capcity.news
Nate Barnhart named Mountain West Freshman of the Week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season, and he is the first Cowboy to earn the award as well. He averaged 8.5...
capcity.news
Red-hot Cowgirls prepare for showdown with rival Colorado State
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Cowgirls will put their five-game road winning streak on the line Saturday in a highly anticipated Border War matchup with rival Colorado State. Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across the Cowgirl Radio...
capcity.news
Laramie County Outreach Librarian honored with literacy award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Melanie Hornbeck, an outreach librarian at the Laramie County Library System, is one of two winners of the 2022 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award from the University of Wyoming Literacy Research Center and Clinic Outreach Advisory Board. From Daniel, Wyoming, Jennifer Hayward — a Title...
capcity.news
Laramie County average gas price down a penny as national average falls for 1st time in 2023
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After nearly a month and a half of rising gas prices that brought Laramie County’s average fuel price from $2.54 per gallon after Christmas to $3.46 last week, drivers may be happy to see some stabilization in local pump prices. Laramie County’s average fuel price...
capcity.news
Cheyenne to have a cloudy start to the week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will be having a cloudy start to the week before the possibility of snow returns, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 6, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 35 and northwest winds at 35–45 mph set to decrease to 25–35 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts could get up to 60 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 19 and winds at 15–20 mph in the west-northwest.
capcity.news
Strong winds close I-25 from Wheatland to Cheyenne to light, high-profile vehicles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Due to strong gusting winds, Interstate 25 has been closed from Cheyenne to Wheatland in both directions to light, high-profile vehicles. There is currently no estimate for when the roadway will reopen to these vehicles. The National Weather Service has placed the Cheyenne area under a...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/3/23–2/6/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne’s high wind warning continues into Monday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has extended its high wind warning for the Cheyenne area through much of Sunday and into Monday. The advisory was originally expected to last through Saturday and into Sunday, but the NWS in Cheyenne stated that the high wind warning will remain in effect a bit longer, as Monday will bring with it the strongest winds of the past few days. According to the NWS in Cheyenne’s forecast, Cheyenne residents can expect to see gusts of up to 60 mph on Monday. The winds are expected to blow in from the northwest at 45–50 mph.
capcity.news
Cheyenne area experiencing power outages; possibility of 2 hours before power is restored
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents are in the midst of a power outage, according to Black Hills Energy’s Outage Center. Beginning around 2 p.m., most of Cheyenne west of I-25 is currently experiencing an outage. The estimated time of restoration is two hours, with Black Hills Energy stating an estimated time of 4:30 p.m.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Destiny Pippin – Domestic Battery...
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/27/23–2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
More than 150 permanent housing placements given to homeless veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System has provided more than 150 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans, the office announced today. The effort is part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022. Permanent housing by VA staff assisting veterans included...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
