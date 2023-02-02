Read full article on original website
Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources
Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around? Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good.""Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive....
Tom Brady Shares Rare Photo of Ex Bridget Moynahan with Son Jack, 15, After Retirement News
Tom Brady is looking back at special times with the people closest to him, which include ex Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares son Jack Tom Brady is looking back on memorable moments with his family after announcing his retirement from the NFL. Sharing photos with various important people in his life and from throughout his career on his Instagram Story Wednesday morning, the NFL veteran, 45, included a photo where he and ex Bridget Moynahan pose with their 15-year-old son, John "Jack" Edward. Both Brady and the Blue Bloods actress, 51, wear...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Has Emotional Reaction to Tom Brady's Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday morning, and his ex-wife sent him a message. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to comment on Brady's video where he says he's retiring "for good." Despite not being married to him anymore, the 42-year-old model hopes Brady has success in the next chapter of his life.
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
WATCH: Peyton Manning's son, Marshall, shows off strong arm at the Pro Bowl
Look out, the next great Manning quarterback might be on the way. Marshall Manning, the son of five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning, is 11 years old now and has been growing up on the sidelines of NFL games. He’s been coached by his dad — and some of Peyton’s former teammates — in flag football for several years now, and Marshall has developed quite the arm.
Tom Brady yells during heated phone conversation after retirement announcement
The GOAT is angry. Tom Brady was photographed screaming into his cellphone at his daughter’s horse riding lesson in Miami on Wednesday — just hours after announcing his retirement from the NFL. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, was seen smiling, applauding and filming his 10-year-old, Vivian, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, before stopping to take an increasingly heated phone call with AirPods in his ears. It’s not clear what Brady was saying during the call, which was caught on video, but his whole body looked tense as he talked with his hands and even ended up spitting at one...
Tom Brady announces major move after retirement
Tom Brady, fresh off a divorce from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, won’t be dating anytime soon. Brady’s divorce reportedly hampered his play during the season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “Sources close to Tom tell us he’s going to spend the next few months just being a dad. We’re told he’s an extremely devoted father Read more... The post Tom Brady announces major move after retirement appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Peyton Manning Fuming Over Ending of Pro Bowl Games
The Hall of Fame quarterback was not happy with the officials during the last of Sunday’s three flag football games.
Rob Gronkowski explains why partying made him a better football player
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, and might be the in NFL history to ever play his position. But as incredible as Gronk has been on the gridiron throughout his legendary career, he’s been equally entertaining off the field. From interviews to commercials, and everything in between, you’re always in for a good time when Gronk’s around.
Jason Kelce Doesn’t Think Super Bowl Will Impact Retirement Decision
The 35-year-old Eagles center is playing on a one-year, $14 million deal.
Tom Brady's Final Gift to Patriots: Another 'Pass'?
Leave to Tom Brady to turn his final act into a victory for the New England Patriots.
Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source
When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement
New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan is not shy about making comments about opponents, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer fans probably will not enjoy his latest remarks. Jordan admitted at the Pro Bowl Saturday that he is pleased to see Tom Brady retiring, and followed up that comment with a rather savage remark on the... The post Cam Jordan takes shot at Buccaneers after Tom Brady retirement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady and His Watch Go Out With a Bang
Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Forget the 31-14 drubbing Tom Brady and The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs. Because, though that was the last game for Brady, who announced his retirement this week, it certainly doesn’t signify the end of his time in the spotlight. To wit, to the premiere of 80 for Brady—a movie about a group of older women fulfilling their dream of watching the quarterback play in person—the movie’s hero wore a watch harder to obtain than a Super Bowl ring: the IWC Portugieser Tourbillon Hand Wound Squelette.
Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's retirement: 'He is a New England Patriot'
Robert Kraft says he'd "love to" sign Tom Brady to a 1-day contract so can retire as a Patriot, even though "he could still play if he chose to."
Julian Edelman has confidence in Patriots for one particular reason
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman seems bullish about his former team’s chances in the 2023 season. The wide receiver has one reason in particular for the projected turnaround: Bill O’Brien. Edelman is a fan of O’Brien’s. The wide receiver played under the offensive coach for...
Trevor and Marissa Lawrence Offer Update On Personal Life
Trevor Lawrence enjoyed a breakout second season as the quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, consistently showing the talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft as he led the Jaguars to a playoff berth. Lawrence revealed in a recent interview with Us Weekly that ...
Popculture
Eagles Star Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Takes Extra Steps in Case She Gives Birth at Super Bowl
Jason Kelce has another event vying for his attention this Sunday other than Big Game. The NFL player's wife, Kylie McDevitt, will be 38 weeks pregnant on the day of the Super Bowl, so she's bringing her OB-GYN in case the unexpected happens. During a recent episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason and his brother Travis Kelce discussed the upcoming "Kelce Bowl," since Jason is a Philadelphia Eagle and Travis a Kansas City Chief. On Feb. 12, the two teams will face off at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. "Are mom and dad sitting on your sideline? Are they sitting on my sideline?" Jason joked. Travis replied, "We do have to figure that out because we each get a certain amount of tickets, and I feel like you're going to have more of a family-oriented thing."
Maine boy headed to watch Super Bowl 57 in Arizona thanks to Robert Kraft
FOXBORO -- Beaming from ear-to-ear young Kellan Tilton, of Maine, can't contain the joy that he has in his heart. Next week he will be on his way to Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Arizona thanks to Robert Kraft and the New England Patriots. "I can't explain it. I can't put words into it," Tilton said. Kellan was born with a cancerous tumor on his spine and abdomen. He beat the cancer, but it left him paralyzed from the waist down.WBZ-TV first met Kellan back in November taking part in Adaptive Sports New England Wheelchair Football Clinic put on by...
Popculture
NFL Pro Bowl 2023: Time, Channel and How to Watch
The Super Bowl is one week away, and before the week-long festivities kickoff, some of the NFL's best players get together to participate in the league's All-Star game. The 2023 Pro Bowl takes place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas today, and the game will look very different from what it has been in years past. The Pro Bowl will kick off today, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. ET and air on ESPN and ABC. It will also stream on ESPN+ and NFL+ for mobile users.
