Delta Airlines Brings Back a Fancy Flight Perk You Probably Don't Know Exists
The perk, enjoyed by Delta's rich and famous clientele, will surely make flying better.
Delta Airlines Makes an Expensive Customer-Friendly Move
Sometimes you gotta treat yourself to some Airbuses.
These United, Delta, American Fees Could Be Eliminated Soon
Senate Democrats introduced a couple of bills that could drastically change how much it costs to take a flight in the U.S.
Thrillist
You Can Fly to Hawaii for $197 Roundtrip if You Book Right Now
Coming up on the end of January is a real milestone for those who don't love winter weather, especially if you live somewhere that gets lots of snow. That sense of relief, however, is rapidly tarnished by the realization that we still have many more weeks to go until the arrival of spring. Honestly, it can all be a bit bleak.
Security Alert in Cancun, Americans Cut Back on Travel & $500 Flights to Europe
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, January 26, 2023, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sánchez says Southwest rejected her as a flight attendant because of her weight
Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, wasn't hired as a Southwest Airlines flight attendant after failing a mandatory weigh-in in 1989. She was 121 pounds but needed to be 115.
msn.com
Sha’Carri Richardson Removed From American Airlines Flight Following Conflict With Attendant
Sha’Carri Richardson was removed from an American Airlines flight following a conflict with a flight attendant. In video footage shared by the track and field star on social media, she explained her side of the story. “Tell me if I’ll be wrong to pursue legal actions against the airline,”...
A baggage handler's advice to ensure that your luggage comes out first at the airport
After landing, passengers who checked in their luggage may wait for a certain period of time before their luggage appears and they can pick it up. Luggage wait times can vary between 15 to 45 minutes depending on the airport and airline. It also depends on the number of passengers and the amount of luggage that they have.
Flight attendants reveal the free "hidden" amenities that passengers can get in economy class
Flying in economy class is the most affordable option but it can also be a tad bit uncomfortable. Seats are smaller, there is not much leg space, and meal and beverage service are usually limited.
House Prices Will Fall Fastest in These Seven Cities
The Pacific Coast and Southwest regions will see the deepest home-price declines in the U.S. in 2023, according to the investment bank Goldman Sachs.
A flight attendant explains why you should leave "one shoe" in a hotel safe
Due to the nature of their jobs, flight attendants are some of the most experienced travelers. They are used to staying in different hotels in different cities or places around the world.
paddleyourownkanoo.com
Southwest Airlines Terminating New Hire Flight Attendants in Training School Because They Have Visible Tattoos
Southwest Airlines has started to terminate new hire flight attendants even as they near the end of their training after the carrier decided to tighten enforcement of its longstanding ban on visible tattoos in uniform. In an internal social media post reported by View from the Wing, trainee flight attendants...
Costco Drops One Partner, Adds a Big Name (Members May Not Be Happy)
The warehouse club has quietly made some big changes that members may not be thrilled about.
MySanAntonio
The Largest Plane in the World Just Completed Its Longest Test Flight
As far as aviation developments go, the predominate focus, by and large, has on speed — how fast an aircraft can travel without crashing. The startup Boom Supersonic has even developed a demonstrator aircraft, their vision for which would have huge implications for the industry if it were to come to fruition.
Royal Caribbean Has Bad News (and a Warning) for Cruise Fans
The cruise line's executives spoke at a recent event for travel agents and, if you plan to cruise next year you should probably listen
I Delivered Food for DoorDash. Here's How Much I Earned in 2 Weeks
Tips matter a lot, as does the type of car you drive.
Royal Caribbean Makes an Onboard Change Passengers Asked for
The cruise line has just done something that will make a lot of people happy (and save them money).
Flight Crew Member Gives Ultimate 'Airline Hack' No One Will Forget
What a wonderful way to spread kindness.
cruisefever.net
Cabins on Cruises That Should Probably Be Avoided
While there really isn’t a “bad” stateroom on a cruise ship, there are some cabins on cruises that are less desirable due to their location. Since we want you to have the best cruise possible, here are some cruise cabin locations that you may want to avoid.
Thrillist
This Airline Is Offering February Flights Across the U.S. for as Low as $29
You can finally have the vacation of a lifetime without breaking the bank—If you act fast, that is. The low-cost carrier Breeze Airways is giving you the opportunity to travel stress-free this February by offering flights for as low as $29. You have until 11:59 pm on February 6 to book your flight, and travel must be between February 3 and February 28, Travel + Leisure reports. It is also important to note that you must book at least three days before your flight.
