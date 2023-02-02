ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

How Guilford County residents feel about climate change

According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of Americans feel the federal government is not doing enough to counteract the effects of climate change. While a majority of U.S. adults acknowledge climate change to be a real issue, there is less consensus in regards to what measures to take to address the worsening climate crisis.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus

LAWRENCE, KAN. — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
KANSAS STATE
WNCT

Feb. 5: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, […]
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

'Parents Bill of Rights' introduced in North Carolina Senate

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Senate Republicans introduced a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” on Wednesday, legislation intended as protection for children and parents as it relates to early childhood education. The legislation is designed to enhance public school transparency, outline the rights and responsibilities of...
FLORIDA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Duke rooftop solar program sunsets, corporate solar rises

Duke Energy, a large utility that serves 1.6 million customers in a territory around the Carolinas, is adjusting its renewable energy buildout strategy. As one program beneficial to homeowner utility bill savings phases out, another program serving large corporate customers is expanded. In North Carolina, Duke has awarded the final...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mount Olive Tribune

2022 N.C. Pickle Fedstival brochure wins award; Chamber President Beck elected president of state festival association

The awarding-winning N.C. Pickle Festival continues to bring home awards for excellence. The 2022 N.C. Pickle Festival brochure won first place in the medium category during the N.C. Association of Festivals and Events ShowFest Event Innovators Conference held Jan. 29-30 in Charlotte. Also during the event, Julie Beck, festival co-chair,...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
The Center Square

State income tax exemption on retirement plans proposed

(The Center Square) – House Republicans introduced legislation on Friday to eliminate state income taxes on government retirement plans. House Bill 46 would amend the state statute to “make income received from a North Carolina state or local government retirement plan or a federal government retirement plan exempt from the state income tax.” The bill is sponsored by Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Frank Iler of Brunswick County,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
