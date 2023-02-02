Read full article on original website
Planning to buy an iPhone 14 Pro Max? I'd wait for an iPhone 15 Ultra
iPhone 14 Pro Max stock is finally available – but is it too late to be worthwhile?
Phone Arena
It's super-easy to get Apple's iPhone 13 for free (with no trade-in) for a limited time
If you've been keeping an eye on our website for the last week or so, you're probably aware of multiple sweet ways to start the new year on a high note by now, ranging from getting a premium OnePlus handset at an extremely reasonable price to scoring holiday-like discounts on Google's super-popular Pixel 7 and 7 Pro with no strings attached.
The iPhone 15 range could be the most iconic design in Apple history
It's another step in what looks set to be one of the most substantial iPhone redesigns in recent history
CNET
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
Costco Drops One Partner, Adds a Big Name (Members May Not Be Happy)
The warehouse club has quietly made some big changes that members may not be thrilled about.
Costco Expected to Discontinue 10 Products
Company shorthand known by employees and regular patrons as an asterisk on price tags has historically represented the discontinuance of an item presently for sale. 10 items are presently marked with said symbol.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Upworthy
People are now realizing what the 'i' in iPhone stands for
Have you ever wondered what the "i" in iPhone stands for? If you did, then you're not alone. We all have thought about it at least once in our lives. It's just that people now realize the meaning behind the "i" in "iPhone." It may come as a surprise to a lot of people, given how technologically savvy everyone is. The revelation left many Apple users in a conundrum and some seemed pretty displeased. The "i" has been found across various internet-enabled smart Apple devices such as the iMac, iPod, iPad and, of course, the iPhone. It made us think that the "i" stood for either the internet or intelligence. Notably, the iPhone, which was released in 2007, was Apple's first device with internet access.
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a 4-day flash sale — here are the 12 best deals
Best Buy has a surprise 4-day flash sale going on right now. That means there are some amazing bargains to be enjoyed right now. Whether you’re looking to invest in a high-end gaming laptop or TV, or you simply want to upgrade your home security for less, there’s something here for you. With so many different options out there, we’ve helped you narrow things down by highlighting the 12 very best deals going on at the moment. Read on while we take you through them all. We’re confident you’re going to find your new favorite gadget for less here.
CNET
iOS 16.3: Try These New iPhone Features Now
Apple released iOS 16.3 in January, and the update includes some bug fixes and security updates to make your iPhone run smoother. The update also brings some useful new features to your iPhone, like security keys and an update to emergency SOS via satellite. The iOS 16.3 update was released...
I'm loving this fun new iPhone lock screen concept
Apple gave the iPhone lock screen such much-needed love with iOS 16, introducing customisation options including fonts and widgets. One thing that hasn't changed is the plain old passcode entry UI – but one designer has imagined a fun, if not entirely practical, take on the design. Product designer...
This Stylish New All-Electric Travel Trailer Is Basically a One-Bedroom Home on Wheels
Aero Build is serious about making trailers that you can feel at home in even on a long road trip. The Tennesse-based company has just unveiled an all-electric travel trailer called the Coast that’s basically a chic tiny home on wheels. The vehicle comes packed with all the technological features you need to make sure you never have to rough it, even if you’re spending some time off the grid. Some caravan makers may look to the past for inspiration, but Aero Build’s gaze is pointed forward. The Coast has a minimalistic design that comes off as both sleek and modern. It...
makeuseof.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. iPhone 14: Which Is Better?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup is here to take on the iPhone 14. Of all the models in Samsung's lineup, the entry-level Galaxy S23 is the one that competes with the regular iPhone 14. Both are compact phones with reasonable price tags, powerful internals, and a competent camera setup.
What can we expect from the iPhone 15?
KSNF/KODE — The iPhone 15 isn’t expected to debut for another nine months at the earliest, but there’s already been a fair number of rumors and leaks for the next batch of iPhones. For example, it looks as though Apple will finally embrace USB-C charging and ditch the Lightning port. And we may see an […]
Apple’s first iPhone model may sell for $50k at auction
KSNF/KODE — An unopened, first-generation iPhone from 2007 hit the auction block Thursday (2/2), with an estimated value of $50,000. When Apple’s first smartphone debuted, it was priced at $599. The first generation iPhone offered a 3.5-inch screen, a 2-megapixel camera, 4 GB and 8 GB storage options, internet capabilities, and iTunes. It had no app […]
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphones were finally announced officially today. The phones come with a slew of practical upgrades that make them a strong contender for spots on the best phones of 2023 list. Despite numerous rumors to the contrary, the devices are priced the same as last year, and you can save big by pre-ordering them through Best Buy.
Phone Arena
You can now buy refurbished iPhone 13 models from Apple
As exciting as the iPhone 14 lineup is, one thing cannot be overlooked: Apple really placed an emphasis on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The vanilla iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus on the other hand left many users underwhelmed and for a good reason. They are almost identical to last year’s iPhone 13 lineup.
Apple Insider
HomePod reviews, iPhone parental controls, foldable macs, Mastodon vs Twitter
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — On this week's episode of the AppleInsider Podcast, the initialHomePod reviews are in, Samsung announces the S23 Ultra, why you should use Guided Access, your hosts' hot take on foldable Macs, and more!. That...
The Apple Watch Ultra could get even bigger in 2024
Apple's largest smartwatch shows no signs of slimming down, according to rumours
techaiapp.com
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 15,000: Here’s How Much They Cost Now
IPhone 14 series, consisting of four models — the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max — debuted in September 2022 at Apple’s ‘Far Out’ event. All iPhone 14 models feature Apple’s Super Retina XDR display, a 12-megapixel selfie camera with auto focus, and IP68 rating. The iPhone 14 series is the first in the US to lack a physical SIM card slot, and the Pro models feature a pill-shaped camera cutout style. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now available at discounted rates on Flipkart.
