Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Will Reportedly Be the Next Franchise Put on ‘Pause’ Amid Major Fan Backlash
Amid major fan backlash, the ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ will reportedly be put on ‘pause’ with no guarantee of a return for season 4.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jen Shah is a "Sobbing Wreck" Ahead of Prison Sentence
In the wake of Jen Shah receiving a 6.5 year sentence, she is bracing herself. Obviously, things could have been a lot worse. Her crimes caused real harm to people. The The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has a little over one month before she must report to prison.
RHOSLC’s Heather Gay Says She’s No Longer Jen Shah’s ‘Ride-or-Die’ Friend: ‘My Focus Is on the Victims’
A changing dynamic. Heather Gay opened up about where she stands with Jen Shah after the latter's conviction for wire fraud. "I was labeled ride-or-die because I had a friend that was looking at me and telling me she was innocent," the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead […]
What Happened to Florian's Teeth on 'Darcey & Stacey'? They're Hard To Miss
Stacey and Darcey Silva are known for their ever-changing looks, and the identical twins seem to prefer to have the same procedures done to keep their appearances similar to each other. But in Season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, viewers are talking about Stacey's husband Florian Sukaj and his teeth. Or, to be more exact, his clearly brand new teeth that look vastly different from the ones he had in prior seasons.
Paris Hilton's Husband 'Kissed' Newborn Daughter & 'Left' Never To Talk To Her Again 10 Years Before Welcoming Son With Hotel Heiress
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are parents to a son — but her husband, whose estimated worth is $40 million, also has a 10-year-old daughter he allegedly "abandoned" right after her birth who has never met her stepmom and reportedly has no relationship with her father, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source revealed the last time Carter, 41, allegedly saw his daughter. He was there when his ex-girlfriend, Laura Bellizzi, gave birth to their daughter, Evie, but "within minutes of her arrival, he held her, kissed her on the forehead, handed her back to her mother, and left."The insider claimed that "Evie has...
‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Said About Meri Brown Was ‘Taking Her Frustrations Out’ on Her Kids in 2009
Amid the recent allegations against 'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown, Christine Brown's chapter about her falling out with Meri in the family's 2012 memoir is more relevant than ever.
The Hollywood Gossip
The Duggars Claim Jana Has Moved Out of Her Parents' House ... But Are They Lying?
Last month, Jana Duggar celebrated her 33rd birthday. It’s not a milestone year in most cultures, but because Jesus only lived to be 33, it seems like the sort of birthday that the Duggars would make a very big deal out of. Anyway, Jana is obviously taking a very...
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Robyn Brown Was ‘Hiding Her True Intentions’ Throughout the Series’ Run
Some 'Sister Wives' fans believe Robyn Brown was 'hiding her true intentions' throughout the series' 17 season run on TLC.
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Claims Dad Kody Wanted His, Christine’s Kids’ TLC Contracts to Prevent Them From Dissing Him Publicly
Changing the game? Sister Wives star Paedon Brown claimed his father, Kody Brown, wanted TLC to enforce a rule preventing his children from speaking negatively about him outside the show. The 24-year-old opened up about his experience in the plural family during an interview with YouTuber John Yates on Wednesday, January 11, recalling an "out […]
bravotv.com
Tamra Judge's Life Since She Was Last on RHOC Includes Welcoming a New Family Member
Plus, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shares more life and career updates. It’s been several years since we’ve last seen Tamra Judge on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but the fitness maven is back and better than ever for the upcoming Season 17. Tamra's...
ETOnline.com
'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days': Loren's Mom Threatens to Slap Her in Explosive Fight (Exclusive)
Tension between Loren and her mom, Marlene, has hit a boiling point. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, Loren and Marlene get into a blowout argument, with Marlene telling her daughter she would have slapped her in the face if other people weren't in the room.
‘RHONJ’ Melissa Gorga’s Pledge: She and Teresa Giudice’s Brother Joe ‘Don’t Hold Back’ From Family Drama During Season 13
'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga pledges she and Teresa Guidice's brother Joe 'don't hold back' from family drama during season 13.
Unmasked: Captain Lee Exposes How Some ‘Below Deck’ Crew & Guests ‘Morph’ Into ‘Monsters’ for the Camera
Captain Lee Rosbach says some 'Below Deck' crew and guests suddenly morph into 'monsters' when cameras start rolling.
‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti
Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
bravotv.com
Joe Giudice Has a Message for His Daughters as Gia Shares More About His Life Today
The RHONJ dad also posted throwback photos of his kids: “Time flies.”. Get ready for all the tea on the Giudices. Gia Giudice isn’t just opening up about her own life today and her plans for the future, she’s also sharing an update on how her dad, Joe Giudice, is doing. As fans will recall, Joe is currently living and working in the Bahamas, and yes, now we have even more details on what his life looks like these days.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Call Out the Brown Family a Sham for Perpetuating These 3 Lies
Here are three examples of the Brown family deliberately misleading audiences throughout the 17 seasons of 'Sister Wives' through sugarcoating and lies.
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
