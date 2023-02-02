Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Washington temperatures drop to 108 degrees below zero due to wind chill, setting a new record.Malek SherifMount Washington, MA
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
What’s the Most Amount of Snow Massachusetts Has Received in 24 Hours?
Massachusetts residents are all too familiar with big snowstorms, frigid temperatures, and power outages. One storm that comes to my mind was the one that happened right around Halloween in 2011. We were slammed with snow over a period of a couple of days (right around 32 inches in some areas of the Bay State) with the storm forming on Oct. 29. Other than the Oct. 29 storm, Massachusetts didn't receive a whole lot of snow that particular winter but we have definitely made up for it in other years.
NEWS10 ABC
2/2/2023: Blast of arctic air tonight
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from chief meteorologist Steve Caporizzo and meteorologist Matt Mackie:. It’s all quiet for now… ahead of an approaching cold front, we experienced a rather comfortable February day with highs in the mid 30’s. Hope you enjoyed it while it lasted!. A blast...
Wind chill warning issued for Massachusetts as dangerously cold air pushes in
Massachusetts is bracing for the arrival of an arctic blast that's bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero.
Strong winds cause damage, power outages across Massachusetts
BOSTON - Strong winds caused damage and power outages across Massachusetts on Friday. More than 45,000 customers were without power at one point Friday night. By 11 p.m., the outages dropped to about 15,000, according to MEMA. In North Attleboro, scaffolding was torn away from a building on South Washington Street. Debris was scattered on the sidewalk and part of the street. No injuries were reported.Winds damaged a billboard on I-93 north of Boston, causing lane closures and delays. In Mansfield, a downed tree knocked out power to approximately 450 residents. The town opened a warming shelter at the Jordan/Jackson School for people who are impacted. In Wellesley, a tree fell across Route 16, closing the roadway. The National Weather Service said wind gusts reached up to 60 mph in Massachusetts. Wind chills dropped between 10 and 30 below zero.
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
Blinding snow squalls could cause whiteout conditions tonight in Upstate NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A blast of Arctic air could push a brief but dangerous line of snow squalls across Upstate New York tonight. Snow squalls are fast-moving, intense storms that can quickly coat roads with snow. They’re accompanied with high winds, gusting to over 40 mph, that can reduce visibility to almost zero.
Livestream shows Mount Washington summit as wind chill drops to 100 below
Powerful winds buffeted the summit of Mount Washington on Friday, threatening to sink the feels-like temperature on New Hampshire’s highest peak to 100 below zero by day’s end. The summit was in whiteout conditions as the sun rose Friday, a livestream from the mountaintop Mount Washington Observatory showed....
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
Mount Washington researcher details extreme wind, cold
BOSTON - Mount Washington has long been known for its extreme conditions and even has the nickname as Home of the World's Worst Weather. On Friday, it lived up to that reputation. WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff spoke with Francis Tarasiewicz, a researcher for the non-profit Mt. Washington Observatory. He is part of the team that maintains the nearly 90-year-old data record and described the conditions Friday as "surreal". "We'll likely start at 40 degrees below zero at sunset and then actually fall close to our observatory's record of 47 below," Tarasiewicz said. Tarasiewicz said it the conditions were about as bad as it gets on Friday. On the summit, he said frostbite would set in in less than a minute.The incredible cold even dropping atmospheric heights so low that Mt. Washington will spend some time in the stratosphere. "One of our more senior observers sent me a message and he said to be on the lookout for ozone, rather keep my nose out for some ozone tonight, because we may actually be in the lower part of the stratosphere," Tarasiewicz said. "That's just how cold this airmass is."
School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts
As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
WRGB
Strong winds, arctic air ends out our week
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — We haven't had to contend with any widespread low wind chills so far this winter, but that's set to change starting early Friday. When wind accompanies cold temperatures, it means our bodies become susceptible to losing heat much quicker than if there was no wind.
House flooded due to frozen sprinkler in South Deerfield
The South Deerfield Fire District was sent to Eastern Ave for a fire alarm sounding with a water leak on Saturday.
Massachusetts power outages: Thousands without electricity amid polar vortex
As the ongoing polar vortex continued to bring subzero temperatures and dangerous windchills to Massachusetts on Saturday, thousands of people remained without power throughout the Bay State. There were 5,966 total power outages reported in the commonwealth as of around 8:35 a.m. Saturday, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s...
It’s going to be very, very cold in Mass. But northern Maine will be colder. And on Mt. Washington, forget it.
"It's really a generational cold event." Boston will be practically balmy Friday night and Saturday compared to the Bay State’s northern neighbors. Even as forecasters anticipate a blast of “dangerous cold” to hit Boston, with wind chills as low as -33 degrees in the city and -36 and -40 degrees in parts of central and northern Massachusetts, temperatures in Maine and in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are slated to be stunningly lower.
Some Local Schools Close Ahead of Frigid Temperatures
Winter in Western New York is in full swing and winter almost always brings snow and cold temperatures with it. That is something that just goes hand-in-hand with living in New York State and it becomes a way of life. However, sometimes the weather gets extreme enough that we need...
3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Reported In NY
An earthquake has been reported in Western New York, according to authorities. The United States Geological Survey said it had a magnitude of 3.8, was centered near Buffalo, east-northeast of West Seneca, and was felt at around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6. An interactive map from the service is available...
iBerkshires.com
Daytime Pavement Repair Operations on I-90 Westbound in Becket
BECKET, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be conducting daytime hour pavement repair operations on I-90 westbound at mile marker 17.3 in Becket. The work will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and will require temporary lane closures....
Changes were made to the Greenfield Winter Carnival due to the weather
Some changes have been made to the Greenfield Winter Carnival due to the cold weather on Friday.
