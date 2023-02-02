ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Group continues battle to get preserve rehabilitated in Coitsville

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkTSU_0kaYcMdJ00

COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of a local group promoting the legacy of educator William Holmes McGuffey is once again appealing to Mahoning County Commissioners for help with a wildlife preserve in Coitsville.

Leaders with the McGuffey Historical Society are asking commissioners for a resolution supporting the takeover of the old McGuffey property off Route 616.

Former pro wrestler, brother of WWE legend, dies

The Society turned the 73-acre property over to the Mill Creek Metroparks 25 years ago, but they claim the preserve has fallen into disrepair and neglect.

“Presently, the park fails to maintain the pond, restore the dock, and even if ODNR did nothing different than Mill Creek Park, we would have more confidence for the long-term that they would maintain it,” said Richard Scarsella.

Although Commissioners told the group they will prepare a resolution to be approved at a future meeting, leaders with the Mill Creek MetroParks say they have no plans to give up the McGuffey Preserve

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WKBN

Local business helps East Palestine residents’ pets

DARLINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — Local businesses outside of East Palestine are finding ways to help residents who have been evacuated. The Northern Boarder Kennels in Darlington is just outside the evacuation zone. They’re offering free boarding to families who had to evacuate and couldn’t bring their dogs. “They don’t have to worry about their dogs […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA

Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

East Palestine families seek shelter following massive fire

With the safety of residents in mind, the major accident involving a derailed train forced hundreds out of their homes after a massive fire broke out in East Palestine Friday evening. 21 News' Erin Simonek followed the scene of neighborhoods being notified to seek shelter and how the East Palestine...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WKBN

WKBN

66K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy