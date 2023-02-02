Jason Kelce has another event vying for his attention this Sunday other than Big Game. The NFL player's wife, Kylie McDevitt, will be 38 weeks pregnant on the day of the Super Bowl, so she's bringing her OB-GYN in case the unexpected happens. During a recent episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason and his brother Travis Kelce discussed the upcoming "Kelce Bowl," since Jason is a Philadelphia Eagle and Travis a Kansas City Chief. On Feb. 12, the two teams will face off at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. "Are mom and dad sitting on your sideline? Are they sitting on my sideline?" Jason joked. Travis replied, "We do have to figure that out because we each get a certain amount of tickets, and I feel like you're going to have more of a family-oriented thing."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO