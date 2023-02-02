ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Minerals Technologies Stock Is Tumbling Today

Minerals Technologies' fourth-quarter results were below analysts' expectations. It believes it's in an excellent position to deliver profitable future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

Monday, Feb. 6, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock after trimming another

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share the portfolio moves they are considering as the S&P Oscillator continues to show overbought conditions. Jim says he's leaning more towards selling now after trimming one position to buy more of a recent Charitable Trust addition. Jim says it also may be time to trim another stock or two after watching their recent market action.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter

Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts find these stocks compelling

During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. related investing news. Although AMD expects its revenue in the first quarter...
CNBC

Optimism on Chinese stocks soars to five-year highs

BEIJING — Money is flowing into mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stocks in ways not seen since 2018, according to research firm EPFR Global. Active foreign fund managers put $1.39 billion into mainland Chinese stocks in the four weeks ended Jan. 25, EPFR data showed. Active fund inflows into Hong Kong stocks were even greater during that time, at $2.16 billion.
CNBC

Retailers in China enact rare price cuts for Apple's high-end iPhone 14 line

Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
CNBC

Stocks fall as higher rates rattle investors to start the week

U.S. stock fell Monday as investors grew increasingly cautious of rising bond yields while watching latest batch of corporate earnings. Investors were taking some profits after the stock market's hot start to the year. The S&P 500 is up more than 7% for 2023, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced for the last five weeks, a streak not seen since November 2021.
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Take advantage of the bull market by selling some shares

CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
CNBC

Huawei turns to patents for a lifeline — including those in the U.S.

BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
TechCrunch

GitHub CEO on why open source developers should be exempt from the EU’s AI Act

“Open source is forming the foundation of AI in Europe,” Dohmke said onstage at the EU Open Source Policy Summit in Brussels. “The U.S. and China don’t have to win it all.”. The regulations in question come via The Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act), first proposed back...
CNBC

Cloud leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft show the once-booming market is cooling down

The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
CNBC

Gold gains capped by stronger dollar, yields

Gold rose on Monday, yet gains were limited by a stronger dollar and yields, with investors banking on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal as concerns about an economic slowdown linger. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,871.25 per ounce by 10:05 a.m. ET, after hitting its lowest since Jan. 6. U.S....
TechCrunch

Nothing’s second phone will take on the US this year

The Phone (1) wasn’t a revolution, but it was certainly a breath of fresh air, after dealing with incremental upgrades from the same core players. Potential U.S. consumers were, however, out of luck — at least until the London-based company opened things a bit through a recent beta program.

