Central Illinois Proud
Peoria protesters hold vigil for Tyre Nichols and Samuel Vincent Richmond
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of people gathered outside of the Peoria Police Department on Sunday demanding change and justice following the deaths of Tyre Nichols of Memphis and Samuel Vincent Richmond of Peoria at the hands of police. Nichols died last month after a beating by Memphis police,...
Central Illinois Proud
Family dog passed through window in Galesburg fire
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A structure fire in Galesburg required three stations and 11 firefighters to extinguish Saturday evening. According to a Galesburg Fire Dept press release, firefighters responded to a fire at 1066 E. Dayton St. where heavy fire engulfed a detached garage and was quickly spreading to the nearby home.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Country Coroner Discusses Violence in the Community
The Peoria County coroner took the time to talk with us about violence in the community and what is being done about it. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
wsiu.org
Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
Central Illinois Proud
Annie Malone honored with CityLink bus signs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In honor of Black History Month, CityLink recognized one of the pioneers of the Black beauty industry with roots in Peoria. The mass transit service celebrated Annie Malone Thursday with two bus signs. CityLink staff said they’re working with Malone’s great-nephew to help share her story.
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
Central Illinois Proud
Arrest made in Bloomington homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced that they made an arrest in a 2022 Homicide Thursday. According to a press release, 22-year-old Jaylin S. Bones was arrested for multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm. Bones was identified as a suspect in...
wjbc.com
Bloomington murder suspect arrested in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA – A year after a deadly shooting in Bloomington, police have arrested a suspect. A McLean County grand jury on Wednesday Jaylin S. Bones, 22, for the shooting death on Jan. 24, 2022 of Timothy Q. Manns. The 29-year-old man was found shot to death in an apartment in the 600 block of West Jefferson Street, near North Oak Street, on the city’s west side.
foxillinois.com
Missing man from Peoria
PEORIA, ILL. (WICS) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating a missing man. Police say, Kyle Swearingen, 48, was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th in the 3200 block of W. Richwoods Blvd, Peoria. Swearingen is described as a white male, 5 feet...
Central Illinois Proud
Semi overturned on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A semi has overturned and crashed on Illinois Route 6. According to an Illinois Government press release, the truck left the roadway and struck a road sign before being overturned in a ravine near W Memorial Drive. The driver was transported to an area hospital with...
Central Illinois Proud
Portable heaters suspected as Peoria fire cause
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a residential fire Thursday evening. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, fire crews found smoke coming from the second floor of a home at 1800 S. Arago St. Two hose lines were advanced to the second floor due to heavy fire conditions.
Shooting victim taken to Decatur hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Police Department responded to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night. Officers arrived at a liquor store on the 1300 block of N. 22nd St. to find a 38-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Decatur Police […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield woman arrested during Sangamon County drug investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield woman was arrested on an active Morgan County warrant in Springfield. On Tuesday, the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office DIRT Team initiated a traffic stop of a white Hyundai passenger car in the 400 block of North Grand Avenue just after 5 p.m.
977wmoi.com
One Charged After Threats Made Against Pere Marquette Hotel In Peoria
One person is facing charges following a series of bomb threats made against the Marriott Pere Marquette Hotel in Downtown Peoria. The most recent threat was made this past Saturday in the 500 block of Main Street. Hotel guests and staff were evacuated from the building, but no bomb was found. Police later arrested Val Burks, who was also identified as the suspect in two related incidents. Burks is charged with three counts of Falsely Making a Terrorist Threat.
wmay.com
Deceased man found last week in a semi in Springfield identified
The Sangamon County Coroner has released the name of the man found deceased inside a semi in Springfield last weekend. The body of 56-year-old James Barksdale of Springfield was discovered Saturday afternoon inside the truck, which was parked in a lot in the 25-hundred block of North Dirksen Parkway. There...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman in critical condition after Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the area of Laramie and Wiswall Wednesday afternoon. The call came in just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and officers responded to the scene to find the victim laying in the middle of the road, said PPD Chief Eric Echevarria. She has been transported to a local hospital.
Central Illinois Proud
Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
Central Illinois Proud
Rosa Parks honored with reserved CityLink bus seating
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CityLink honored civil rights icon Rosa Parks on what would’ve been her 110th birthday. This is an annual tradition for the transportation company, who reserved a seat in her honor on each fixed bus route on Feb. 4. Those with CityLink said Parks’ action...
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man accused of making multiple bomb threats to downtown Peoria hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man accused of making multiple bomb threats to a hotel downtown has his bond set. Val Burks, 30, of Creve Coeur, appeared in Peoria County bonding court with bond set at $100,000. He is accused of making three bomb threats to the Marriott Pere...
1470 WMBD
Portable heaters to blame for fire on Peoria’s south side
PEORIA, Ill. — It appears a house fire late Thursday afternoon on Peoria’s south side was caused by an electrical problem with portable heaters in the home. The Peoria Fire Department said two people who lived in the house on S. Arago Street, near W. Grinnell Street, were displaced by the fire that was reported about 4:45 p.m.
