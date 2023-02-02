Woman arrested in Sioux City after alleged explosion used in shoplifting thefts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing from and aiding a second suspect in setting off an explosive inside a Sioux City business. Police are also looking for a second suspect.

According to court documents, Jessica Katz, 40, of Omaha, went to the Sioux City Scheels with another woman on October 26, 2022. Court documents allege that Katz and the second woman stole more than $500 in merchandise and set off some sort of explosive inside the store which resulted in more than $3,000 in damage.

Documents state that Katz and the other woman arrived at the scene in a silver Mercury Mariner just after 7 p.m. and began making their way around the store grabbing items from different sections of the store such as pet harnesses, clothes, shoes, and a BB gun. While the two women were gathering items, the second woman went out to the Mariner before coming back inside.

After collecting a variety of items, while Katz was organizing the merchandise they grabbed, the second woman allegedly grabbed a lighter and a device with a fuse out of her pocket, lit the device, threw it onto a shelf, and walked away. The device exploded shortly after, court documents say.

The two women left the store and drove away. The amount stolen is estimated at $562.97, and the damage caused is estimated to be $3,412.14.

The Omaha PD Gang Unit picked up Katz on 1/25/23 on her felony warrants out of Woodbury County. She was just transferred to Woodbury County Jail today.

A warrant for Katz was issued, and Omaha police arrested her on that warrant on January 25. She was transferred to the Woodbury County Jail Thursday. She is charged with first-degree arson, second-degree criminal mischief, and fourth-degree theft. A bond amount was set at $50,000, and Katz is currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail.

Authorities are still searching for the second woman involved. She also has a warrant out for her arrest, according to Sioux City Police Department Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.