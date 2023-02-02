Read full article on original website
Kyrie Irving’s initial reaction to joining Luka Doncic in blockbuster trade
It did not take long for Kyrie Irving to join a new team after requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, as he will head to the Dallas Mavericks to join superstar Luka Doncic, and he is said to be “ecstatic” and “looking forward” to it, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher report.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kevin Durant’s initial shocking reaction to sudden Kyrie Irving trade request to Nets
The NBA world was hit with a bombshell on Friday as Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade after contract talks hit a standstill. Most of the organization was caught off guard by the whole situation, including Irving’s co-star, Kevin Durant. According to Woj, KD, who is currently injured, was very surprised. Via Talkin’ […] The post Kevin Durant’s initial shocking reaction to sudden Kyrie Irving trade request to Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has had an eventful few years, both on and off the court. The most recent drama comes in the form of a trade request from the Nets, which comes after controversies involving the COVID-19 vaccine and antisemitism in the past few seasons. But we’re not here to get too deep […] The post Kyrie Irving’s wife Marlene Wilkerson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The 2 players Lakers refuse to include in potential Kyrie Irving trade
Kyrie Irving made waves on Friday afternoon when he formally requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, threatening to leave the team in free agency should they keep him. As is the case with every superstar on the trade block, the Los Angeles Lakers find themselves linked once more in a trade for the polarizing point guard.
Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move
Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Devin Booker’s eye-raising message from Monty Williams on being left off All-Star team
The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and even before hand just looking at the potential sections in both conferences, there were always going to be some notable snubs. One of the players who was noticeably absent from the coaches selections was Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Prior to Saturday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, Suns head coach Monty Williams delivered a message in defense of his star guard as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic.
Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green is pinning the blame on fan voting for Ja Morant’s snub as an All-Star starter. Morant still made it to the All-Star Game roster as a reserve out West, but Green thinks it’s quite the disrespect considering that the Grizzlies are second in the West. It’s definitely bizarre that the […] The post Ja Morant’s All-Star starter snub because of fan voting, claims Grizzlies guard Danny Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Basketball Odds: Texas vs. Kansas prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/6/2023
Top 10 teams clash in the Big 12 Conference on ESPN Primetime Monday night. The No. 10 Texas Longhorns (19-4) will face off against the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks (18-5) in a pivotal matchup between top-ranked teams. This game has huge implications for the Big 12 and the national standings – you won’t want to miss it! Check out our college basketball odds series for our Texas-Kansas prediction and pick.
Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal
To the disappointment of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers did not trade for Kyrie Irving, who was shipped to the Dallas Mavericks in the first blockbuster before Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. We can litigate whether the Lakers actually dodged a bullet by missing out on Kyrie in another space. Either way, their front office […] The post Lakers’ 4 best trade options in next 4 days after Kyrie Irving to Mavs deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr officially pulls plug on Warriors’ Jordan Poole experiment
The Golden State Warriors went back to their title-winning starting lineup in a much-needed win at Chase Center on Saturday. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney raced out to an 18-7 lead over the Dallas Mavericks, overwhelming a visiting team playing without not just top-tier MVP candidate Luka Doncic, but also Christian Wood. If not for Curry leaving late in the third quarter with a lower left leg injury, Golden State surely wouldn’t have almost blown another massive second-half advantage while holding on for a 119-113 victory.
Dillon Brooks slapped with suspension for Donovan Mitchell cheap shot during Grizzlies-Cavs
Following Thursday night’s on-court scuffle with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks has now been suspended. In a statement released by the NBA, it was announced that Brooks will be suspended for one game. Mitchell has also been punished, receiving a $20,000 fine. Per the official release: “Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward […] The post Dillon Brooks slapped with suspension for Donovan Mitchell cheap shot during Grizzlies-Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden sounds off on Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey-led bench unit after season-high performance
In the Philadelphia 76ers’ road win over the San Antonio Spurs, the bench lineup had a great performance. Joel Embiid and James Harden teamed up to lead the team as they usually do. But this time, the Sixers bench unit had a huge impact thanks in large part to Tyrese Maxey.
RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed
The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
RUMOR: Nets guard Ben Simmons’ trade value after Kyrie Irving blockbuster, revealed
The Brooklyn Nets need to answer a bunch of questions after they traded Kyrie Irving. What will they be doing with their other star players? It’s widely believed that Kevin Durant is likely to ask for a trade after Irving’s departure. If they do decide to sell the farm, will they be able to get […] The post RUMOR: Nets guard Ben Simmons’ trade value after Kyrie Irving blockbuster, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Beverley brings the ‘smoke’ reacting to Kyrie Irving Nets-Mavs trade
The NBA world is still processing the trade that happened between the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets, sending guard Kyrie Irving to Dallas in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft picks. Of course, we can always count on Twitter to get instant reaction, and Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is never one […] The post Patrick Beverley brings the ‘smoke’ reacting to Kyrie Irving Nets-Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade
Like many other players around the NBA, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was left in sheer shock after hearing about the Dallas Mavericks’ call to go all out to acquire Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Young took to Twitter on Sunday to react to the move, noting that it sure can get a bit […] The post Hawks star Trae Young gets real on Kyrie Irving Nets, Mavs trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Is Bradley Beal playing vs. Cavs?
The Washington Wizards will be looking to get back on track Monday after blowing two huge leads across the last week, most recently on Saturday against the depleted Brooklyn Nets. But, there are some absences for this matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kyle Kuzma is out with an ankle injury, while Anthony Gill is ill. That raises the question, is franchise star Bradley Beal playing vs Cavs?
Bulls listening to Alex Caruso trade offers, but there’s a catch
The Chicago Bulls aren’t quite out of contention yet, therefore it’s likely they keep the core together past the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday. One player in particular who is garnering a lot of interest is guard Alex Caruso, who is one of the best backcourt defenders around. And while the front office is listening to trade offers for the former Laker, they’re unwilling to move him unless a gargantuan offer comes in.
