The Chicago Bulls aren’t quite out of contention yet, therefore it’s likely they keep the core together past the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday. One player in particular who is garnering a lot of interest is guard Alex Caruso, who is one of the best backcourt defenders around. And while the front office is listening to trade offers for the former Laker, they’re unwilling to move him unless a gargantuan offer comes in.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 47 MINUTES AGO