "i" has been found across various internet-enabled smart Apple devices such as the iMac, iPod, iPad and, of course, the iPhone. It made us think that the "i" stood for either the internet or intelligence. Notably, the iPhone, which was released in 2007, was Apple's first device with internet access.

