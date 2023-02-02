ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obama defense secretary questions Biden’s response to Chinese balloon

Leon Panetta, a former defense secretary in the Obama administration, questioned the Biden administration’s response to the suspected Chinese spy balloon that drifted across the U.S. before being shot down off the Carolina coast on Saturday.  During an appearance on “CNN Newsroom,” Panetta told host Jim Acosta that U.S. officials should’ve taken steps sooner and…
Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024

The possibility of a crowded GOP presidential primary in 2024 has grown likelier in recent days following reports that former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is gearing up to officially announce a White House bid later this month. Former President Trump is the only high-profile Republican who has formally announced a presidential…
