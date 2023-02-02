Read full article on original website
Nate Barnhart named Mountain West Freshman of the Week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season and he becomes the first Cowboy to earn the award as well. He averaged 8.5...
University of Wyoming Cowgirls drop heart-breaker to rival Colorado State on last-second shot
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — It was a battle until the bitter end, but a Colorado State 3-pointer with two seconds left was the difference as the Wyoming Cowgirls’ five-game road winning streak was snapped Saturday against the rival Rams, 66-63. Saturday’s contest featured 12 ties and 16 lead changes.
Red hot Cowgirls prepare for showdown with rival Colorado State
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Cowgirls will put their five-game road winning streak on the line Saturday in a highly-anticipated Border War matchup with rival Colorado State. Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across the Cowgirl Radio Network...
