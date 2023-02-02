ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie man sentenced for cocaine, fentanyl, meth distribution

By Corey Morris
YourErie
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A former resident of Erie was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Feb. 1 for violating federal narcotics laws.

Vincent Andrew Feliciano, 32, conspired to distribute “multi-kilogram quantities” of cocaine, about 1.7 kilograms of blue fentanyl pills (about 15,000 pills), and methamphetamine in the Western District of Pennsylvania from February 2022 through May 2022. His crimes involved traveling from Pennsylvania to Arizona.

Camper burglaries in Venango County lead to charges against teens

Feliciano was one of 25 people who were indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2022.

The prosecution is the result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation. United State Attorney Cindy K Chung commended several local law enforcement agencies including Erie Area Gang Law Enforcement (EAGLE), and the Safe Streets Task Force (which includes the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Erie Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, Erie County Detectives, the Millcreek Police Department and other agencies throughout the region).

The investigation also involved the Northwest Pennsylvania Drug Initiative. That initiative was the result of Erie County being designated as a high intensity drug trafficking area in 2021.

YourErie

