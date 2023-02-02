Read full article on original website
Related
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Knicks, Jazz discussing blockbuster trade involving multiple players, draft picks
The Knicks and Jazz have engaged in some exploratory conversations about a possible trade that would send wing Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt to New York, reports Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. According to Scotto, the proposed deal would see Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin and draft capital going to Utah.
Cavaliers make big decision with Kevin Love
The Cleveland Cavaliers have made a big decision regarding Kevin Love. Love did not play in the Cavaliers’ 122-103 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. He was listed as a "DNP-Coach’s Decision" in the box score. When asked via Twitter Sunday what the story was with Love’s...
Clippers may seek buyout with John Wall if he’s not traded
The Clippers are attempting to trade point guard John Wall and may consider a buyout if they can’t find a deal, multiple sources tell Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times. Wall, 32, signed with L.A. in July after reaching a buyout with Houston. His two-year contract includes a $6.479M salary for this season and a $6.8M team option for 2023-24.
Kyrie Irving blockbuster trims Mavericks' NBA title odds
Whether the Dallas Mavericks' bold move to acquire Kyrie Irving will pay off in a deep playoff run will be one of the more intriguing storylines down the stretch of the NBA season, but the blockbuster deal made an immediate impact on oddsmakers. The Mavericks are 28-26 and sitting in...
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Kyrie Irving trade could lead to Kevin Durant trade in offseason
The Kyrie Irving trade may lead to a flurry of deals before Thursday’s deadline, but John Hollinger of The Athletic expects most teams to hold onto their first-round picks in case three of the NBA’s biggest stars become available this summer. It’s barely been seven months since Kevin...
Kyrie Irving requests trade from Nets yet again
Nets star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). According to Charania, the Nets have been told that Irving wants to be dealt prior to next Thursday’s trade deadline and intends to leave in free agency this summer if he remains in Brooklyn for the rest of the season.
Lakers in search for Russell Westbrook trade before deadline
Now that Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas, the Lakers are left to search for other ways to upgrade their roster, writes Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register. There don’t appear to be any other All-Star level talents available for what L.A. has to offer, so Goon believes the options now involve role players such as Mike Conley, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley from the Jazz, Josh Richardson and Doug McDermott from the Spurs or possibly Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee from the Hornets.
Jarred Vanderbilt reportedly drawing interest from Eastern Conference contender
Reserve Jazz power forward Jarred Vanderbilt has emerged as a potential trade candidate for the Sixers, sources inform Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. The Sixers are hoping to shore up their frontcourt depth behind starters Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. The prime backup at present is the undersized Montrezl Harrell. Fischer writes that Utah’s current asking price for Vanderbilt is a first-round draft selection.
Are there more teams willing to enter the Kyrie Irving trade sweepstakes?
Following Kyrie Irving‘s trade request on Friday, initial reporting identified the Lakers, Mavericks, and Suns as the point guard’s top potential suitors. Could there be other teams willing to enter the fray and make a play for the Nets star?. Don’t count on the Clippers being one of...
Nets' Kyrie Irving sitting out first game since trade request
In the wake of Friday’s trade request, Kyrie Irving won’t be active for the Nets‘ game Saturday against the Wizards, tweets Nick Friedell of ESPN. Brooklyn has added Irving to its injury report, citing right calf soreness. In a pre-game session with reporters, coach Jacque Vaughn said...
Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks
The Nets and Mavericks agreed to a trade that sends point guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). According to Charania (Twitter link) and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (Twitter links), Brooklyn receives guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick in the swap. Those draft picks will all be the Mavericks’ own.
Lakers, Mavs, Suns among possible Kyrie Irving suitors
In addition to the Lakers and Mavs, the Suns have emerged as a potential suitor for Irving, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times tweets that there has also been some buzz in league circles about the Heat being a team to watch.
Warriors star Stephen Curry expected to miss several weeks with leg injury
Curry left Golden State’s victory over the Mavericks on Saturday night in the third quarter after suffering the injury. He subsequently underwent imaging that determined the ailment was more serious than his club had hoped. This is naturally a huge blow for Golden State, currently the seventh seed in...
Mavericks exploring more deals to upgrade roster
The Mavericks have reached an agreement to trade for disgruntled Nets star Kyrie Irving but they’re not through wheeling and dealing, Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News reports. According to a source familiar with the front office’s thinking, the Mavericks are exploring more trade possibilities to upgrade the...
Bulls' Andre Drummond hits stat benchmarks not seen since 1979
Bulls center Andre Drummond is averaging a career-low 12.8 minutes per game, but he’s making the most of his limited playing time. As K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago writes, when he racked up 15 points and 11 rebounds on Thursday against Charlotte, Drummond became the first player since Daryl Dawkins in 1979 to reach those statistical benchmarks while playing no more than 15 minutes.
Hoops Rumors
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0