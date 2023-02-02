Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is celebrating after receiving $60 million from the federal government to fund her efforts to end the homeless crisis in not only the city but the entire county. "It is very, very nice to begin my day with a $60 million check," said Bass. The incoming head of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Va Lecia Adams Kellum said the federal grant will be used in a variety of ways in to help the unhoused. "The $60 million will go to outreach," she said. "Funding of motels and immediate shelter. That's part of the model and it will...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO