Obama defense secretary questions Biden’s response to Chinese balloon
Leon Panetta, a former defense secretary in the Obama administration, questioned the Biden administration’s response to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that drifted across the U.S. before being shot down off the Carolina coast on Saturday. During an appearance on “CNN Newsroom,” Panetta told host Jim Acosta that U.S. officials should’ve taken steps sooner and…
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
The possibility of a crowded GOP presidential primary in 2024 has grown likelier in recent days following reports that former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is gearing up to officially announce a White House bid later this month. Former President Trump is the only high-profile Republican who has formally announced a presidential…
Trump campaign staff discussed plan to 'fan the flame' about election fraud despite privately admitting 2020 defeat to Biden, according to audio leak
Audio obtained by AP provides insight into the disconnect between Trump aides' private beliefs and public claims about the 2020 election.
