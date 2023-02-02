ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
county17.com

Nate Barnhart named Mountain West Freshman of the Week

GILLETTE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season and he becomes the first Cowboy to earn the award as well. He averaged 8.5...
LARAMIE, WY
county17.com

Red hot Cowgirls prepare for showdown with rival Colorado State

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Cowgirls will put their five-game road winning streak on the line Saturday in a highly-anticipated Border War matchup with rival Colorado State. Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across the Cowgirl Radio Network...
LARAMIE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy