Nate Barnhart named Mountain West Freshman of the Week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season, and he is the first Cowboy to earn the award as well. He averaged 8.5...
Red-hot Cowgirls prepare for showdown with rival Colorado State

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming Cowgirls will put their five-game road winning streak on the line Saturday in a highly anticipated Border War matchup with rival Colorado State. Saturday’s game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across the Cowgirl Radio...
Laramie County Outreach Librarian honored with literacy award

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Melanie Hornbeck, an outreach librarian at the Laramie County Library System, is one of two winners of the 2022 Carol Mead Leaders in Literacy Award from the University of Wyoming Literacy Research Center and Clinic Outreach Advisory Board. From Daniel, Wyoming, Jennifer Hayward — a Title...
Cheyenne to have a cloudy start to the week

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will be having a cloudy start to the week before the possibility of snow returns, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 6, will be mostly cloudy with a high of 35 and northwest winds at 35–45 mph set to decrease to 25–35 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts could get up to 60 mph. The evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 19 and winds at 15–20 mph in the west-northwest.
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/3/23–2/6/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Cheyenne’s high wind warning continues into Monday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has extended its high wind warning for the Cheyenne area through much of Sunday and into Monday. The advisory was originally expected to last through Saturday and into Sunday, but the NWS in Cheyenne stated that the high wind warning will remain in effect a bit longer, as Monday will bring with it the strongest winds of the past few days. According to the NWS in Cheyenne’s forecast, Cheyenne residents can expect to see gusts of up to 60 mph on Monday. The winds are expected to blow in from the northwest at 45–50 mph.
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (2/3/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Destiny Pippin – Domestic Battery...
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/27/23–2/3/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
