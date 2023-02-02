ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

911 calls released from Monterey Park mass shooting: ‘Send police here right away!’

By Marc Sternfield
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30lXX7_0kaYajoK00

( KTLA ) – Chilling 911 calls released Thursday captured the terror as a gunman walked into the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, and opened fire on a crowd celebrating the Lunar New Year, killing 11 people and wounding nine.

“Somebody is shooting a gun … shooting people inside the studio,” one man frantically tells an emergency dispatcher while the gunman, later identified as Huu Can Tran , was apparently still inside. “The guy is reloading.”

“Is anyone hurt?” the dispatcher asks.

“I don’t know! You gotta send police here right away! He might start shooting again,” he tells her.

Monterey Park mass shooting: gunman dead, motive still unknown

“How long ago?” the dispatcher asks.

“Just two minutes ago!” he shouts.

“Can you see if anyone is hurt?” she asks again.

“I don’t know! It happened too fast. Everybody ran away,” he says. “It could be the people close to the entrance. He just started shooting.”

“It was a male. Just one guy … I thought he was using fireworks,” he adds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8rec_0kaYajoK00
Eric Sham visits a makeshift memorial on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 for those killed in a mass shooting at The Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)

Another caller, who said his girlfriend was unconscious with an apparent wound to her head, said the gunman shot at his car.

“We start(ed) the car and tried to leave and suddenly someone comes next to the window and shoots the window,” the caller says.

Potential mass shooting thwarted in Hollywood: man arrested, ‘high-powered’ weapons seized

Authorities say Tran, 72, used a 9-millimeter MAC-10 rifle in the Jan. 21 mass shooting, which was the nation’s deadliest since the May 24, 2022, shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas , which left 21 people dead.

After leaving the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, authorities say Tran targeted another dance studio in nearby Alhambra but was disarmed by a manager before he could fire a shot.

Tran later took his own life when he was surrounded by authorities in Torrance, roughly 30 miles southwest of the shooting scene.

Authorities have not yet established a clear motive.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

2 women killed in 2 separate homicides in DTLA

Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Division reported. She...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Maywood family says grandfather was mistakenly killed by LASD deputies

MAYWOOD, Calif. - A Maywood family is grieving the loss of Miguel Lopez, who was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputies last month. Now, the family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the deputies involved in the shooting. The shooting happened around 5:30...
MAYWOOD, CA
KTLA

Woman set on fire in Riverside County, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man who allegedly set a woman on fire in Riverside County on Friday. The suspect, Nicholas Norman, 38, from Beaumont, is wanted for attempted murder, according to the Beaumont Police Department. Officers were contacted by a woman who said her friend had been doused with lighter fluid and set on […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver

A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a  news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
DANA POINT, CA
Key News Network

Gunshot Victim Found Near Fast Food Restaurant

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: The Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:35 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, of a gunshot victim at East Ramona Boulevard and North La Rica Avenue in the city of Baldwin Park. Upon arrival, officers and firefighters...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
foxla.com

Puppy stolen during violent encounter in Bell Gardens returned to family

BELL GARDENS, Calif. - A puppy that was stolen from a Bell Gardens pet store is back home and the juvenile responsible for the violent robbery is behind bars. Jesse Robles is the son of Rosa Muñoz, the woman who was seen on video fighting with the dognapper. Muñoz was trying to rescue a 6-week-old puppy who was stolen moments ago from her store Planet Pet Shop.
BELL GARDENS, CA
DC News Now

DC News Now

44K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy