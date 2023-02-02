Read full article on original website
Trulia to cut down office space at San Francisco headquarters
"The West Coast is lagging from a return to office perspective."
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
iScream Is Opening its Second Berkeley Spot
The "quirky little ice cream shop featuring classic and creative flavors" will join the Epicurious Garden food court.
Explore Jack London Square, Oakland's vibrant waterfront destination
From kayaking on the water to history-filled tours on land, here's what to do.
SF Chinese New Year Parade lights up downtown with thousands in attendance
In Chinese folklore, firecrackers ward off evil spirits. And after lighting off of hundreds of firecrackers, this year's San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade began.
Sweet Bites Bakery Is Set to Become an On-Site Dining Option at Elegance Berkeley
The residents' current restaurant options include The Hive Bistro, Oasis 2100, and Poet's Corner Restaurant.
Caught on camera: DoorDasher steals Amazon package from home in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A food delivery driver allegedly stole a customer's neighbor's mail in San Francisco. Saturday evening around 7 p.m., a deliveryman for Amazon was dropping packages off at a home on Lomitas Avenue and Arroyo Drive when a DoorDasher delivered food next door. After dropping off the food, the Dasher returned and allegedly removed the packages the Amazon deliveryman had placed just moments before.
Small hail pelts the San Francisco Bay Area, scattered showers on the way
More than an inch of rain fell over most of the Bay Area this weekend.
Housing plan in hand, San Francisco basks in YIMBY praise
All of a sudden, San Francisco has found itself the belle of the YIMBY ball. OK, maybe not. But it’s at least on the yes-in-my-backyard housing advocates’ invite list. San Francisco stood above many other cities when it adopted a state-compliant Housing Element on time last week, bucking its reputation as a housing-hating bastion of NIMBYism. ...
How to Raise a STEAM Savvy Student
Raising a child with STEAM smarts takes more than multiplication flashcards and periodic table drills. Experts say that the best learning comes by making connections to the real world, observing and doing. Fortunately, the Bay Area is full of fun, hands-on STEAM activities and venues for families. Plus. there are...
When will temperatures start to warm up in the San Francisco Bay Area?
Monday marks the start of a gradual warmup across the San Francisco Bay Area.
Elon Musk Gives San Francisco a Second Chance
The billionaire was just acquitted by a San Francisco jury in a civil trial over his 2018 tweets saying he was going to take Tesla private and that he had secured funding for it.
I found four wood saunas on the Richmond waterfront with unreal Bay Area views
This waterfront retreat promises unreal Bay Area views.
Paris bar from World’s 50 Best list to pop up in San Francisco
Little Red Door does "farm to glass" cocktails.
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
Salesforce, SF's largest employer, drops more people as part of January layoffs
Thursday's layoffs were previously announced in January, a company spokesperson confirmed.
San Francisco sees huge jump in 'millionaire renters,' data shows
San Francisco had the biggest jump in the country.
15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA
San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
Work Begins Monday on Multi-Million-Dollar Market Street Renovation Project
After more than a decade of planning, work crews will break ground Monday on the first phase of the Better Market Street Project to redesign San Francisco's busiest thoroughfare with a variety of safety and aesthetic upgrades. Phase one will focus on the area between 5th and 8th streets on...
