What makes a good school? NC school leaders eye new way of measuring school quality
RALEIGH, N.C. — The way North Carolina schools are graded is due for an update, state education leaders say. To that end, officials are examining new ways to rate schools, weighing whether to include a host of other metrics — everything from students attendance to electives — to determine what separates good schools from bad schools.
North Carolina Community College Grant Program for hundreds of children: Apply for your $2,200
Education brings stability to our lives. It is a treasure that nobody can take away from you. Once a degree is obtained, the doors of endless opportunities open. You not only get financial freedom but also get to know how to live a well-mannered and well-disciplined life and how to respect your elders and love the youngsters.
Report describes paths toward N. Carolina net-zero emissions
Meeting greenhouse-gas emissions reduction goals for North Carolina over the next roughly quarter-century will require innovative policies and initiatives.
Help begins here: NC Emergency Solutions Grant Program for people at risk of being homeless: Apply to get money
Living in a state like North Carolina can be quite difficult if you don’t have money or are homeless. A report shows that the rate of homelessness in NC has decreased by 24 percent since 2010. Still, so many people are forced to sleep in shelters or on the streets.
The guiding light of hummingbirds: Restructuring and refocusing Carolina Public Press
Angie Newsome, the founder of Carolina Public Press, and I carry this spirit of good things to come with the current restructuring Carolina Public Press is embarking upon.
triad-city-beat.com
How Guilford County residents feel about climate change
According to the Pew Research Center, about two-thirds of Americans feel the federal government is not doing enough to counteract the effects of climate change. While a majority of U.S. adults acknowledge climate change to be a real issue, there is less consensus in regards to what measures to take to address the worsening climate crisis.
Where to work? Remote model is broken so try other options to the office, exec says
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – A potential client called me recently to ask if I’d travel to meet her team in person. When I said I’d be happy to, she sighed with relief. “Our company is really against virtual meetings right now,” she told me. That interaction...
Layoffs hit NC: Aerospace, textile firms cutting hundreds of jobs
RALEIGH – The first significant mass layoffs in North Carolina are taking place – two sites in Winston-Salem and another in Rutherford County – according to notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Collins Aerospace says it is shuttering two offices in Forsyth County, affecting...
WCNC
Another 'Big Tobacco', or a health-focused aid? NC medical weed bill has largely bipartisan support
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The push to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina is underway, again. Senate Bill 3, known as the Compassionate Care Act, gained support from both Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of the statehouse last year. It's back again to be discussed. This position on medical...
WRAL
Bipartisan support to vote out NC's Civil War-era voter test
In 1899, after the Civil War, North Carolina and many other southern states added a literacy test to their constitutions as a way to prevent Black voters from being able to exercise their right to vote. In 1899, after the Civil War, North Carolina and many other southern states added...
Voters could have chance to repeal NC's Jim Crow-era voting test in 2024
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers are trying again this year to remove a Jim Crow-era voting test from the state's constitution. This year, the amendment's chances of making it onto voters' ballots may be better. In 1899, after the civil war, North Carolina and many other southern states...
US states take control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, KAN. — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
Feb. 5: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Gas prices have largely held steady over the last several days as freezing weather and ice crushed Texas and other parts of the southern U.S. keeping Americans home. Despite the cold weather in some regions demand for gas rose slightly, but supplies of gasoline are also on the rise which has, […]
'Hopefully it gets better': Economy a big concern ahead of Biden's State of the Union Address
Small business owners in Raleigh are facing concerns about the current state of the economy ahead of Biden's State of the Union Address.
Washington Examiner
'Parents Bill of Rights' introduced in North Carolina Senate
(The Center Square) – North Carolina Senate Republicans introduced a “Parents’ Bill of Rights” on Wednesday, legislation intended as protection for children and parents as it relates to early childhood education. The legislation is designed to enhance public school transparency, outline the rights and responsibilities of...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Duke rooftop solar program sunsets, corporate solar rises
Duke Energy, a large utility that serves 1.6 million customers in a territory around the Carolinas, is adjusting its renewable energy buildout strategy. As one program beneficial to homeowner utility bill savings phases out, another program serving large corporate customers is expanded. In North Carolina, Duke has awarded the final...
Mount Olive Tribune
2022 N.C. Pickle Fedstival brochure wins award; Chamber President Beck elected president of state festival association
The awarding-winning N.C. Pickle Festival continues to bring home awards for excellence. The 2022 N.C. Pickle Festival brochure won first place in the medium category during the N.C. Association of Festivals and Events ShowFest Event Innovators Conference held Jan. 29-30 in Charlotte. Also during the event, Julie Beck, festival co-chair,...
State income tax exemption on retirement plans proposed
(The Center Square) – House Republicans introduced legislation on Friday to eliminate state income taxes on government retirement plans. House Bill 46 would amend the state statute to “make income received from a North Carolina state or local government retirement plan or a federal government retirement plan exempt from the state income tax.” The bill is sponsored by Republican Reps. George Cleveland of Onslow County, Frank Iler of Brunswick County,...
NC beach officials warn not to touch Chinese spy balloon debris that is expected to wash ashore
"These stray pieces are expected to wash ashore in the North Carolina area," Sunset Beach police warned in a news release Saturday afternoon.
‘Bounty’ offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina at multiple events
(WGHP) — A program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state. North Carolinians can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year, according to the […]
