ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Tim Scott to embark on ‘Faith in America’ tour one day after Nikki Haley announcement event

By Tim Renaud
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BlOnN_0kaYh2sz00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) will embark on a listening tour focused on faith in America later this month.

The announcement from Sen. Scott comes just hours after former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley shared plans to hold a February 15 event in Charleston where she is likely to reveal her intent to run for president .

Sen. Scott, who has long been rumored to run for president himself, will deliver remarks in Charleston one day after Haley’s announcement event. A location for the tour stop was not provided.

US Sen. Tim Scott talks political aspirations, influential moments

Scott’s ‘Faith in America’ tour stop in the Lowcountry is hosted by the Charleston GOP and will commemorate Black History Month, according to an email from the U.S. Senator’s press team.

Scott will hold a second event in Iowa on February 22. He has not yet said whether he intends to run for president in 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Former VP Mike Pence to join roundtable discussion with law enforcement Monday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will participate in a roundtable discussion with law enforcement in North Charleston next week. Pence will travel to the Lowcountry on Monday where he will meet with North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and other area law enforcement officials amid renewed calls to defund police. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Nikki Haley plans Feb. 15 launch for 2024 White House bid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Cheryl E Preston

Confederate General AP Hill did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery

There has been a long-held belief by many that everyone fighting in the Confederate Army desired to maintain the institution of slavery in the United States. Some Americans do not believe that anyone in the south joined the army for States's Rights only but it is true. It was recently announced that the remains of Confederate General AP Hill were removed from underneath a monument on a highway and were returned to his hometown of Culpepper Virginia. Although he was an officer in the war he did not own slaves and was against the institution of American Slavery.
WWJ News Radio

Where is Melania Trump?

Multiple outlets this week noted that former First Lady Melania Trump did not accompany her husband to his first 2024 campaign events in New Hampshire and South Carolina over the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024

The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
SheKnows

There's a Bombshell New Audio Clip That Shows the Trump Team Strategizing Exactly How They're Going to Push Election Fraud Lies

Donald Trump’s campaign team in Wisconsin knew they lost the state in the 2020 presidential election, but that didn’t stop them from trying to spin a fraud narrative. There’s new audio that is confirming that Republican officials behind the scenes were trying to cook up a story that the election was stolen.  This is the latest chaotic issue to come down the pike as Donald Trump tries to run for president for the third time. According to the Associated Press, who posted the leaked audio, the voice is of Andrew Iverson, who led the former president’s campaign in Wisconsin, and shockingly...
WISCONSIN STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump Is Reportedly ‘Strapped for Campaign Cash’ as Enthusiasm for His 2024 Presidential Run Slows Down

Running for president is a very expensive venture, and that’s something Donald Trump is finding out very quickly as his 2024 campaign kicked off to a lackluster start. In order to stay ahead of the pack (even if you’re the only one in the Republican race right now), you need a lot of money in the coffers — and currently, the former president’s financial situation isn’t so hot. Donald Trump raised around $9.5 million after announcing his third bid for president in mid-November, according to NBC News, who obtained his fundraising figures. He announced his campaign just after the midterm elections...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

103K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy