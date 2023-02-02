ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Ex-Browns player Kellen Winslow II, imprisoned on rapes, argues for shorter sentence under new California law

By Associated Press, Justin Dennis
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRblT_0kaYdEoy00

[Watch prior coverage of Winslow’s 2021 conviction in the player above.]

VISTA, Calif. (WJW) — Former Cleveland Browns player Kellen Winslow II, who in 2021 began a 14-year prison sentence for rapes or sexual offenses against five women in California , is now arguing that brain trauma he suffered during his time in the NFL entitles him to a reduced sentence under a new California law, USA Today reported .

Winslow was convicted in 2021 of five counts including rape and other sex-related crimes, and also pleaded guilty to other sex-related charges, the Associated Press reported that year .

‘Heartbroken for you’: Modern Family actor speaks out after Ohio school musical abruptly canceled

His attorney at the time argued that Winslow’s head trauma, caused by repeated blows to the head while playing in the NFL made him “go off the rails” and become a sexual predator, AP reported.

Winslow, who is representing himself, is now citing California Assembly Bill 124 , which took effect in 2022, in his resentencing plea.

The new law requires the court to impose lower sentencing terms if the offender experienced physical or other types of trauma caused by abuse, neglect, exploitation or sexual violence, among other circumstances, USA Today reported. The law intends for sentencing to account for experienced trauma that may have led offenders to commit their crimes.

2 men plead guilty to human trafficking at Ohio RTA station

Judges must decide whether there is enough evidence to bring cases back up for resentencing, according to USA Today.

Currently, Winslow is not up for parole until 2028, USA Today reported.

Winslow was the Browns’ first-round draft pick in 2004 and played for Cleveland until 2008.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

$500K bond set for Ohio man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus made man a court appearance in Franklin County on Friday after he was charged with raping a child under 13-years-old. Simeon Turner, 31, received a $500,000 bond on Friday after he was arrested on Monday for raping a 12-year-old girl on Sept. 4, 2022. The judge noted Turner is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Ron Jeremy to be declared incompetent to stand trial for rape due to 'severe dementia'

(WKRC) - A former adult film star may be declared incompetent to stand trial for more than 30 counts of rape, according to reports. Reports say Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, known by his moniker Ron Jeremy, suffers from “severe dementia” and will likely be declared unfit for trial on Jan. 17. The report also says that Hyatt will be placed in a state-run hospital after 20 women accused him of rape since June 2020.
New York Post

Nathan Chasing Horse was banished from reservation in 2015 for alleged abuse

Eight years before “Dances With Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested for alleged sexual abuse — accused of sexually assaulting Indigenous girls as young as 13, according to police records — he was banished from a Montana reservation over similar accusations.  “The federal government was asleep at the wheel,” Roxanne Gourneau told The Post Thursday. Gourneau was one of the elected leaders on the Fort Peck reservation in Montana who officially banished the actor from the tribal lands in 2015. She said she can’t believe it took so long for him to be arrested by Las Vegas police. “We’d heard reports and rumors of him being investigated on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Court TV

The Menendez Brothers Murder Trial: 30 years later

By IVY BROWN Court TV It’s been 30 years since Erik and Lyle Menendez faced their first trial for the brutal murders of their parents. July 1993 marked the beginning of a high-profile televised six-month trial that ended in two hung juries, prompting Judge Stanley M. Weisberg to declare a mistrial. The brothers were ultimately... Read more » Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RadarOnline

Ahmaud Arbery Murderer Gregory McMichael, 68, Moved To Medical Prison, Officials Refusing To Provide Details

One of the three men convicted of murder for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, was transferred from prison to a secured hospital, RadarOnline.com has learned. Gregory McMichael, 68, was sentenced to life without parole in August 2022, for his participation in the killing of Arbery, who was just 25 years old when he was fatally shot. Arbery went for a run near his home in Georgia, upon which Gregory, his son Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., hunted the innocent jogger down from their vehicle. The three men's actions were recorded on camera, which showed the graphic escalation of...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Turned Alleged Cult Leader Arrested in Nevada: Report

Nathan Lee Chasing His Horse, the Native American actor who starred alongside Kevin Costner in 1990’s Dances With Wolves, was arrested on Tuesday night on charges that he sexually abused girls within the ranks of a cult he headed up. Also known as Nathan Chasing Horse, the 46-year-old actor was taken into custody near the Las Vegas home he allegedly shares with as many as five wives, the Associated Press reported. Footage of the scene appeared to show SWAT officers and detectives sweeping the property in the aftermath of a raid on the house. Chasing Horse is alleged to be...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Law & Crime

Four Suspects Charged in Alleged Rape of LSU Sophomore Minutes Before She Was Fatally Struck by Car

Four male suspects in Louisiana have been arrested on rape-related charges in connection with the investigation into the death of Madison Brooks, a 19-year-old LSU student who left a bar with the suspects and was fatally struck by a car a short while later. Authorities say Brooks — who had a blood-alcohol level about four times the legal limit to drive – had sex with two of the suspects, according to alleged statements, and was then left alone to wander the streets before she was killed in the crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
The Independent

Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”

The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
TEXAS STATE
WDTN

Four people arrested in $30,000 Ohio drug bust

MINFORD, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement agents arrested four people and seized nearly $30,000 worth of illegal drugs at a Minford, Ohio home on Wednesday. As part of a multi-agency investigation, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said the four suspects were arrested at a residence on the 4800 block of Lucasville-Minford Road at approximately 1:50 […]
MINFORD, OH
WDTN

WDTN

43K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy