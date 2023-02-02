Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Why Minerals Technologies Stock Is Tumbling Today
Minerals Technologies' fourth-quarter results were below analysts' expectations. It believes it's in an excellent position to deliver profitable future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
Feb 3 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung's LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday.
CNBC
Monday, Feb. 6, 2023: Cramer buys more of this stock after trimming another
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks share the portfolio moves they are considering as the S&P Oscillator continues to show overbought conditions. Jim says he's leaning more towards selling now after trimming one position to buy more of a recent Charitable Trust addition. Jim says it also may be time to trim another stock or two after watching their recent market action.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Apple says it earned $20.8B from 935M subscriptions last fiscal quarter
Friday, cha cha cha! Fri-day! Cha cha cha! We’re doing a tiny, joyous, two-person conga line around our virtual Daily Crunch editorial Zoom meeting to celebrate the arrival of the first weekend in February. Yes, it looks ridiculous. No, we couldn’t care less even if we took every ounce we had and poured into less-caring.
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts find these stocks compelling
During these challenging times, making informed decisions with a long-term view is vital for investors. Here are five stocks chosen by Wall Street's top analysts, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their track records. related investing news. Although AMD expects its revenue in the first quarter...
CNBC
Optimism on Chinese stocks soars to five-year highs
BEIJING — Money is flowing into mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stocks in ways not seen since 2018, according to research firm EPFR Global. Active foreign fund managers put $1.39 billion into mainland Chinese stocks in the four weeks ended Jan. 25, EPFR data showed. Active fund inflows into Hong Kong stocks were even greater during that time, at $2.16 billion.
CNBC
Retailers in China enact rare price cuts for Apple's high-end iPhone 14 line
Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
CNBC
Stocks fall as higher rates rattle investors to start the week
U.S. stock fell Monday as investors grew increasingly cautious of rising bond yields while watching latest batch of corporate earnings. Investors were taking some profits after the stock market's hot start to the year. The S&P 500 is up more than 7% for 2023, while the Nasdaq Composite has advanced for the last five weeks, a streak not seen since November 2021.
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Take advantage of the bull market by selling some shares
CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
CNBC
Huawei turns to patents for a lifeline — including those in the U.S.
BEIJING — Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is turning to patents for a lifeline as the company seeks to forge a path forward in advanced chip technology — the prized tech which the U.S. is trying to cut off from China. In 2022, Huawei announced it signed more than...
CNBC
Here’s our February rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Jim Cramer’s Investing Club portfolio
Here's a rapid-fire update on all 34 stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the holdings we manage in the CNBC Investing Club. Jim and Club portfolio director Jeff Marks ran through each one of them on Saturday during our special February "Monthly Meeting," live from Miami.
TechCrunch
GitHub CEO on why open source developers should be exempt from the EU’s AI Act
“Open source is forming the foundation of AI in Europe,” Dohmke said onstage at the EU Open Source Policy Summit in Brussels. “The U.S. and China don’t have to win it all.”. The regulations in question come via The Artificial Intelligence Act (AI Act), first proposed back...
CNBC
Why Friday's market moves are an 'amazing feat' — listen to the 'Homestretch'
I THINK THE ECONOMY IS TOO HIGH. WE GOT MORE THAN 500,000 JOBS. HE WANTS DEFLATION FOR WAGES. THAT ISN'T WHAT HE WANTS. HE'S REAL SERIOUS ABOUT THIS. LET'S GO OVER WHAT I'M SEEING. ONE, IS I THINK LILY IS FIGHTING. THE TREND. IT'S ONE OF THE TOP FIVE STORIES.
CNBC
Cloud leaders Amazon, Google and Microsoft show the once-booming market is cooling down
The top three U.S. cloud infrastructure providers showed in their fourth-quarter results that businesses are looking for ways to trim cloud costs. The cost-cutting trend could stick around for at least another two quarters, Amazon's finance chief said. As growth in traditional tech equipment and software slowed to a trickle...
CNBC
Gold gains capped by stronger dollar, yields
Gold rose on Monday, yet gains were limited by a stronger dollar and yields, with investors banking on the precious metal's safe-haven appeal as concerns about an economic slowdown linger. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,871.25 per ounce by 10:05 a.m. ET, after hitting its lowest since Jan. 6. U.S....
TechCrunch
Nothing’s second phone will take on the US this year
The Phone (1) wasn’t a revolution, but it was certainly a breath of fresh air, after dealing with incremental upgrades from the same core players. Potential U.S. consumers were, however, out of luck — at least until the London-based company opened things a bit through a recent beta program.
CNBC
February Monthly Meeting: Cramer describes how to change your mindset for this new bull market
The most important thing about navigating a bull market is to first know you're in one. And then, you still need to buy quality stocks. "Bull markets are not licenses to buy anything," Jim Cramer said Saturday during the Club's February "Monthly Meeting" live from Miami. "In a bull market,...
