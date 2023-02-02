Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The 2023 Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Rolls on February 12th
The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux is Shreveport & Bossier's official pet krewe. Making sure Mardi Gras season isn't just for humans, but for our pets as well. Every year, Barkus & Meoux host a pet parade and vendor market during Mardi Gras season. The pet parade is a walking parade instead of a parade filled with floats, because the stars of the parade aren't built for riding as much as walking. However that doesn't mean there WON'T be floats, its just probably not going to look like the first thing you might think of when you hear "Mardi Gras parade". But that doesn't mean the pets aren't going to get all dressed up in their Mardi Gras best...
Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good
It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
Your Step-by-Step Guide on How to Catch the Most Mardi Gras Beads
If you're heading out to the Krewe of Centaur parade this Saturday in Shreveport, first of all, have fun! Second, we hope you catch your weight in Mardi Gras beads and other trinkets!. How can you catch more Mardi Gras beads than anyone else?. Before we get into the tips...
New Grocery Store Opens in North Bossier on Friday
North Bossier City residents will soon have a new option for groceries. In fact, a brand new Brookshire's Grocery store will hold a soft opening at 5pm on Thursday with a ribbon cutting and official opening at 9am on Friday morning. This new grocery store will offer everything from a...
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in Shreveport, LA Area Set to Expire
A lottery ticket worth $50,000, sold right here in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area, is set to expire soon. Are you completely unaware that you're sitting on a winning $50,000 lottery ticket?. You might be if you bought a Powerball ticket over the last few months in beautiful Greenwood, LA....
Helpful Tips & Rules for Saturday’s Centaur Parade in Shreveport
If you're heading out to the Krewe of Centaur Mardi Gras Parade in Shreveport, LA this Saturday, we've got you covered with this year's start time, tips, and rules from the Shreveport Police Department. What's the scoop on this Saturday's Mardi Gras parade in Shreveport?. The Krewe of Centaur parade...
Alice Cooper Returns To Shreveport In 2023
Shreveport's concert calendar for 2023 is filling up pretty well for only being February. At this point, there are already multiple Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members who are scheduled to appear in the first half of this year. One of those performer's is a name well known to...
Shooting In Shreveport Leads To School Lockdowns In Bossier City
UPDATE (11:47am): Shreveport Police have informed us that the victim in the shooting on West 70th in Shreveport has died. Police have also informed us that the shooting suspects fired shots in an attempt to break through the windows of their crashed vehicle. Officers did not fire shots in response.
Victim Arrives in Shreveport Hospital After Being Shot in Allendale
Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a female injured. This victim arrived via private vehicle at Ochsner ER around 5:53 p.m. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen, which the condition is unknown at this moment. Shreveport Police had 3 units working this call.
Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award
A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges
The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Issue Child ID Kits to Local Schools
On Monday (2/6/23), Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputies distributed new in-home child identification kits to Caddo schools that teach kindergarten. There are no obligations to fill out the kit, but it will allow you to have a set of fingerprints and DNA for your child in case of an emergency that you can turn over to law enforcement. Kindergarten teachers are to distribute the kits once they are received.
67 Year-Old Bossier Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Vehicle
Bossier City Police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. At approximately 7:15pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to the 2800 block of Airline Drive. Investigators determined that a 67-year-old woman was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an...
Shreveport Mayor Arceneaux Responds to Officer Involved Shooting
One man is dead after an officer involved shooting on Fullerton Street near North Hearne at the Villa Norte Apartments in Shreveport. Shreveport Police requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this case. Initial reports indicate was person was shot and killed. No Shreveport Police officers were hurt. Anyone with information...
One Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Shreveport
One man is dead after an officer involved shooting on Fullerton Street near North Hearne at the Villa Norte Apartments in Shreveport. Shreveport Police requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this case. Initial reports indicate was person was shot and killed. No Shreveport Police officers were hurt. Anyone with information...
Kiss Country 93.7
Shreveport, LA
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0