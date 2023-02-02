Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield Police unit involved in injury crash Wednesday nightSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Governor DeWine talks economics and innovation in the Miami Valley today.Steel Ohio MediaOhio State
House Infested with over 200 ratsSteel Ohio MediaSpringfield, OH
Love is in the Air: Dayton Gem City Edition!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
5 of Our Favorite Coffee Shops in Dayton, OHEast Coast TravelerDayton, OH
Related
miamivalleytoday.com
Collins Aerospace sponsors WACO Learning Center’s 2023 programs
TROY — Representatives from Collins Aerospace visited the WACO Air Museum & Aviation Learning Center in Troy to present WACO Vice President Bill Slagel, Executive Director Nancy Royer and President Jim McGarry with a donation of $34,000 from Collins Aerospace to help fund the Aviation Learning Center. Collins Aerospace...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East APD team wins district competition
CASSTOWN — Matthew Osting and Braden Zekas recently competed in the District Agricultural Power Diagnostics (APD) (formerly known as Tractor Trouble Shooting) Career Development Event hosted by the Mercer County FFA Chapters and held at Tri-Star Career Compact School in Celina. Osting and Zekas are both members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter at Miami East High School.
miamivalleytoday.com
TMCPL opens Seed Library
TROY — The Troy-Miami County Public Library has announced the opening of its Seed Library, offering free flower and vegetable seeds for library card holders. “Right now, we have lots of things that either have to be started indoors or can be planted in spring,” Adult Services Librarian Pam Ade said. “We save the more heat-tolerant stuff for a couple of months.”
miamivalleytoday.com
Boys Southwest District Sectional Tournament Pairings
The boys basketball Southwest District sectional tournament pairings were held Sunday. Troy and Piqua will both play in the Centerville sectional. Troy, 16-4, received the fifth seed and took a bye. The Trojans will open postseason play at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 20 against the winner of ninth seed Miamisburg (10-10)...
miamivalleytoday.com
TPD accepts Crown Equipment Co. donation
TROY — Crown Equipment Corporation, 1050 S. Dorset Road, Troy, made a $500 donation to the Troy Police Department on Friday, Feb. 3. The check was presented to Police Chief Shawn McKinney and School Resource Officers Tracy Long by Scott Thornell, Crown Equipment Co. operations manager. According to McKinney...
miamivalleytoday.com
Saturday Girls Basketball Roundup
TIPP CITY — Makenzie Chinn had a lot to celebrate on her 18th brithday Saturday. The Tippecanoe senior passed 1,000 career points, scoring 18 points to lead the Red Devils to a 48-44 win over Vandalia-Butler. Chinn now has 1,010 career points. Tipp led 11-8, 22-20 and 36-31 at...
miamivalleytoday.com
Spirit EMS record
According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to four emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s the same number of calls as the week prior. All calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy hockey team splits two games
TROY — The Troy hockey team split two games over the weekend. Against Clay on Saturday, Troy rallied with two goals in the third period for a 4-3 win. Brady Smith had two goals, Gaven Burris had one goal and one assist and Colin Burghardt had one goal. Ian...
Comments / 0