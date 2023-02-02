CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has extended its high wind warning for the Cheyenne area through much of Sunday and into Monday. The advisory was originally expected to last through Saturday and into Sunday, but the NWS in Cheyenne stated that the high wind warning will remain in effect a bit longer, as Monday will bring with it the strongest winds of the past few days. According to the NWS in Cheyenne’s forecast, Cheyenne residents can expect to see gusts of up to 60 mph on Monday. The winds are expected to blow in from the northwest at 45–50 mph.

