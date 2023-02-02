ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
an17.com

Bogalusa man pleads guilty to violating federal gun control, controlled substances acts

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CARLOS WALKER, age 33, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 31, 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch

No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
WWL-TV

Case dismissed against Youth Center escapee accused of carjacking, shooting man

NEW ORLEANS — The case against the 17-year-old accused of shooting and carjacking a man in Uptown New Orleans last July has been dismissed. According to court records, the case was dismissed after New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams' office failed to bring formal charges in adult court prior to a court ordered deadline. Williams has said that he plans to appeal the decision.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy