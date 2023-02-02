Read full article on original website
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
Deputies investigating shooting near Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a passenger in a vehicle was shot in the hand Sunday near Ladson. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded around 5:45 p.m. after an adult male showed up at Summerville Medical Center with a gunshot wound, according to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.
Georgetown authorities searching for armed robbery suspects
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies are investigating a Sunday night armed robbery at a Dollar General. The robbery happened shortly before 10:00 p.m. on 9006 Pleasant Hill Dr. Investigators say security cameras at the Dollar General captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun...
Deputies: Passenger shot while in car near Ladson
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man said he was shot Sunday evening. According to CCSO, deputies responded to the incident after the victim showed up at Summerville Medical Center after being shot in the hand. Deputies say the victim was...
Detectives seeking information regarding missing teen
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information from the public about a missing teenager. Sariyanah Garrett, 16, was last seen February 1 at her home on South Santee Road near McClellanville. Garrett was last seen wearing a gray short-sleeve shirt and gray...
Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Monday morning on Johns Island. Deputies responded to reports of a speeding motorcycle on Old Pond Road around 12:45 a.m., according to a spokesperson with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office,
Police respond to incident in Hanahan
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday night in the Otranto neighborhood. Police responded to North Basilica Avenue. Chief Dennis Turner says that foul play is not suspected. An officer on the scene says the police will be there for a while.
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
2 killed in Berkeley Co. wrong-way crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an early Sunday morning crash near Summerville that killed two people. It happened on the eastbound side of I-26 near the 197-mile marker at 4:45 a.m. A 2011 Nissan truck was traveling east, and a 2016 Mazda sedan...
Guns, cell phone video and a fight over potential witnesses wrap up week two of Murdaugh trial
Walterboro, S.C. – A sea of umbrellas engulfs the entrance to the Colleton County Courthouse as people wait for hours to get in. Out back, a towering and once prominent attorney is quickly escorted by armed guards from a black van. Alex Murdaugh can’t escape the glare of cameras...
Colleton County man gets 50 years in prison in ex-girlfriend’s murder
HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A Colleton County man has been convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in December 2018. According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Jarvise Jenkins, 38, strangled 27-year-old Anelia Garvin and attempted to set her Varnville home on fire. Officials said the two dated several months before Garvin broke off their relationship. A […]
1 killed in in Georgetown Co. auto-pedestrian collision
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Georgetown County Sunday night. Troopers say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night on Highmarket Street near Redick Road. A pedestrian was traveling east on Highmarket Street when they were struck by a motorist traveling east...
James Island Connector reopens after 3 car crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say the James Island Connector is back open to traffic after a Sunday night crash. The three-car crash closed all lanes heading into James Island earlier in the night. All lanes are now open, police say.
Lowcountry activists gather to address police brutality
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community members and organizations gathered Sunday evening to hold a vigil to remember the life of Tyre Nichols, who died after fatal encounters with law enforcement. Nichols was pulled over for reckless driving on Jan. 7. Five Memphis police officers then beat him and inflicted...
North Charleston Police Department seized two dozen illegal guns in January
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The North Charleston Police Department announced Thursday that officers took more than two dozen guns off the streets last month. According to NCPD, officers seized 27 illegally carried or possessed guns during January, resulting in 25 arrests. “Our agency will continue to be proactive to keep our citizens and visitors safe,” […]
2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are without their home after being displaced by a Saturday night fire. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd., which is in the Mount Pleasant area. The district says all residents got out of the home, and they...
Attempted murder suspect arrested after vehicle, foot chase in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted on two charges of attempted murder was arrested Wednesday following a vehicle and foot chase in North Charleston, according to a report obtained by counton2.com. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said they observed a Volkswagen Passat pull out of a parking lot onto […]
Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom. Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
