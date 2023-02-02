ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 30

Casey Jackson
3d ago

they need to be on a program work in the day and jail at night until all this money is paid back to the people they stole it from 5 years it's just not enough time they will be out again doing the same thing and more

Reply
18
Sherry Oliver
3d ago

good for them, don't steal from the elderly, let lone anyone else; and I wish people would stop bringing politics into the conversation.

Reply
11
E M B.
3d ago

Just crazy 😜 and devil 👿 to steal money from the Elderly I hope they get a lot of Jail time 🙁 🙁

Reply
18
Related
WIS-TV

Ballistics expert testifies at Alex Murdaugh murder trial

About one in four children currently in the state of South Carolina’s foster system are living with a relative who is not their parent. Five inmates charged with the murder of Alvin S. Glenn inmate. Day 10 analysis of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial with attorney Carl B. Grant.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Francisco Amilcar Leica Domingo was last seen at around 7:08 p.m. in Berea. Domingo is four-feet-four inches tall, weighs...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Mark Star

Did you apply for SC Family Independence Program being a needy? Thousands available for eligible families

A report shows that the approximate cost of living in South Carolina is said to be 4 percent lesser than the national average. On the other hand, housing is 15 percent lesser and utility is 9 percent more. In order to fulfill the basic requirements of life, you will need to spend 2 percent more than other states of the United States. Plus, the prices of clothing are 2 percent more and medical facilities and services are 5 percent lesser than in other places or areas. Of course, entertainment is an optional thing. You may or may not spend anything on it.
WRDW-TV

S.C. legislation could reward foster care by relatives

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orphans or kids whose parents can’t take care of them can stay with other family members or close friends. It’s called “kinship care.” Nearly 4,000 kids and teens are currently in South Carolina’s foster system, and about a quarter of them are with kinship caregivers.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Update: Police find woman accused of cashing stolen check

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — Lexington Police says a woman accused of cashing a $3,000 stolen check was identified as Kimberly Maine. She was arrested in Massachusetts. Police say the woman seen in this surveillance image cashed the check at South Carolina Federal Credit Union on New Year’s Eve.
LEXINGTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Moon halos spotted in South Carolina sky

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you were looking at the sky Saturday night, chances are you saw halos around the moon!. FOX Carolina meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says moon halos are caused by ice crystals in the atmosphere. When the air in the upper atmosphere drops below a certain temperature,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WJCL

New Georgia bill wants to hold irresponsible gun owners to account

Democrats in the Georgia General Assembly have drafted a new bill that aims to keep your guns out of criminals' hands. “My frustration is the fact that there is absolutely no bipartisan discussion and that gun violence is at an all-time high,” Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver told WJCL 22 News.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Hate-crime charge filed in Allendale transgender killing

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - A five-count federal indictment was unsealed charging two South Carolina men in the 2019 killing of a transgender woman in Allendale County. The indictment charges Daqua Ritter, 26, with a hate crime in the murder of a transgender woman because of her gender identity; using a firearm in connection with the hate crime; and obstruction of justice.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy