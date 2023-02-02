Tim Scott to embark on ‘Faith in America’ tour one day after Nikki Haley announcement event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) will embark on a listening tour focused on faith in America later this month.

The announcement from Sen. Scott comes just hours after former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley shared plans to hold a February 15 event in Charleston where she is likely to reveal her intent to run for president .

Sen. Scott, who has long been rumored to run for president himself, will deliver remarks in Charleston one day after Haley’s announcement event. A location for the tour stop was not provided.

Scott’s ‘Faith in America’ tour stop in the Lowcountry is hosted by the Charleston GOP and will commemorate Black History Month, according to an email from the U.S. Senator’s press team.

Scott will hold a second event in Iowa on February 22. He has not yet said whether he intends to run for president in 2024.

