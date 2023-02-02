ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood receives grant funds for homeless coordinator program

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The city of Inglewood will accept grant funds to pay for homeless coordinator services during the Feb. 7 regular city council meeting. The City was awarded $125,000 from the South Bay Cities Council of Governments from Measure H funds that voters approved in Nov. 2017. Measure H expires in 2026.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

LA City, County receive $60 million to address homeless crisis

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is celebrating after receiving $60 million from the federal government to fund her efforts to end the homeless crisis in not only the city but the entire county. "It is very, very nice to begin my day with a $60 million check," said Bass. The incoming head of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Va Lecia Adams Kellum said the federal grant will be used in a variety of ways in to help the unhoused. "The $60 million will go to outreach," she said. "Funding of motels and immediate shelter. That's part of the model and it will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LA City Council approves tenant protections for renters behind on payment

Tenant protections, specifically targeting late rent payments and evictions, were approved by the Los Angeles City Council Friday.The council adopted an ordinance that gives renters who are behind on rent payments a one-month grace period before landlords can start the eviction process. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration's end, which had protected renters who endured financial hardships because of the pandemic. The newly adopted ordinance allows tenants behind on rent one month to stay in their apartments, unless they owe more than one month's worth of fair market rent.The draft ordinance included an urgency clause, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood spending $50,000 on outside media services, radio ads

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood city council is expected to approve this week’s warrant register during the Feb. 7 regular city council meeting which includes invoices for outside media services totaling nearly $50,000. The council adopted the FY 2022-2023 budget that noted a nearly $6 million surplus. The...
INGLEWOOD, CA
palisadesnews.com

Renters and Landlords File Suit Against Property Transfer Tax Measure ULA

Measure is intended to fund affordable housing and tenant assistance programs through a property transfer tax. Measure ULA, the newly passed City of LA property transfer tax seems to be headed for the courts as a group of landlords, The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, and the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association have chosen to file a lawsuit against the city and Measure ULA, as reported by Globest.com.
2urbangirls.com

LA Council approves South LA hotel over community objections

LOS ANGELES – The City Council signed off on a proposed 168-room Marriott hotel in South Los Angeles Friday, reversing a decision by the local planning commission that had initially denied a permit for the development over concerns that the city-owned land should be used instead for affordable housing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police chief continues to recover

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta continues to recover after being hospitalized last month after suffering an “intracranial hemorrhage” around Jan, 13. Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. continued to provide periodic updates on the chief’s condition noting Fronterotta made it out of the ICU...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Long Beach Post

Construction of 33 tiny homes at Multi-Service Center could be completed by year’s end

The construction of 33 tiny homes in the parking lot of the Long Beach Multi-Service Center for those experiencing homelessness could be completed by the end of this year, as the city is expected to award a contract next week for their installation. The post Construction of 33 tiny homes at Multi-Service Center could be completed by year’s end appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

West Covina named top-5 safest cities in the U.S.

WEST COVINA, Calif. - A Los Angeles County city made the shortlist of the nation’s safest cities!. West Covina, according to a study from personal finance technology company MoneyGeek, listed West Covina as the No. 3 safest in the country for cities with populations over 100,000. The results of the survey was also featured on Forbes Magazine.
WEST COVINA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Find a cold weather shelter in LA County

LOS ANGELES – With cold weather forecast this week, weather- activated shelters will be extended in the following areas, Los Angeles County officials said:. — Antelope Valley, Palmdale, Lancaster, extended to Tuesday (check out Wednesday);. — San Fernando Valley, extended to March 31 (check out April 1);. — Metro...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Researchers question the Inland Empire's booming job market

Visit Ontario and you'll find plenty of warehouses. According to business columnist Jonathan Lansner, industrial parks have been big drivers in the Inland Empire's — which consists of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties — booming job market. "They've added about 100,000 jobs since 2019," said Lansner, who writes for the Southern California News Group. "About two-thirds of them have been in warehouses and transportation."According to Lansner's analysis, transportation and warehouse staffing was up 42% since December 2019, making the Inland Empire No. 1 in the nation. The region had more than 231,000 logistics jobs in December, almost 48% of the Inland Empire's overall...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy