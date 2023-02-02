ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, TX

Kiss Country 93.7

The 2023 Krewe of Barkus & Meoux Rolls on February 12th

The Krewe of Barkus & Meoux is Shreveport & Bossier's official pet krewe. Making sure Mardi Gras season isn't just for humans, but for our pets as well. Every year, Barkus & Meoux host a pet parade and vendor market during Mardi Gras season. The pet parade is a walking parade instead of a parade filled with floats, because the stars of the parade aren't built for riding as much as walking. However that doesn't mean there WON'T be floats, its just probably not going to look like the first thing you might think of when you hear "Mardi Gras parade". But that doesn't mean the pets aren't going to get all dressed up in their Mardi Gras best...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Alice Cooper Returns To Shreveport In 2023

Shreveport's concert calendar for 2023 is filling up pretty well for only being February. At this point, there are already multiple Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members who are scheduled to appear in the first half of this year. One of those performer's is a name well known to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award

A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Police Arrest One Adult and Two Juveniles on Weapons Charges

The swift actions of a Bossier City Police patrol officer while out on duty lead to the eventual arrest of one adult and two juveniles on weapons charges. While patrolling in the Shady Grove neighborhood in the early morning hours of Monday, February 6, 2023, Officer Jeremy Watson witnessed multiple shots fired near the intersection of Mike Street and Normand Street, and immediately began to attempt to make contact with the three suspects.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Issue Child ID Kits to Local Schools

On Monday (2/6/23), Caddo Parish Sheriff's Deputies distributed new in-home child identification kits to Caddo schools that teach kindergarten. There are no obligations to fill out the kit, but it will allow you to have a set of fingerprints and DNA for your child in case of an emergency that you can turn over to law enforcement. Kindergarten teachers are to distribute the kits once they are received.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

One Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Shreveport

One man is dead after an officer involved shooting on Fullerton Street near North Hearne at the Villa Norte Apartments in Shreveport. Shreveport Police requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this case. Initial reports indicate was person was shot and killed. No Shreveport Police officers were hurt. Anyone with information...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

