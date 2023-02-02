Detectives From Special Investigations Unit are Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing 15-Year Old

Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned For Missing 78-Year-Old
UPDATE: Nider Raj Pahwa has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nider Raj Pahwa, a missing 78-year-old from Potomac. Pahwa was last seen on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at approximately 1:46 p.m., leaving the 9800 block of Conestoga Way, walking towards River Road.
Police: Aspen Hill Teen Missing Since Jan. 30
Detectives from the county’s Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an Aspen Hill teen who has been missing since January 30. 14-year-old Evelin Sanchez Gomez was last seen on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in the 3500 block of Pear Tree Court,...
WJLA
DC man accused of abducting girlfriend found dead hours after arrest, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. man accused of abducting his girlfriend in 2022 was found dead hours after his arrest last week, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). Officials said Marquez Parker, 44, was found unconscious and not breathing during a cell check Thursday morning. He was pronounced...
fox5dc.com
Woman found dead inside Prince George's County apartment: police
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. - An investigation is underway after a woman was found inside a Prince George's County apartment, according to police. The Prince George's County Police Department said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Hillcrest Heights. Once there, officers found an unconscious...
mocoshow.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Georgia Avenue; Driver Remains on Scene
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services and Montgomery County Police responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Sunday night in Aspen Hill. According to MCPD, “At approximately 7:37 p.m., officers responded to the area of Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian struck. The...
wfmd.com
BREAKING NEWS-Shooting At Heritage Shooting Center In Frederick County Injuries 2
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A shooting at the Heritage Training and Shooting Center in Frederick leaves two people injured. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the business on Metropolitan Court for reports of a shooting at 1 PM Sunday February 5, 2023. The scene was quickly secured,...
WRIC TV
Police looking for suspect in Fairfax car theft
FAIRFAX, Va. (WRIC) — Fairfax Police is looking for a man involved in a recent auto theft from a local gas station last month. According to detectives, the suspect stole a car from the Citgo gas station located at 6242 Richmond Highway on Monday, Jan. 30. The stolen car was a gray 2014 Toyota Camry with VA tag TYD7332.
Fiery Residential Shooting Under Investigation in Greenbelt, Police Say
Police in Prince George's have released explosive photos as they seek the public’s assistance in tracking down a suspect wanted for arson and for firing shots into a Greenbelt residence. An investigation was launched by the Greenbelt Police Department on Saturday, Feb. 4 following an incident that was caught...
clayconews.com
State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland
KETTERING, MD – Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County. Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.
Md. man walked into police station, reportedly told officers where they could find his wife's body
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested after walking into a police station and allegedly admitting to police that he had killed his wife. According to a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Dennis Hinnant Jr. "walked into the Rockville City Police Station" and told officers that his deceased wife was inside their home on Lanier Drive.
mocoshow.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Allegedly Threw a Rock Through Victim’s Car Window
On February 2, at approximately 10:31 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue (7-Eleven) for an assault that had just occurred. According to Takoma Park Police, The victim stated sometime between 10:00 and 10:30, he was in the 7-Eleven when an unknown male suspect approached him. The suspect displayed a knife. When the victim backed away, the suspect left the 7-11 but returned shortly after and confronted the victim again, this time throwing a rock through the victim’s front passenger vehicle window shattering it and breaking off the vehicle’s side mirror. The suspect then fled on a black moped on East West Highway towards Prince George’s County.
Pedestrian dead after crash in Montgomery County
ASPEN HILL, Md. (DC News Now) — A pedestrian died after a crash in Aspen Hill on Sunday. Police were called to Georgia Avenue and Hewitt Avenue around 7:37 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian who had been hit. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were an adult. The […]
WJLA
10 teens, including 14-year-olds, arrested in connection to stolen vehicles: DC Police
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announced a number of recent arrests in connection to stolen vehicles-related offenses in D.C., among the list is 10 teens, including a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl. Friday, January 27, 2023. A 14-year-old girl, of Northwest, D.C., was arrested...
Man arrested in Loudoun County, accused of touching children inappropriately at pool
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man who’s accused of touching children inappropriately at the Claude Moore Park swimming pool on Friday. Deputies went to the pool in the Sterling area around 6 a.m. after they received a complaint that the man, later identified as […]
WJLA
Multiple homes, vehicles riddled with bullets in Woodbridge neighborhood: Police
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Gunshots were fired in a Woodbridge neighborhood on Saturday, with bullets hitting three homes and three vehicles, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The incident happened in the 16500 block of Sherwood Place around 6 a.m., police said. Officers were called to the...
NBC Washington
Boy's Unsolved Death Inspires Security Camera Rebate Proposal in Prince George's
Prince George’s County is considering a program that would help residents and business owners pay for surveillance cameras on their properties. The legislation is in direct response to the November murder of a teenager raking leaves. His mother believes if there was surveillance video, the case might have been solved.
Police: 3 men killed in separate shootings in DC on Saturday
WASHINGTON — Three people were killed during separate shootings in the District on Saturday, authorities said. The most recent incident occurred on the 3600 block of 22nd Street Southeast. Police say a man was found dead outside the Orchard Park Village Apartments in the Shipley neighborhood. Sources told WUSA9...
16-year-old killed in shooting in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 16-year-old was killed Sunday evening in a shooting in Northeast Baltimore.Officers heard gunfire around 6:15 p.m. in the area of the 1800 block of East 29th Street.The teen was found unresponsive and officers started rendering aid. He died at the scene, police said.This is at least the fourth teen killed in Baltimore City in 2023.Homicide detectives are investigating. No other details were provided.Anyone with information, is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.
Suspect In Custody After Person Found Dead During Welfare Check In Montgomery County: Police
One suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Silver Spring home overnight, police say. Officers were called to the 8800 block of Lanier Drive early on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to conduct a welfare check, where they found a dead body, and a homicide investigation was launched by the Montgome…
wfmd.com
Teenager Taken To A Hospital Following A Shooting In Montgomery County
Police says this is an isolated incident. Germantown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital following a shooting Thursday afternoon in Montgomery County. The teenager is listed in critical condition, Montgomery County Police say. Officers were dispatched to the13000 block of Demetriaus Way at around 4:15 PM...
Comments / 2