Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud
A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud.
NOLATOYA organizers contact the Inspector General of New Orleans to open an investigation on Cantrell’s administration
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOLATOYA organizers Chairman Belden and Vice Chair Eileen Carter of the “No-Latoya” effort to recall Mayor Cantrell, deliver a letter to the Inspector General of New Orleans, requesting he opens an investigation on the mayor and her administration. The letter focuses on the city...
Ray Nagin ordered to up monthly restitution payments
A federal judge has ordered convicted former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin to increase his monthly restitution payments from $500 to $1,200.
Recall organizers fighting newspaper request for names
The committee behind the effort to kick New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell out of office is refusing a request from The Times Picayune / New Orleans Advocate to turn over the names of the tens of thousands of people who have signed petitions
Recall campaign asks IG to investigate Cantrell mailer
The campaign for a recall election of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has asked New Orleans Inspector General Ed Michel to investigate a brochure the mayor’s office mailed to more than 100,00 New Orleans residents.
ZURIK: Fewer signatures needed to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sources tell FOX 8 the number of signatures needed to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is fewer than previously thought. FOX 8 has confirmed the numbers through several sources and through a document received from the Secretary of State’s office. The document received through a public...
New Orleans Police Department given authority to shut down businesses found harboring violent crime
New Orleans businesses that are the site of repeated crimes and deemed harboring crime can now be shut down by the police department following a city council vote.
Cantrell spokesman defends mayor, security detail after TV report questions hours worked
Cantrell’s director of communications Gregory Joseph rebutted a report that claimed Cantrell’s security officers recorded working hours on their time sheets even when they were nowhere near the mayor.
Accountant pleads guilty to misappropriating funds from Louisiana-based band
The former accountant for a Louisiana-based band pled guilty on Feb. 1 to misappropriating funds from the band's bank accounts.
Judge dismisses case against juvenile accused of Uptown carjacking and shooting after DA misses deadline
NEW ORLEANS — Court documents show that a judge granted the motion made by defense lawyers for juveniles Kendell Myles and Kayla Smith to quash DA Justin William's indictment to charge them as adults in the alleged Uptown carjacking and shooting of Scott Toups in July. The alleged incident...
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty in Connection with Possession of 2+ Pounds of Fentanyl, Firearms, and $120k in Cash
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty in Connection with Possession of 2+ Pounds of Fentanyl, Firearms, and $120k in Cash. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has pleaded guilty in a case in connection with possessing more than two pounds of fentanyl, firearms, and $120,000 in cash. Wayne Handy, age...
Businessess found ‘harboring violent crime’ in New Orleans now face shutdowns
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council on Thursday (Feb. 2) voted to give the police chief authority to shut down nuisance businesses that could be contributing to the city’s crime crisis. If certain crimes occur on business properties without proper remediation, those businesses may have their...
Bogalusa man pleads guilty to violating federal gun control, controlled substances acts
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – CARLOS WALKER, age 33, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, pled guilty on January 31, 2023 to one count of felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and (b)(1)(C), and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c)(1)(A), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Krewe du Vieux came for Mayor Cantrell and didn't pull a punch
No politician wakes up the Saturday of Krewe du Vieux, gets out of bed, stretches and says to themselves, "well Self, ya better do some hydrating so you can fully enjoy the political humor of Krewe du Vieux tonight. Really can't wait to see what those scamps have cooked up this year!" Having a thick skin might seem to be a prerequisite for elected office, most really most have but a tissue thin membrane to protect them. And some, who might or might not be living at certain city owned apartment at the moment, even that's a stretch.
Cantrell may have violated state law funding promotional mailer with tax dollars
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently sent a mailer to households in the city touting “Strong Leadership for a Resilient City.” Now legal experts are questioning the use of tax payer dollars on the promotional material.
Case dismissed against Youth Center escapee accused of carjacking, shooting man
NEW ORLEANS — The case against the 17-year-old accused of shooting and carjacking a man in Uptown New Orleans last July has been dismissed. According to court records, the case was dismissed after New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams' office failed to bring formal charges in adult court prior to a court ordered deadline. Williams has said that he plans to appeal the decision.
Mardi Gras in 'Murder Capital': New Orleans residents concerned crime crisis creates 'fear factor'
New Orleans is celebrating Mardi Gras after finishing last year with among the highest number of homicides in the country, finishing 2023 with 277 homicides.
Report: Woman arrested for firing a shot at Popeyes worker following an argument
NEW ORLEANS — A woman has been arrested after allegedly firing a shot at a Popeyes worker following an argument. The shooting happened Thursday at the Popeyes in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue. As The Times-Picayune reports, Jean Netter, 50, was arrested Friday in connection with that...
