Inglewood receives grant funds for homeless coordinator program
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The city of Inglewood will accept grant funds to pay for homeless coordinator services during the Feb. 7 regular city council meeting. The City was awarded $125,000 from the South Bay Cities Council of Governments from Measure H funds that voters approved in Nov. 2017. Measure H expires in 2026.
LA City, County receive $60 million to address homeless crisis
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is celebrating after receiving $60 million from the federal government to fund her efforts to end the homeless crisis in not only the city but the entire county. "It is very, very nice to begin my day with a $60 million check," said Bass. The incoming head of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Va Lecia Adams Kellum said the federal grant will be used in a variety of ways in to help the unhoused. "The $60 million will go to outreach," she said. "Funding of motels and immediate shelter. That's part of the model and it will...
LA council approves 1-month grace for tenants behind on rent
Tenant Protection Passed by LA City Council for Renters with Outstanding Dues
LA City Council approves tenant protections for renters behind on payment
Tenant protections, specifically targeting late rent payments and evictions, were approved by the Los Angeles City Council Friday.The council adopted an ordinance that gives renters who are behind on rent payments a one-month grace period before landlords can start the eviction process. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration's end, which had protected renters who endured financial hardships because of the pandemic. The newly adopted ordinance allows tenants behind on rent one month to stay in their apartments, unless they owe more than one month's worth of fair market rent.The draft ordinance included an urgency clause, but...
Inglewood spending $50,000 on outside media services, radio ads
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood city council is expected to approve this week’s warrant register during the Feb. 7 regular city council meeting which includes invoices for outside media services totaling nearly $50,000. The council adopted the FY 2022-2023 budget that noted a nearly $6 million surplus. The...
Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA
Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax. Measure ULA, the newly passed City of LA property transfer tax seems to be headed for the courts as a group of landlords, The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have chosen to file a lawsuit against the city and Measure ULA, as reported by Globest.com.
San Bernardino Declares a State of Emergency Over Homelessness Crisis
The city San Bernardino declared homelessness a state of emergency at Wednesday’s council meeting. The state of emergency designation will help the city streamline zoning regulations, expand interim, temporary and permanent housing options and allow permanent or temporary structures for emergency housing. Public commenting was cut from three minutes...
Karen Bass’ mission: Get 17,000 people off the streets of Los Angeles in a year
The new mayor has tied her political career to solving a crisis that has long stumped local and state leaders.
LA Council approves South LA hotel over community objections
LOS ANGELES – The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing.
LA Councilwoman Yaroslavsky wants city to buy 260-acre Bel-Air parcel
City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky called Friday for the city to purchase Senderos Canyon, a 260-acre parcel of land in the Bel–Air neighborhood, according to a motion. The canyon, also called Hoag Canyon, is one of the “largest and last remaining undeveloped parcels” and currently is up for auction.
Inglewood police chief continues to recover
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta continues to recover after being hospitalized last month after suffering an “intracranial hemorrhage” around Jan, 13. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. continued to provide periodic updates on the chief’s condition noting Fronterotta made it out of the ICU...
USPS in Los Angeles seeking to fill immediate openings for Carriers
LOS ANGELES – As part of its 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the United States Postal Service is focused on building a more stable and empowered workforce. As a result, in-person job fairs will be held at the Los Angeles District Office during the month of February. The available...
Inmate walks away from LA County reentry facility
Carlos Montes walked away from a Los Angeles County inmate reentry facility. Anyone who knows where he might be should call police.
We were all duped in the LA County Sheriff’s Race; it’s always been about Men’s Central Jail
Remember when in his official capacity as Sheriff, Alex Villanueva used to hold weekly meetings and towards the end of his tenure he introduced us to a term called the “Homeless Industrial Complex” where in essence a group of politicians and non-profits alike according to the former Sheriff enrich themselves at the expense of poor people.
Construction of 33 tiny homes at Multi-Service Center could be completed by year’s end
The construction of 33 tiny homes in the parking lot of the Long Beach Multi-Service Center for those experiencing homelessness could be completed by the end of this year, as the city is expected to award a contract next week for their installation. The post Construction of 33 tiny homes at Multi-Service Center could be completed by year’s end appeared first on Long Beach Post.
West Covina named top-5 safest cities in the U.S.
WEST COVINA, Calif. - A Los Angeles County city made the shortlist of the nation’s safest cities!. West Covina, according to a study from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, listed West Covina as the No. 3 safest in the country for cities with populations over 100,000. The results of the survey was also featured on Forbes Magazine.
Apparent Hoarder House, Cleaned Up in 2021, Makes a Comeback in California
A neighborhood problem many thought was over, is reappearing. Neighbors of this apparent hoarder house in Los Angeles’ Koreatown had been complaining about it for years.
Find a cold weather shelter in LA County
LOS ANGELES – With cold weather forecast this week, weather- activated shelters will be extended in the following areas, Los Angeles County officials said:. — Antelope Valley, Palmdale, Lancaster, extended to Tuesday (check out Wednesday);. — San Fernando Valley, extended to March 31 (check out April 1);. — Metro...
Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market
Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
