Local Black mothers discuss impact of Tyre Nichols beating video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week, WSAV News 3 is digging deeper into the impact of watching the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police officers, which ultimately led to his death. The videos were released nearly a week ago, but the emotions they stirred up remain fresh for many.

First News at 4 hosted a conversation with three local moms, who also work in our newsroom, about why they chose not to watch all or some parts of the videos. We also included a local clinical social worker, Dr. Andrea Dickey, to help us talk through the trauma these mothers, and millions of others, are experiencing. It’s one of the most powerful discussions we’ve ever had.

If you’re experiencing mental health issues after watching the videos, here are some resources that might help: