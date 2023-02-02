ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on camera: DoorDasher steals Amazon package from home in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - A food delivery driver allegedly stole a customer's neighbor's mail in San Francisco. Saturday evening around 7 p.m., a deliveryman for Amazon was dropping packages off at a home on Lomitas Avenue and Arroyo Drive when a DoorDasher delivered food next door. After dropping off the food, the Dasher returned and allegedly removed the packages the Amazon deliveryman had placed just moments before.
How to Raise a STEAM Savvy Student

Raising a child with STEAM smarts takes more than multiplication flashcards and periodic table drills. Experts say that the best learning comes by making connections to the real world, observing and doing. Fortunately, the Bay Area is full of fun, hands-on STEAM activities and venues for families. Plus. there are...
15 Free Things to Do in San Leandro, CA

San Leandro is known for abundant cherry harvests within the Easy Bay area. This city is a part of Alameda County and is also popular for its charming history and quintessential brewery in Northern California. To the northwest of this city is Oakland, also the largest city in the county,...
SFGate

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

