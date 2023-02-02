Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Superstar Announces Potential Trade DestinationOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Green Bay Packers Lose CoachOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Breaking: Myles Garrett Suffers Brutal Pro Bowl Injury
Myles Garrett is concrete evidence as to why players should never compete in the NFL Pro Bowl. The Cleveland Browns star suffered a brutal injury during Sunday's Pro Bowl events. Garrett has been diagnosed with a dislocated toe, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. "#Browns star DE ...
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Message For Davante Adams Is Going Viral
Aaron Rodgers' NFL future remains in limbo, but he hasn't sequestered himself from the world while making a decision about whether, and where, he might play in 2023. Rodgers has been playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament this week, where he hasn't been afraid to chat with ...
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023
The biggest question facing the San Francisco 49ers this offseason both simple and extremely difficult: who should be the starting... The post Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023 appeared first on Outsider.
Look: Joe Montana Has Shocking Pick For 49ers Quarterback
The 49ers have a decision on their hands when it comes to the quarterback position next season. But team legend Joe Montana believes the route they should go is the one that's not even on the table. Speaking to Mike Silver on his "OpenMike" podcast, the Hall of Fame QB said he believes the Niners ...
Yardbarker
Three 49ers Who Should Make a Bigger Impact Next Season
With roster changes on the horizon, a few returning under-the-radar 49ers should step up in a big way in 2023. If these three players develop into a focal point of the team next season, San Francisco will be just as dangerous of an opponent. Drake Jackson. The Niners were fortunate...
Tom Brady pays off bet with underwear selfie
Tom Brady has come a long way from that embarrassing NFL combine photo over two decades ago. The newly retired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback set social media platforms on fire when he shared a picture of himself wearing nothing but underwear. Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬 […] The post Tom Brady pays off bet with underwear selfie appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady underwear pic sets Twitter on fire
Tom Brady seems to be enjoying retirement. The future Hall of Famer, who recently announced his retirement for a second time, posted an underwear selfie on Twitter on Monday morning. The image has drawn no shortage of reactions from the Twitter world. Buffalo Wild Wings chimed in on Twitter. saucy — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) […] The post Tom Brady underwear pic sets Twitter on fire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Bulls’ interest level in Zach LaVine trade, revealed
The Chicago Bulls are continuing to free-fall in the Eastern Conference. Despite getting most of their starters back from their injuries, they still failed to gel all season long. Because of that, some teams have wondered about the trade availability of Zach LaVine. However, it seems like the Bulls are not interested in any deal involving the star, per Jamal Collier.
Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move
As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave. According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero […] The post Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls listening to Alex Caruso trade offers, but there’s a catch
The Chicago Bulls aren’t quite out of contention yet, therefore it’s likely they keep the core together past the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday. One player in particular who is garnering a lot of interest is guard Alex Caruso, who is one of the best backcourt defenders around. And while the front office is listening to trade offers for the former Laker, they’re unwilling to move him unless a gargantuan offer comes in.
Antonio Brown shockingly claims ex-Steelers LB James Harrison gave him CTE
Antonio Brown is no stranger to making headlines, as he was often in the news for making splash plays on the field, and unfortunately, for making poor decisions off of it. But the former Pittsburgh Steelers star may have outdone himself with this most recent claim he just made while on Instagram Live. Brown claimed […] The post Antonio Brown shockingly claims ex-Steelers LB James Harrison gave him CTE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Jets would be a perfect trade partner for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
If the Packers decide they want to trade Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets would be a perfect trading partner. The Green Bay Packers have plenty of important decisions to make this offseason, but it all starts and ends with Rodgers. There has been no shortage of rumors about Rodgers...
‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence
Peyton Manning certainly likes what he has seen from Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the past 2022 season. The Jaguars finished 2021 at the bottom of the AFC. One year later, however, they topped the AFC South with a 9-8 record and made it to the playoffs. Not only that but they also […] The post ‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround
The Denver Broncos knew they were going to have to make some big changes this offseason after a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign, and they made quite a big one when they decided to hire Sean Payton to be their new head coach. Payton will have a lot on his plate in his first season with […] The post Former Sean Payton player makes shocking prediction for Broncos turnaround appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL’s surprising verdict on controversial Joseph Ossai hit on Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes
Joseph Ossai became the center of attention during the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. During the final seconds of the game, the Cincy linebacker got a costly penalty trying to shove Patrick Mahomes out of bounds. The penalty moved the line of scrimmage enough for Harrison Butker to nail a game-winning field […] The post NFL’s surprising verdict on controversial Joseph Ossai hit on Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders star Davante Adams fuels Aaron Rodgers reunion with latest tweet
Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is not hiding the fact that he wants to be reunited with Aaron Rodgers. Adams is openly recruiting Rodgers to join him with the Raiders, and after joking (or not?) that the quarterback is moving to his neighborhood, he followed it up with another tweet that got the whole […] The post Raiders star Davante Adams fuels Aaron Rodgers reunion with latest tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith sounds off on serious chip on his shoulder after Seahawks’ Russell Wilson trade
Geno Smith is right in the middle of contract negotiations to stay in Seattle. The fact that he’s slated for a pretty sizable deal that the Seahawks want to give him is a testament to what a terrific season he had as a starter this year after taking over for Russell Wilson. Beyond just the […] The post Geno Smith sounds off on serious chip on his shoulder after Seahawks’ Russell Wilson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Buy me a house’: Aaron Rodgers’ comical response to fan’s Davante Adams-Raiders comment
Aaron Rodgers is clearly enjoying being one of the hottest topics in the NFL right now. Rodgers, who is playing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, quipped that he “wasn’t going to San Fran” when asked if there was any news he wanted to share with the world earlier this week. This time, a fan […] The post ‘Buy me a house’: Aaron Rodgers’ comical response to fan’s Davante Adams-Raiders comment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: 49ers Star Shuts Down Retirement Rumors
Following the 49ers' playoff loss to the Eagles, offensive tackle Trent Williams admit the past few seasons have been "pretty grueling." Some fans in the Bay Area were worried that he's considering walking away from the game. On Saturday, the All-Pro left tackle confirmed that he'll be back ...
